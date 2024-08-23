TUR: Turkish Equities Offer Potential High Returns, But Risks Are Still Too High

Matteo Colombo

Introduction

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR) is an exchange-traded fund that invests in Turkish equities. The fund has an expense ratio of 0.59%, which is relatively high, but remains in demand as a geographically specific instrument for those speculating on the favorability of Turkish stocks, with assets under management of $223 million as of August 21, 2024.

It was long ago in 2021 that I last covered TUR, at which point I thought the fund was fairly valued. This seemed almost too true, for almost a year, where TUR essentially treaded water. However, TUR then jumped over 100% on a total return basis from late 2022 to present. High inflation and FX controls led local investors to invest aggressively in Turkish stocks to protect against a decrease in their local purchasing power, which made some sense.

I would like to cover TUR once again as the fund is characteristically volatile, which can sometimes offer opportunity as a result, but only if it is backed by intrinsic value. The Central Bank of Turkey has adopted a more orthodox approach in recent times, with the most recent appointment of Fatih Karahan as Governor in early 2024. The CBT's policy rate has increased dramatically, from 8.5% in June 2023 to 45% by early 2024, and most recently it is being held at 50%.

While GDP growth is expected to slow, forecasts are still positive for Turkey in 2024, and inflation is expected to continue to soften, helped in significant part to the increased policy rate. As shown below, year-over-year core inflation is now at about 60%, which is still very high, but on the downturn, and off the highs of more than 75% in Q1 and Q2 2024.

TradingEconomics.com

Fiscally, there is now some emphasis on reducing the country's budget deficit, firming up the country's external financing through bond issuances (with an aim for $10 billion in 2024, whereas over half had already been raised by April 2024). It seems as though Turkey is moving to more conventional ways of managing its finances, which is very fortunate for both investors and its residents, putting Turkey on a more credibly sustainable footing.

Portfolio and Valuation

As noted, TUR invests solely in Turkish follows, pursuant to the composition of its chosen benchmark, the MSCI Turkey IMI 25/50 Index. The most recent factsheet for the index therefore serves as a proxy for TUR, the ETF, with reported trailing and forward price/earnings ratios of 9.70x and 5.57x, respectively, as of July 31, 2024. These are very low, but of course must account for the still relatively high economic risks and inflation rates we are seeing in Turkey at the moment. The price/earnings ratios here one-year forward earnings growth of some 74%.

The price/book ratio as at the same date was 1.59x, implying a forward return on equity of 28.55%, which is actually quite a promising rate of return for a portfolio that has some significant exposures to staid sectors such as Financial Services (19.72%), Consumer Defensive stocks (16.48%). Nevertheless, the higher interest rates in Turkey mean that local banks can likely generate more significant returns by lending, which should boost their own supply of capital to businesses. TUR also has great exposures to Industrials (at 21.36%) and other cyclical sectors (34%, not including Financial Services), which makes TUR well positioned to "bounce back" (perhaps more than it already has) should the economy really start to become less volatile.

Morningstar.com

Morningstar report a consensus three- to five-year earnings growth expectation of 28.8% per year on average, at the moment. Since earnings growth is incredibly difficult to predict in these situations, I will focus on the return on equity of the underlying portfolio, which is forecast in the near term to hit around 28.55%, as cited earlier. What if we assume that the portfolio matures, and the return on equity remains quite high, but falls to about 25% by the sixth projected year (terminal year)? This assumption gives the fund some reasonable benefit of the doubt. Holding other factors constant, it results in a three- to five-year average earnings growth estimate above consensus of around 34%. The implied IRR is high, at 34.68% per annum.

Author's Calculations

Usually I take a conservative approach, but this approach is instructive since as we can see above, the implied equity risk premium is negative in spite of above-average earnings growth expectations. The equity risk premium is typically between 3.2-5.5% for developed equity markets (e.g., if we were to compare against the S&P 500 U.S. equity index). In this case, we used data from Professor Damodaran for country risk premiums; Turkey's estimated CRP is 7.94%. Taking a simpler approach, by not considering a CRP at all, would result in an underlying ERP of 6.18%, which is much closer to where we would expect U.S. equities to trade, albeit approaching x1 beta.

The problem is, we need to factor in the risk of investing in Turkish equities somewhere. If we exclude the concept of the "Country Risk Premium", we should instead at least include beta. As indicated above (see bottom-right of chart), the three-year beta of TUR vs. S&P 500 is 1.96x per my calculations. Therefore, for TUR to approach being undervalued, we would want to see the underlying ERP at probably somewhere around 10.8%, much higher than where it is currently, suggesting TUR is in fact potentially overvalued, especially since my above calculations are based on above-consensus expectations of headline earnings growth.

Meanwhile, the Turkish yield curve implies a rate of over 32% on a five-year basis (at the time of writing), even higher than my assumed 28.50% risk-free rate above. Using this shorter duration would result in an even lower underlying ERP. In my opinion, while the headline IRR looks very interesting, I think the risks are still too high for Turkish equities to be attractive at present. They definitely look to me more like a way for local investors to try to protect their wealth, rather than as an international investor's opportunity. Turkey is certainly not yet out of the woods, economically speaking.

The Economist's Big Mac Index currently suggests the Turkish lira is 2.5% overvalued on a GDP-per-capita adjusted basis, or even undervalued on a non-adjusted basis. Should the USD/TRY exchange rate hold for the foreseeable future, which could be supported by carry traders (if risk sentiment remains broadly positive, globally), Turkish stocks could be very attractive with the high headline IRR potential. However, most of this headline IRR is driven by high local risk-free rates, and a stable FX assumption is a risky one; if you truly do think FX rates will remain stable, you might as well pocket the FX spread alone by selling USD and parking the money in lira. The IRR in this case would likely be materially higher than investing in Turkish equities.

Summary

In summary, Turkish equities are in an interesting juncture: they offer a high potential IRR, but with a high degree of potential volatility, making Turkish equities less attractive than simply buying lira, or Turkish bonds, in my opinion. Therefore, even though I would not be surprised to see Turkish equities perform well on a headline basis over the next year or so, I would argue that since the risks are heavily tied to the Turkish economy, and since rates are so high at present in Turkey, it would make more sense to avoid the equities and simply invest in the currency if one is betting on a turnaround situation. Picking the country's stocks would be to be picking a weaker option of a set of options presently available. Nevertheless, the Turkish market is worth watching, for sure.