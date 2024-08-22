JHVEPhoto

The following segment was excerpted from this fund letter.

UMG’s shares experienced a sharp drop when the company reported results last month. While the company’s overall revenue growth of 10% and operating income growth of 11% were both strong, subscription and streaming revenue growth, a key metric, decelerated during the quarter from its recent double-digit growth rate to mid-single digit growth.

We believe the quarter’s disappointing subscription and streaming growth is due to certain idiosyncratic factors unique to UMG combined with some weakening in the overall economic environment. As evidenced by UMG’s peers’ results however, music streaming is still growing at a healthy rate. We believe that UMG’s underperformance this quarter will prove to be short- term in nature and does not impact our view of UMG’s medium and long-term growth prospects.

We continue to believe that music has a long runway of future growth, as it remains under-monetized relative to history and when compared to other forms of media. We expect the industry to improve monetization through new products and services, with better segmentation of customers including higher-priced tiers and increased subscription prices.

UMG’s subscription revenue growth of 7% slowed from 13% last quarter, as the company began to lap last year’s price increases. Slower growth at certain digital service providers (“DSPs”) offset strong growth at Spotify (SPOT) and YouTube. While quarterly performance can fluctuate, we believe that each of UMG’s core DSPs has a healthy business and that UMG can further drive streaming and subscription growth by working with its DSP partners to improve their offerings. The company is now working with Spotify in launching a premium offering for superfans which UMG estimates could ultimately be adopted by as much as 20% of Spotify’s subscriber base.

We believe there is ample room to increase pricing in the coming years as music subscriptions have been kept at flat prices for nearly a decade until some recent increases. As the industry matures in developed markets, ad-supported users who today receive free music can be charged a monthly subscription fee, as is typically the case in the video streaming industry. While each of the major DSPs increased prices for individual subscriptions from $9.99 to $10.99, only Spotify and Deezer have raised prices to $11.99 and only in certain geographies and for certain plans.

During the quarter, UMG’s streaming revenues (revenues from ad-supported music) declined by 4%, a sharp deceleration from double-digit growth last quarter, as economic uncertainty caused a slowdown in advertising revenues from its largest partners. The decline was also caused by the absence of revenues from TikTok while a new deal was being negotiated which did not start until the beginning of May. UMG’s revenues from Meta also decreased temporarily while the companies worked together on a more holistic deal that will grow other aspects of their relationship. While streaming revenues are less predictable because they are much more susceptible to economic conditions, we believe that over the long term they should grow at a similar or higher rate than subscription revenue growth.

UMG’s management team led by Sir Lucian Grainge has a long track-record of growing and shaping the music market by working with its partners in innovating creative solutions to drive growth. For example, UMG’s efforts led to the industry-wide adoption of “artist-centric” initiatives that will result in a greater share of streaming royalties for its artists. UMG is also leading the industry by working with partners to launch new products to harness AI’s growth opportunities while also ensuring regulatory and legal protection for its artists.

Similar to how investors initially overreacted to concerns about the potential negative impact from AI, only to see UMG shares quickly recover as the market better understood the AI risk, we believe that as investors better understand UMG’s path to higher revenue growth and regain confidence in the long-term health of the industry, the company’s share price is likely to increase significantly from its current levels.

To that end, the company is hosting a Capital Markets Day in September which is the ideal forum for management to provide investors with more details on its business and the long-term growth opportunity. Given UMG’s strong market position and long runway for sustained earnings growth, we believe that the company’s current valuation represents a deep discount to its intrinsic value.

DISCLAIMERS Limitations of Performance Data Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results. All investments involve risk including the loss of principal. This report does not constitute a recommendation, an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase any security or investment product. This report contains information and analyses relating to all publicly disclosed positions above 50 basis points in the Company’s portfolio from January 1, 2024 to June 30, 2024. Pershing Square may currently or in the future buy, sell, cover or otherwise change the form of its investment in the companies discussed in this report for any reason. Pershing Square hereby disclaims any duty to provide any updates or changes to the information contained here including, without limitation, the manner or type of any Pershing Square investment. Forward-Looking Statements This report also contains forward-looking statements, which reflect Pershing Square’s views. These forward-looking statements can be identified by reference to words such as “believe”, “expect”, potential”, “continue”, “may”, “will”, “should”, “seek”, “approximately”, “predict”, “intend”, “plan”, “estimate”, “anticipate” or other comparable words. These forward-looking statements are subject to various risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause actual outcomes or results to differ materially from those indicated in these statements. Should any assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements contained herein prove to be incorrect, the actual outcome or results may differ materially from outcomes or results projected in these statements. None of the Company, Pershing Square or any of their respective affiliates undertakes any obligation to update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by applicable law or regulation. Click to enlarge

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.