In recent months, we have witnessed accelerated dealmaking and capital deployment at Blackstone (NYSE:BX), which we believe will provide a material boost to fee-related earnings in the coming quarters.

Some of Blackstone's major recent transactions include a US$10bn deal for Apartment Income REIT and a US$3.5bn deal for Tricon Residential. According to a recent media interview with Nikkei Asia, Blackstone President Jonathan Gray also shared that the company is targeting US$9.6bn worth of potential deals in Japan through 2027.

From a multi-year perspective, we believe the accelerated deployment of capital will also be crucial in sustaining Blackstone's impressive ROE, which averaged around 32% over the past five years.

More importantly, we believe that Blackstone's improving fundamentals have yet to be fully reflected in its share price.

We acknowledge that Blackstone is trading near all-time highs with a forward P/E of 29x at the time of writing, so valuations are not cheap by any measure. However, we still see the potential for EPS growth to drive decent share price appreciation without expanding valuation multiples.

Sentiment-wise, the rally in Blackstone shares since the beginning of 2023 does not seem to be driven by speculative sentiment or unrealistic expectations for earnings. In fact, sentiment towards private equity and real estate asset managers has remained subdued throughout this bull market and has only begun to improve recently. Thus, we think there is room for bullish sentiment to continue to build as valuations in these markets rebound.

Real Estate & Private Equity At Inflection Point

We share management's view that real estate and private equity markets have reached an inflection point. With the U.S. economy entering into a new monetary easing cycle, we expect pent-up demand for alternative assets, including real estate and private equity deals, to help lift valuations.

After a two-year lull in dealmaking activity and stalled realizations of investments across the private equity sector, we are finally beginning to see clear evidence of a rebound in transactions. According to a recent report published by the Financial Times, four of the largest U.S. private capital groups, including Ares (ARES), Apollo (APO), Blackstone (BX), and KKR (KKR), have deployed a combined US$162bn in Q2 alone.

Demonstrating Skill In Timing Capital Deployment

Blackstone's decision to deploy capital more aggressively could not have come at a better time, and we like that management continues to demonstrate skillful foresight and capability in capturing the most profitable opportunities. Blackstone has built a reputation for its impeccable track record of aggressively deploying capital in disconnected markets. This investment philosophy to capture value has produced outsized returns for its investors over the years.

According to figures provided by Blackstone, the asset manager has delivered an impressive 16% net IRR on over $100 billion of committed capital for its investors over the last 30 years. Blackstone has skillfully navigated changing macroeconomic trends in recent years, shifting its portfolio away from commercial offices and retail malls and concentrating as much as 85% of its portfolio in logistics, rental housing, hospitality, and data centres.

We think management is again demonstrating its foresight by investing more aggressively in major themes that we like, including residential REITs, data centres, and energy transition. These markets are facing a supply shortage that, we believe, will only lead to higher asset prices and hefty gains for Blackstone and its investors.

Blackstone's early investments in data centres are already paying off, and we see increasing evidence that demand for data centres will continue to accelerate in the coming years. According to CBRE's Global Data Center Trends 2024 report published in June 2024, vacancy rates for North American data centres have reached new lows across major markets. Vacancy rates in Chicago saw the biggest year-over-year drop from 6.7% to 2.4%, while rates in Northern Virginia declined from 1.8% to 0.9%.

This is despite the fact that new data centres are already coming online, which led to an 18% increase in inventory over the same period. As the accompanying chart shows, net absorption of data centre capacity in major cities around the world remains exceptionally high, with new supply still trying to catch up to ever-growing demand.

Outcome At Jackson Hole

The biggest risk to our outlook comes from how Fed Chair Jerome Powell will deliver his policy speech today at Jackson Hole, Wyoming. Given our bullish view on Blackstone's recent push into residential real estate, data centres, and energy transition, the path of Fed monetary policy will be crucial in determining how these sectors will perform in the coming quarters.

We see a good chance that Jerome Powell will play along with market expectations for a 25 basis point cut in September, with a slim chance of a 50 basis points cut. However, if we are completely wrong and Powell fails to deliver what the market is hoping for, Blackstone shares will likely come under immense selling pressure.

In Conclusion

We are turning more bullish on Blackstone because we like that the company is trying to fully capitalize on the improving investing environment for real estate and private markets.

With Blackstone finally making big moves in the market again, we are optimistic that this will translate into robust earnings growth in the coming quarters, followed by hefty revaluation gains on assets and realizations further down the timeline.

As such, we are upgrading our rating on Blackstone from "Buy" to "Strong Buy."