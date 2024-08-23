Weak Ethanol And Sugar Prices And Core Operating Structure Impacted Cosan

Aug. 23, 2024 1:41 AM ETCosan S.A. (CSAN) StockAGRO
Stephen Simpson profile picture
Stephen Simpson
19.91K Followers

Summary

  • Q2 results from Cosan showed okay performance, with healthy volumes in sugar and ethanol offsetting weaker realized prices, and strong results from Rumo.
  • Core SEE prices have become more challenging, impacting revenue and EBITDA for Cosan. The sugar market appears roughly in balance now, and legislation in Brazil could drive increased ethanol consumption.
  • Complexity and lack of transparency in Cosan's structure, reporting, and capital allocation priorities are real issues and may reasonably deter investors despite potential undervaluation.
  • Cosan shares appear undervalued below the mid-to-high-teens, but this is not an easy company to analyze and may be more hassle than it is worth to most individual investors.

China, Guilin, sugarcane field with mountains in background

John Wang

Volatility and complexity have long been aspects to the Cosan (NYSE:CSAN) story that investors just have to learn to accept if they want to own the shares. None of that has gotten any easier since

This article was written by

Stephen Simpson profile picture
Stephen Simpson
19.91K Followers
Stephen Simpson is a freelance financial writer and investor.Spent close to 15 years on the Street (sell-side, buy-side, equities, bonds).

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About CSAN Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CSAN

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CSAN
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News