Xcel Energy: Core Holdings Remain Attractive Despite Potential Wildfire Liabilities

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) is a utility holding company based in Minneapolis, Minnesota, with a market cap of $33.4 billion. It is the 9th largest public utility in the country, just behind Exelon (EXC), per the Edison Electric Institute. Excel has four subsidiaries: Northern States Power Minnesota (NSPM), Northern States Power Wisconsin (NSPW), Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCO) and Southwestern Public Service Company (SPS), operating in the Texas Panhandle and New Mexico. Each subsidiary offers both gas and electric, except SPS, which is electric only. Xcel has the major cities of Denver and Minneapolis in its territory, and two nuclear generating plants in Minnesota (Monticello and Prairie Island). Despite the spread-out looking service map below, Northern States Power Minnesota and Public Service of Colorado generate over 80.0% of the company's net income. Xcel has 3.8 million electric customers and 2.2 million natural gas customers, and the company is headquartered in Minneapolis, where it began in 1909. Standard & Poor's currently rates the Xcel's unsecured debt as BBB, or lower medium investment grade.

The Xcel business of today emerged about 25 years ago. Public Service of Colorado had already merged with Southwestern Public Service to form New Century Energies in 1995. Xcel was formed in August 2000 by the merger of Northern States Power and New Century Energies, Inc., and shareholders received 1 share of Xcel for each share of Northern States. The company previously tried to merge with WEC Energy Group (WEC), but in 1997, this fell through.

Excel shares have been on a bit of a ride this year. In January 2024, they opened at $63.73; however, they dropped to $48.65 in March, down 23.7%, after the company's power lines were alleged to have caused a major fire in the Texas Panhandle, the Smokehouse Creek Fire. Nearly 1.1 million acres burned, and the market reaction was swift. But since July of this year, shares have recovered a lot of ground and are back up to $59.98 (though still far below the August 2022 all-time peak of $79.94 per share). They roared back to life along with the rest of the utility sector, which will likely be the best yield alternative after the Fed cuts rates in September. The company's P/E Ratio right now is 17.9, so it's trading right in line with the rest of the S&P 500 utilities, despite potential liabilities for the wildfires.

What's the Possible Wildfire Liability?

I'm estimating it could be as high as $1.64 billion after insurance claims have paid out. In recent years, there have been two major fires. The 2021 Marshall Fire in Colorado resulted in $2.0 billion of damage. Xcel has $560 million in insurance coverage for this fire. The 2024 Smokehouse Creek Fire in Texas had damage estimates of $215 million, but that number is uncertain. Given that 1.1 million acres burned in Texas, that would be a payout of only $195.45 per acre. That number seems unrealistically low, and I'm guessing the liability could be three times that amount, or $700.0 million. Xcel has approximately $500 million of coverage for this fire. The total insurance for these two fires is $1,060,000. So, if the damage is $2.7 billion, a possible Xcel payout of $1.64 billion would be $2.94 per share (557.5 million shares are outstanding). That is substantial, but not enough to imperil the business.

The Marshall Fire in Colorado destroyed over 1,000 homes and caused two deaths. Xcel disputes any wrongdoing, so the outcome is uncertain. As for the Smokehouse Creek Fire, the company acknowledged that a decaying power pole that broke and fell contributed to that event. The fire burned in the Texas panhandle and caused two deaths. Trials for both events are likely to begin in September 2025. So far, there are 15 lawsuits filed in Texas, and Xcel said on its Aug. 1 earnings call that it had already settled about 10.0% of the 441 individual claims it received but admits "the upper end of the range is difficult to estimate."

Will These be the Last Fires?

Enter wildfire mitigation... Xcel is no stranger to wildfires in its territory. In 2007, it was accused in Colorado's Cabin Creek Fire, which led to five deaths. That summer, however, a jury found Xcel Energy not guilty. It turned out that employees of another company, RPI Coating, were using flammable chemicals to re-coat the inside of a large water pipe when the fire broke out.

Most investors think utilities in the western part of the country, in the plains west of the Mississippi River, have an enhanced risk for wildfires. In response, Xcel has started more proactive fire prevention that includes AI cameras that can spot and send early alerts about new fires. There are 42 high mounted cameras already and another 93 have been requested. The AI cameras are also adept at spotting dead or dying trees.

Xcel has also accelerated pole inspections and has already replaced all "priority 1 & 2 poles" system-wide. It will put 50 miles of transmission lines in Colorado underground, though this will take two years to complete. Another fire risk for Xcel has been "overcharged lines," which have excess power from unused solar generation. This issue requires "system-hardening initiatives and inspections," and Xcel Energy was selected for a $100 million award from the U.S. Department of Energy for this work.

Dividend History

Xcel's dividend yield today is 3.64%, just below the public utility average of 3.8%. The company has raised its dividend every year since 2005 when it was $0.2075 per quarter, a 20-year streak. It is now $0.5475 per quarter, so it has had an annual compound growth rate of 4.97%, likely just above inflation for this stretch of time. The next increase will be in March 2025. Below is a table of payout ratios for earnings and cash flow over time.

The company says it targets annual dividend growth of 5.0-7.0% per year, with a 4.0% dividend as typical. The payout ratio is targeted to be in the 50-60% range, and as you can see above it has hovered between 60.0-62.0% over the last five years.

What are Shares Worth Now?

In its Q2 Presentation, Xcel reaffirmed 2024 EPS non GAAP guidance of $3.50 to $3.60, an increase of 6.0% over the prior year. Earnings per share were $3.35 in 2023 and $3.17 in2022. So far, as of the second quarter, year to date earnings are $1.42 compared to $1.28 in 2023. Second quarter earnings per share are $0.54 compared to $0.52 in the same quarter 2023.

Like many utilities, Xcel expects earnings per share growth of 5-7% per year in the long term. To value shares today, I have done a discounted cash flow. I used the forecast earnings per share mid-point of $3.55, beginning in 2024, and then projected forward for a 5-year period. For the discount rate, I used 9.75%, roughly equal to the average annual return of the S&P 500 (about 9.8% over the last decade). This resulted in a value of $56.36 for the shares, but from this number we must subtract the potential net fire liability of $2.94 or, rounded, $3.00 per share. The net share value then is $53.36. At the level, the dividend would be 4.1%. The last time the shares were at this price was May 2024.

As a cross-check, I have valued shares with a P/E ratio, with information from Thomson First Call. The projected PE ratio for electric utilities is 15.6, and for gas utilities it is 15.8 times earnings, almost identical. Using the $3.55 projected earnings for the year, the value would be 15.6 X $3.55 = $55.38. Again, we would want to subtract the potential liability of $3.00 per share, so $52.38 by P/E ratio valuation.

Regulatory Environment is Somewhat Friendly

Xcel electric rates are in the lower third of all US utilities at $0.1135 per kilowatt-hour. There are 28 publicly listed utilities that have more expensive rates, a possible regulatory argument for future rate increases. There are seven state regulatory agencies that Xcel falls under including Colorado Public Utilities Commission, Minnesota Public Utilities Commissions, North Dakota Public Service Commission, South Dakota Public Utility Commission, Public Utility Commission of Texas, Public Service Commission of Wisconsin, and New Mexico Public Regulation Commission. These are almost all rated by Standard & Poor's utility research as being of average friendliness. The only outlier is New Mexico, which is "Below Average 1." It is important to note that before 2023, New Mexico's board members were elected. Now they are governor appointed, so maybe the tone will change for the better. Elected officials tend to advocate for lower rates to please their constituents.

According to Standard & Poor's utility research, "the average ROE authorized for electric utilities was 9.60% for rate cases decided in 2023, up from the 9.54% average observed in full year 2022. The average ROE authorized for gas utilities was 9.64% for cases decided in 2023, up from the 9.53% average observed in full year 2022."

In July 2023, the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission approved a three-year electric rate increase of approximately $332 million for 2022-2024, based on a return on equity of 9.25%. In Dec. 2023, they approved NSP-Minnesota's request for a 10.2% gas return on equity, an increase of 9.6% over the prior year.

In September 2023, the Colorado Public Utilities Commission approved an electric retail rate increase to a 9.3% return on equity. In December 2023, the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin approved a ROE of 9.8% for the electric utility, while New Mexico's Public Regulation Commission approved an electric ROE of 9.5%

As is evident, the allowed returns are pretty much in line with national averages for gas and electric. However, this year, Xcel has started requesting return on equities in excess of 10.0%.

Capital Expenditures & Moving Away from Coal

Going forward, Xcel has a base five-year capital plan of $39.0 billion, for 9.0% rate base growth. This includes both renewables investments and reinforcing existing infrastructure. Xcel Energy claims it "was the first U.S. utility to establish a carbon-free vision, targeting 100% carbon-free electricity by 2050 with an interim goal to reduce carbon emissions 80% by 2030 (from 2005 levels), including owned and purchased power."

Excel has 10,000 megawatts of renewable power generation today and plans to add another 15,000 to 20,000 megawatts. In December 2023, the company retired its largest coal plant (Sherbourne County) and replaced it with 710 megawatts of solar on the same site. The company is currently working on its project Colorado Power Pathway, a $2.0 billion transmission system for renewable power in Colorado's eastern plains.

Risks to Consider

Xcel is situated in several markets that have higher wildfire risk: Colorado, Texas and New Mexico. This means it is exposed to greater uncertainty than utilities east of the Mississippi. That said, XEL has no direct competition in its service areas, and it is taking substantial steps toward wildfire proofing, certainly enough to defend it against any negligence claims in the future. Another consideration, is that its electric and gas return on equity rates are about average, although the structural changes in New Mexico's Public Regulation Commission may bode well for the utility going forward.

Conclusion

Xcel is a solid utility that generates more than 80% of its revenue in the attractive markets of Minnesota and Colorado. Its major city of Minneapolis is growing at just under 1.0% per year, and Denver is growing at just over 1.0% per year, but their suburbs are growing at slightly higher rates. Also, data centers are likely to contribute to growth in electric demand for Xcel going forward. Data centers have been the growth darling for many US utilities for the last few years; Xcel occupies a secondary market location for this item. Still, recent data center contracts in its market include Meta and Microsoft (in Minnesota) and QTS (in Colorado).

I view XEL is a stable and moderately growing utility, well down the path to leaving coal. Its wind capacity is now over 11,000 megawatts, in a territory where wind is a near constant presence. And in Minnesota, it has approvals for 700 MW of new solar at the Sherco location, which will be one of the larger solar facilities in the country. I believe Xcel is headed in the right direction and has two strong markets (Minneapolis and Denver) that make up the bulk of its income. It is worth buying when shares are below $53.00 to account for any wildfire liabilities and at this price point, the dividend is a more attractive 4.1%.