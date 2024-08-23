Jorg Greuel/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Cold storage is a niche corner of industrial real estate often overlooked by investors. Thrown into the industrial bucket, cold storage facilities are highly specialized, capital intensive, and expensive. Investing in the world’s largest refrigerators and freezers is a complicated business that requires subject matter expertise. For this reason, most REITs avoid the asset class altogether. Alternatively, many cold storage facilities that are traded are held under long term, triple net leases such as those occupied by companies like Martin Brower. These leases reduce the burden on the investor, shifting most responsibility back to the tenant.

However, cold storage are also some of the most resilient assets in terms of demand. Cold storage and food distribution are two of the most essential pieces of the global logistics footprint. These buildings are critical pieces of daily life for billions of people who rely on modern food distribution. Paired complexity with necessity, the responsibility lands in the hands of just several market participants. Those willing to take responsibility for managing these unwieldy assets reap the benefits of a profitable and stable asset class.

Today, we revisit the OG of cold storage. Americold Realty (NYSE:COLD) is one of the original cold storage REITs going public at the beginning of 2018. Since IPO, COLD’s stock has appreciated considerably, catalyzed by extraordinary growth prospects leading up to the pandemic. The stability of cold storage quickly turned COLD into one of the hottest REITs on Wall Street.

We initially covered COLD in December 2021, following the first three years as a public company. The article was titled “Americold Realty Trust: The Cold Storage REIT Is Heating Up” and focused on the strong growth prospects in the cold storage niche.

Following the pandemic, food distribution was largely reconsidered as shoppers began purchasing more groceries online. This meant a major tailwind for companies like COLD who anticipated elevated demand at their last mile and infill facilities. Today, we revisit our prior coverage and provide two paths forward.

REIT Overview

Our initial coverage of COLD provided a detailed overview of the business including the company’s portfolio, business model, and dividend. For those unfamiliar with COLD, reading this initial coverage could provide helpful context around the company’s operating history, operating segments, and capitalization. Today, we will provide updates on key changes to the portfolio rather than a general overview.

COLD also provides the following abbreviated description of their business:

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 239 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.4 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America. Americold’s facilities are an integral component of the supply chain connecting food producers, processors, distributors and retailers to consumers.

Since our initial coverage of COLD, the company has not changed significantly in terms of strategy. Broadly speaking, the company’s business model has not changed, owning and operating a globally diversified portfolio of cold storage assets. However, today, the company owns fewer assets, covering a similar cubic square footage. Since the first quarter, COLD has reduced their property count by two assets. In terms of enterprise value, the company remains below $12 billion, roughly in line with the valuation from our initial coverage.

COLD still maintains a diverse business. Warehousing still accounts for the vast majority of revenue, at 94%. The remainder is split between their third-party management business and transportation segment, which account for 1% and 5%, respectively.

Despite stagnation, COLD is still the second-largest participant in the cold storage industry, accounting for nearly 20% and 6% of the North American and Global markets, respectively. COLD is a massive landlord with a diverse business that covers the food distribution life cycle. So, how has COLD performed over the past few years?

COLD ran into significant headwinds following our initial coverage of the REIT. Following the pandemic, food distribution had a strong outlook as grocers moved to significantly overhaul their supply chains. Unfortunately, much of this optimism turned out to be short-lived as the macroeconomic tide turned.

Rampant inflation had a significant impact on the food industry, affecting COLD’s cost structure. In 2021, nearly every margin was impacted by inflation, which continued to pressure COLD’s business for several years. This means cost pressure which reached COLD’s bottom line, causing the dividend to stagnate. Additionally, inflation impacted real estate more broadly, increasing the cost to operate existing facilities and impairing COLD’s ability to develop new properties.

COLD is also approaching a significant refinancing wave. Beginning in 2026, COLD has more than $200 million in annual debt maturities, which peak around $800 million in 2027. Over 90% of debt on the company’s balance sheet is fixed rate and unsecured.

COLD’s performance has been poor over the past several years, delivering negative returns since our initial coverage, inclusive of dividends collected. This is unusual given the company has continued to grow top and bottom-line earnings and refine their business model. In the past quarter, COLD delivered double-digit year-over-year growth to Same Store NOI and AFFO. Despite remaining fundamentally strong, COLD’s shares have failed to deliver. Let’s explore two possible options for COLD’s performance to improve.

Option #1 Valuation Improvement

As we mentioned, COLD’s business has improved over the past several years despite significant headwinds. Following several years of disruption, COLD’s operations have largely turned around, delivering AFFO per share growth. Below is a chart of COLD’s AFFO since inception. Growth has been stagnant overall and inconsistent following several difficult years after the pandemic.

The inconsistency and inability to grow AFFO meaningfully over the past five years has negatively impacted COLD’s valuation. Below is a chart showing COLD’s AFFO per share multiple over the past five years. Note the precipitous decline.

Currently, shares of COLD are trading below their AFFO per share multiple from the company’s first year, meaning the company’s valuation is cheaper than ever. Despite double-digit AFFO improvement, the stock price remains stagnant, causing the multiple to decline.

Historically, COLD has traded at an average AFFO multiple of around 25x. Based on current full-year guidance of $1.47 per share, COLD’s current AFFO multiple is 19.6x. If COLD were to return to its historical valuation of 25x, it would imply a share price of $37 based on current AFFO guidance. This corresponds to potential price appreciation of nearly 30% if COLD were to return to its historical valuation.

Alternatively, we could compare COLD to peers in the cold storage segment. Recently, the largest REIT in cold storage went public. Lineage, Inc (LINE) recently IPO’d to become the largest cold storage REIT, outsizing COLD by over $10 billion in market capitalization. Based on their 2023 adjusted funds from operations, LINE is trading at an AFFO per share multiple of 28.0x. Based on 2023 adjusted funds from operations, COLD is trading at an AFFO per share multiple of 22.6x, leaving COLD at a discount to its closest peer.

Reversion to COLD’s historical valuation or improvement to its peer multiple would imply greater than 20% price appreciation under either estimation. However, COLD’s discounted valuation means that it has another opportunity to deliver shareholder value.

Option #2 Acquisition

Despite being the second-largest cold storage REIT, COLD is still a relatively small company. At less than $12 billion enterprise value, COLD is less than half the size of LINE.

Should COLD’s valuation remain discounted to the sector, COLD could present itself as an acquisition target to a variety of buyers in the public or private market. LINE could show itself as a potential suitor should the valuation discrepancy remain wide enough. LINE also just earned an investment grade credit rating from Moody’s and Fitch, a critical step in building out their capital markets platform. LINE received Baaa2 and BBB+ ratings from the agencies. A superior credit rating could also support refinancing COLD’s upcoming debt.

LINE has the scale and operational knowledge to absorb a cold storage company like COLD. The company is committed to growth, and acquiring COLD would align with their strategy of emphasizing technology-based operational improvements. A less likely potential buyer would be a generalist such as Prologis (PLD), who typically focuses outside of cold storage. Still, PLD has experience in the sector and could be looking to build scale or make a strategic investment.

Looking beyond the public forum, a wide array of private investors could express interest in COLD. Currently, dry powder is at an all-time high, meaning there is capital on the sidelines waiting to be deployed. According to S&P, the dry powder pile is looking more and more ready to work.

Global private equity and venture capital funds held a record $2.62 trillion of total uncommitted capital as of July 10, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence and Preqin data. Funds added $49.44 billion to their collective cash reserves in the six months since December 2023, more than 1.7 times the $27.97 billion in dry powder they added during the previous 12-month period. Chances for private equity to chip away at the mountain of dry powder are improving, said Glenn Mincey, head of private equity for KPMG. Private equity-backed deal activity, running slower since inflation and interest rates spiked in 2022, ticked up in the first half of the year, raising hopes for continued improvement in the second half, Mimcey said.

COLD’s outlook has changed dramatically over the past two years, coinciding with the amassing of capital. A take-private scenario could unfold with a large institutional purchaser, such as GIC or Blackstone (BX) who have histories of taking down public REITs.

Conclusion

An acquisition scenario would unlock immediate shareholder value. COLD’s board of directors would demand an advantageous valuation that makes financial sense for their investors. A valuation reversion scenario would take more time to unfold, as investors are typically slow to return their trust. Either scenario points to improvements in COLD’s valuation as a key driver of share appreciation. Management has already indicated that bottom-line results should see double-digit improvement through the end of the year. If this pairs with reversion to COLD’s historical valuation, investors would see significant appreciation in shares of COLD.

Paired with real estate’s accommodative outlook, we see significant upside to shares of COLD. Perhaps our timing was off when we initiated coverage of COLD. Today, there are several key drivers that show upside. With a bright forecast and several key tailwinds in place, we are reiterating COLD at a “Buy” rating.