August Flash PMI Signals Eurozone Economy Downturn Averted, For Now

Aug. 23, 2024 3:05 AM ETVGK, FEZ, IEV, EZU, DFE, FDD, FEP, SPEU, HEDJ, DBEU, EUDG, IEUR, HEZU, FEUZ, DBEZ, IEUS, EUSC, OEUR, EUDV, PTEU, GSEU, RFEU, FLEE, FLEU, BBEU, FPXE, EURL, EWQ, EWG, FGM, DAX, FLGR
Markit profile picture
Markit
3.13K Followers

Summary

  • The PMI survey data for August have been especially eagerly awaited after the July PMI reading of 50.2 indicated that the economy started the third quarter close to contraction.
  • The flash PMI data do signal a further cooling of input cost pressures in the service sector, which has been a key area of concern for the ECB's hawkish policymakers.
  • Our forecasters expect the European Central Bank to cut interest rates twice more this year, by a cumulative 50 basis points, after having already cut by 25 basis points in June.

Euro Symbol On Top Of Coin Stacks Before Blue Financial Graph

MicroStockHub

The PMI® survey data for August have been especially eagerly awaited after the July PMI reading of 50.2 indicated that the economy started the third quarter close to contraction. Encouragingly, the provisional estimate of the August PMI is one of improved growth, suggesting

This article was written by

Markit profile picture
Markit
3.13K Followers
IHS Markit (Nasdaq: INFO) is a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions for the major industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company delivers next-generation information, analytics and solutions to customers in business, finance and government, improving their operational efficiency and providing deep insights that lead to well-informed, confident decisions. IHS Markit has more than 50,000 key business and government customers, including 80 percent of the Fortune Global 500 and the world’s leading financial institutions. Headquartered in London, IHS Markit is committed to sustainable, profitable growth.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
VGK--
Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF
FEZ--
SPDR® EURO STOXX 50 ETF
IEV--
iShares Europe ETF
EZU--
iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF
DFE--
WisdomTree Europe SmallCap Dividend Fund ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News