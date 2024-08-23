honglouwawa

Many investors, including yours truly, have been intrigued by small caps. The Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) soared over a brief stretch last month, putting together an all-time great absolute and particularly relative performance against the S&P 500.

We’ve also seen a handful of what are known as Zweig Breadth Thrusts – a technical term for an extreme number of advancing stocks in the market. The upshot is that such events tend to result in further market gains looking ahead several months to a year.

At a higher level, small caps have generally underperformed the SPX in the last year, but certain sectors are beating the domestic large-cap index. Financials and Industrials are two such niches. Not surprisingly, those two sectors are top weights in the Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO).

I have a buy rating on the fund. I like its technical situation, while the current valuation is tame. But when investors purchase a momentum factor ETF, they are really buying into a perceived anomaly and banking on it continuing to work.

As it stands, XSMO is the No. 1 ranked ETF in its Sub Class, per Seeking Alpha’s quant system. I believe that while the next six weeks often present volatility and occasional downside price action, this fund could continue to work looking out the next 12 months.

Financials, Industrials Leading the Small-Cap Index YoY

According to the issuer, XSMO is based on the S&P Smallcap 600 Momentum Index (Index). The Index is composed of 120 securities in the S&P SmallCap 600® Index having the highest “momentum scores,” calculated pursuant to the index methodology, which is computed by measuring the upward price movements of each security as compared to other eligible stocks within the S&P SmallCap 600 Index. The Fund and the Index are rebalanced and reconstituted semi-annually.

XSMO has seen a large volume influx in the past few months. That has in part resulted in assets under management that are now above $1.2 billion as of August 21, 2024. Its annual expense ratio is moderate at 0.39% while the forward dividend yield is very low at just 0.47%. Since it is a momentum factor fund, if we suddenly see shares of Real Estate stocks, for example, rise, then the yield could increase substantially.

But with a very high share-price momentum ETF Grade, the fund has been a relative winner compared to most other small-cap funds that trade well below all-time highs notched in 2021 and early 2022. XSMO can be a risky ETF at times, however, with its high 22.9% annual standard deviation figure.

On the liquidity front, average daily volume is decent at about 380,000 shares while the fund’s 30-day median bid/ask spread can be wide at times, averaging 10 basis points. Thus, I encourage prospective investors to use limit orders during the trading day, particularly near the market open.

Let’s dig into this factor ETF’s portfolio. The 5-star, Silver-rated fund by Morningstar has an allocation that plots along the bottom row of the style box, which shouldn’t come as a surprise. But what’s appealing is XSMO’s low 16.7 price-to-earnings ratio, nearly five turns cheaper than the S&P 500. Moreover, its long-term EPS growth rate is stout at 14.0%, resulting in a PEG ratio barely above one.

XSMO: Portfolio & Factor Profiles

There is cyclical risk, however. Industrials is by far the biggest sector weight at nearly 30%. Information Technology, more than 30% of the SPX, is just 16% of XSMO. There’s added macroeconomic exposure through a sizable position in Consumer Discretionary stocks and Financials.

Interestingly, there’s relatively little holdings in the Consumer Staples space – and that S&P 500 sector fund (XLP) has recently notched all-time highs.

XSMO: Holdings & Dividend Information

Another potential peril? Seasonality. August and October have historically been tepid months for the ETF, and September has been the most bearish month on the calendar. Thus, it’s a risky time to get headlong into XSMO right now. Timing your entry through the end of the quarter could prove to be a sage strategy.

XSMO: Weak Seasonal Trends a Risk

The Technical Take

With high momentum relative to other small-cap ETFs, a favorable valuation, and dicey seasonals, XSMO’s technical situation is generally encouraging. Notice in the chart below that shares are solidly in an uptrend, indicated by a rising long-term 200-day moving average. Furthermore, there is an uptrend in place via a series of higher lows dating back to the beginning of 2024. Another indicator in the bulls’ corner is the RSI momentum oscillator at the top of the graph – it has been ranging in a bullish zone between 40 and 80, never hitting oversold conditions lately.

Also take a look at the volume by price profile on the left side of the chart. There’s been a significant volume influx in recent months, which tells me that new money has entered the fund. If XSMO takes out the high from a few weeks ago, we might see another leg up on big volume. That’s something to monitor. Finally, the fund continues its uptrend that had initially paused at around $61 – that was the measured move upside price objective based on the $9 range height from a bottoming formation over the mid-2022 to late 2023 period.

XSMO: Bullish Uptrend, Strong RSI Momentum Trends

The Bottom Line

I have a buy rating on XSMO. I see this small-cap momentum fund as sporting solid relative momentum to its peers and a generally efficient way to play a market anomaly in the small-cap universe.