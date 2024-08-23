Americold: 2 Likely Paths To Success For The Beaten REIT

REITer's Digest profile picture
REITer's Digest
3.05K Followers

Summary

  • Cold storage facilities are specialized, capital intensive, and expensive, so REITs often avoid them.
  • Americold Realty or COLD is a leading cold storage REIT that has seen significant growth since going public in 2018, but recent performance has slowed.
  • Despite recent challenges, COLD has potential for valuation improvement or acquisition, offering opportunities for shareholder value.

Snowy car

Jorg Greuel/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Cold storage is a niche corner of industrial real estate often overlooked by investors. Thrown into the industrial bucket, cold storage facilities are highly specialized, capital intensive, and expensive. Investing in the world’s largest refrigerators and freezers is a

This article was written by

REITer's Digest profile picture
REITer's Digest
3.05K Followers
I am a real estate professional with experience across valuation, research, and portfolio acquisitions. Having spent past decade of my career with one of the largest public REITs and Big Four company, I created REITer’s Digest to share my thoughts and expertise on the industry and other investments.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of COLD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About COLD Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EPS
PE
Div Rate
Yield
Short Interest
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on COLD

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
COLD
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News