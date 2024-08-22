101cats/E+ via Getty Images

I have been working on a new turnaround formula in my quant research, and one name scoring exceptionally well is Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI). According to its website,

Titan International, is a leading global manufacturer and supplier of wheels, tires, and undercarriage products for a wide variety of off-the-road equipment within the Agricultural, Earthmoving, Mining, Construction and Consumer sectors. We support a strong network of aftermarket dealers and blue-chip OEM customers all over the world.

The August 2024 Investor Presentation just released has a treasure trove of information on the company's acquisition of Carlstar earlier this year. The complimentary marriage of the two was financed using a combination of stock and cash, and smartly increases market penetration, while keeping the balance sheet in excellent shape. I have followed this company for several decades, and honestly speaking, the current balance sheet and asset setup is the best today it has ever been.

In addition, the whole enterprise valuation story of little debt and a crushed equity quote during 2024 means shares are trading very close to tangible book value, as a takeover or take private proposition. The last two instances enterprise valuation stats were this low (during the recessions of 2001-02 and 2009), Titan found itself near important share price bottoms.

So, we have a strong business setup, a killer balance sheet with loads of cash ($224 million in cash and $638 million in net working capital vs. $560 million in financial debt and a minor $29 million in net long-term liabilities), a low equity market capitalization of $550 million at $7.80 per share, a recession-like valuation, plus a trading trend reversal in progress.

Despite some remaining recession risk, I now view Titan shares very favorably. There are too many positives I get in return for my investment capital, with U.S. equities near all-time high valuations. In the end, the catalyst of adding Carlstar assets and brands this year should improve margins and sales over time.

The Business

Titan is a top global manufacturer of off-highway tires for farm, construction and industrial machinery, plus personal motor-sports vehicles. The merger with Carlstar solidifies its U.S. lead for tire/wheel production and aftermarket sales to consumers/businesses in lawn mowers, ATVs, and trailers (putting together the #1 and #2 suppliers). Plus, the addition of 12 distribution centers and 4 factories will support Titan's drive to better efficiency and profitability.

Below are slides taken from the August Investor Presentation to explain the whole operating business and financial setup for Titan. If you are new to this name, I suggest you read through the report as a summary of what investors are buying. Where else can you find an industry leader with a stellar balance sheet trading at 0.3x sales and 3x adjusted EBITDA on the price for ownership?

Valuation Backstop

The next step of my investment process is to look at the company's valuation vs. historical numbers. Arguing for a lower than S&P 500-normal valuation, the tire business is somewhat cyclical, while Titan's smaller size and focus on lower-demand tire market segments (away from autos and semis).

The question I ask myself is how cheap should shares be priced if we don't experience a recession soon or only a mild downturn is our future? Absent a severe economic shock, with sliding demand for tires, I believe Titan has become too cheap. The stock quote seems to be discounting a sizable recession, before this bearish event actually shows up.

One of my favorite datapoints for valuing a business reviews the basic accounting worth of its assets vs. market trading. If a company is profitable and runs a conservative balance sheet, the odds of it trading below cost-accounting and depreciated "net" hard asset book value is quite low, considering the compounding effects of inflation on assets. However, today, Titan is selling under book value for the first time since the 2020 pandemic recession. On the graph below, you can review when Titan's equity market worth has been in similar setups, mainly around recessionary periods.

Even more interesting and bullish for investors is the enterprise value, including debts due and subtracting cash holdings, is trading at just 1.49x tangible book value. The last time this ratio was lower happened during the final months of the 2009 Great Recession (circled in gold below). Before that over the last 30 years, the only other instance of a super-low EV valuation on net hard assets was the 2000-02 period of technology sector bust and minor GDP contraction (circled in gold also). What I am saying is Titan shareholders have plenty of assets backing up a purchase or hold decision in August 2024.

What about earnings? The enterprise valuation story on core EBITDA is equally compelling. Trading at 6.9x trailing and 5.6x forward estimates for all of 2024, this ratio has only been cheaper about 10% of the time back to 1994. The median annual average is closer to 10x.

With the addition of Carlstar, the forward EV to Revenue estimate of 0.45x has only been lower roughly 2% of the time since 1994, almost exclusively during recessionary periods. The number represents a solid discount vs. a 10-year average closer to 0.6x or 30-year typical 0.7x.

Perhaps the biggest puzzle in the valuation story is Titan's margins and cash flow generation are near record highs, with the Carlstar purchase set to push them even higher. Cash flow to debt and sales stats are quite positive historically, grading out as wonderful performance by management with the economy slowing down this year.

Seeking Alpha's computer sorting system agrees with my assessment. Without doubt, the quant-derived Valuation Grade of "A-" is worthy of your research time. When we look at 5-year historical averages for Titan, and current industry valuation stats, long-term investors could be rewarded handsomely owning this stock.

Selling Exhaustion/Climax?

What has me extra excited about the investment prospects for Titan it has just endured a monster selloff, measured by volume trading since early May and the stock quote slide from $15 to $7 this year.

Below I have boxed in blue the abnormal selling volumes and turnover in ownership into early July. My view is weak-hand holders have sold to strong-hand ones on some earnings misses and lowered estimates by analysts.

So, any bullish operating news in the future should have the opposite effect on price. Namely, a vacuum of selling supply could mean new buyers rushing into the stock may find it difficult to purchase a position without forcing price straight up. If a major hedge fund or well-heeled investor wants to buy, the valuation fully supports a return to $12 or even $15 on better news flow from the company.

My chart readout is a wickedly oversold condition, not at all justified by business results or the valuation picture, is now ending. You can see this idea better in the standard Renko chart drawn below. (Renko highlights how much volume it takes to move price to a set price amount. With equal sizing for price change, time becomes less relevant.) When we see a pattern of high selling (red volume bars at bottom), reverse quickly to light volume (marked with yellow/green arrows), it can signify a selling climax has been reached. Overhead share supply is likely much lower today than a few months ago.

Final Thoughts

As Titan digests the Carlstar acquisition, and the benefits of a combination become more apparent, I believe retail investors will again become large net buyers of the stock. Analyst estimates are calling for steady sales gains for the merged enterprise, with a strong rebound in EPS starting in 2025. If these projections prove correct, buyers under $8 per share are getting an earnings yield better than cash rates of 5%+ upfront. Then, theoretical earnings returns on investment in the 12% range during 2025 and 14% area in 2026 are possible. All the time, you will be owning net hard assets like inventory, plant & equipment, receivables and cash close to your purchase cost under $8.

Insiders stopped selling at $12 earlier this year. They have been happy to add their stock options and related compensation to perhaps sell at a later date. When management and major insiders are in no hurry to sell, but would rather accumulate bigger positions for themselves, better days for the business could be approaching.

What are the risks? With any smaller company, management issues are the first to consider. Titan's management has been better-than-average over the years, in my opinion. Nevertheless, the tire business is very competitive, with a variety of suppliers fighting over market share. Overseas manufacturing can be done cheaply. So, critical missteps by management would reverberate in a share quote decline. For example, I am on the lookout for any merger or takeover proposal that would add debt and dilute results (including margins) at Titan.

We cannot completely rule out recession risk, either. While the stock price seems to have already discounted a mild recession, a severe GDP contraction span could knock the price even lower. Don't kid yourself.

With the share price under $8, I believe the upside potential to $15 far outweighs downside risk estimated to $5 (as the business is currently configured), for a 12-month forecast range. $15 would be well-supported by EPS of nearly $1 in 2025 (P/E of 15x) using Wall Street projections, while $5 would create a record-low EV number close to tangible book value.

I rate shares a Buy and own a small position, which I may increase substantially on price weakness given a general stock market selloff in the U.S. (if such occurs).