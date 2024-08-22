CSP: A Spinoff Of AZT Is Hopefully Developing

Aug. 22, 2024 11:00 PM ETCSP Inc. (CSPI) Stock
Sergio Heiber profile picture
Sergio Heiber
3.47K Followers

Summary

  • Both the increased sales effort and a potential spinoff present positive developments to increase AZT sales.
  • AZT has shown promise with a large deal shortly after launch, but the stock price is down from its 52-week-high.
  • Despite a long sales cycle, CSP remains profitable and is focused on building a sales network for AZT.
Security concept. Glowing shield icon. Modern futuristic technology background. 3D render

da-kuk

CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) provides IT, cloud, security, and computer system products and services. I've been bullish on this stock since the introduction of Aria Zero Trust Protect ("AZT") in July 2023. AZT is designed to prevent a malicious attack before

This article was written by

Sergio Heiber profile picture
Sergio Heiber
3.47K Followers
I write about and invest in mostly early commercial stage companies that have a large TAM and zero to little direct competition. I will provide updates on companies that I introduce as long as the goalposts set by management are met. Of course, there are always unforeseen developments more often in the microcap world than otherwise and there are macro conditions that are beyond the control of company management. I'm also not always right but I like the risk/reward characteristics of investing in micro-caps.My articles are reflective of my investment interests and hopefully provide readers with ideas that they can further explore. I tend to be on the long side and generally abstain from writing negative or short themes.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CSPI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About CSPI Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CSPI

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CSPI
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News