DGRW: Poorly Positioned And Minimal Payouts (Rating Downgrade)

Skeptical12 profile picture
Skeptical12
2.31K Followers

Summary

  • The economic environment is changing, with falling consumer spending and anemic growth rates.
  • Dividend investors are struggling for income despite record-high markets.
  • WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund downgraded to Sell due to minimal payouts and economic slowdown signs.

ETF - Exchange Traded Funds

Torsten Asmus

The economic environment has changed significantly just in the last several months. With consumer spending levels beginning to fall significantly and growth rates becoming more anemic, market conditions have been very fluid this year.

One type of investor

This article was written by

Skeptical12 profile picture
Skeptical12
2.31K Followers
I am an avid investor and trader who has worked in law, politics, and business.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About DGRW ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on DGRW

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
DGRW
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News