Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) reported $700 million in impairments for the second quarter, and the hospital real estate investment trusts announced that in order to preserve liquidity it would pay a dividend moving forward not exceeding $0.08 per share. Thus, management effectively capped its dividend at $0.08 per share, which reflects a 46.7% decline to the present dividend of $0.15 per share per quarter.

Medical Properties Trust is also suffering a decline in its funds from operations, a result of asset disposals and the Steward Health Care bankruptcy.

I don’t think that Medical Properties Trust is going to eliminate its dividend entirely, but a dividend cut is clearly on the horizon and reason enough for me to modify my stock classification.

My Rating History

The possibility of a potential short squeeze was behind my stock classification of Strong Buy, which I presented shortly after the hospital real estate investment trust was dealt a major blow by Steward Health Care’s bankruptcy.

Steward Health Care was the biggest operator for Medical Properties Trust.

With another dividend cut apparently being imminent and with ongoing impairment charges negatively affecting the trust’s financial 2Q24 results, I think a ‘Hold’ stock classification can be justified.

Portfolio Review, Asset Sales And Debt Maturities

Medical Properties Trust is one of the largest U.S. hospital owners in the United States. Yet, the real estate investment trust has fallen on hard times, particularly as high-interest rates, operator problems and the bankruptcy of its biggest operator negatively impacted Medical Properties Trust.

The bankruptcy of Steward Health Care added to Medical Properties Trust’s impairments in 2Q24: the hospital real estate investment trust recognized another $700 million in impairments in the second quarter. As if that weren’t enough, Medical Properties Trust is also creating pressure for its funds from operations due to its selling assets.

As of June 30, 2024, Medical Properties Trust owned predominantly hospitals, which accounted for 60% of assets and 65% of revenues. The trust’s portfolio included other assets as well, mainly post-acute care and behavioral facilities.

Portfolio Review (Medical Properties Trust)

In the second quarter, Medical Properties Trust sold five hospitals to Prime Healthcare for $350 million and closed on the sale of a 75% interest in five Utah hospitals. After the end of the quarter, Medical Properties Trust sold seven freestanding emergency department facilities and one (general acute) hospital in Arizona.

Just days ago, Medical Properties Trust also sold 11 freestanding emergency department, primary care, imaging and urgent care facilities in Colorado for $86 million.

Because of an aggressive pace of asset dispositions, Medical Properties Trust was able to tackle its debt problems and get 2024 debt maturities out of the way. The trust is presently still on the hook for $9.5 billion in debt, but the pace of asset dispositions has helped Medical Properties Trust a lot.

Year-to-date, the trust produced $2.5 billion in liquidity from asset dispositions which helped Medical Properties Trust pay down debt, but it is going to have a negative impact on the trust’s future funds from operations.

Debt Maturities (Medical Properties Trust)

FFO, Pay-Out Ratio And Dividend Risk

In 2Q24, Medical Properties Trust earned $0.23 per share in normalized funds from operations, down 52% YoY thanks to dispositions and the Steward Health Care bankruptcy.

Funds from operations, which include fair value adjustments for the company’s underlying lease assets, were negative three quarters in a row.

Normalized Funds From Operations (Medical Properties Trust)

Medical Properties Trust did cover its dividend of $0.15 per share per quarter, however, with normalized funds from operations. The dividend pay-out ratio, in fact, was just 65% in 2Q24 and 50% in the last twelve months.

Dividend (Author Created Table Using Trust Information)

Though the pay-out ratio looks good, the trust is under pressure following the bankruptcy of Steward Health Care and Medical Properties Trust announced that the dividend will fall down to at least the $0.08 per share level, potentially further if management sees a reason to preserve more liquidity moving forward.

Medical Properties Trust is obviously looking forward to selling more assets in an attempt to raise cash and tackle its debt situation. However, current liquidity preservation efforts may not be sufficient if more operators fail to make timely rent payments, so there is definitely a risk that the trust might slash its dividend further than to $0.08 per share.

Medical Properties Trust, however, has not yet declared a new dividend, but will do so shortly, which is poised to create new dividend visibility for passive income investors.

Impairments Lead To Lower Equity Value

Medical Properties Trust had a GAAP book value of $10.32 per share as of June 30, 2024. The trust’s stock is selling for $4.64 per share, or 46% 2Q24 book value. Obviously, the market incorporates a big safety margin here, which isn’t surprising given that the trust is on the brink of another dividend cut.

I think book value might be the best way to evaluate the trust, as its funds from operations are probably going to decrease moving forward. Previously, I thought that Medical Properties Trust’s stock price could re-rate to GAAP book value, but with more asset dispositions on the horizon and considerable dividend uncertainty in the short term, I think this is no longer a realistic assumption.

Thus, I anticipate Medical Properties Trust to sell at a sizable discount to book value for a longer time and no longer recommend the stock to passive income investors.

Why The Investment Thesis Might Not Play Out For Investors

Medical Properties Trust may be forced to slash its dividend much further than $0.08 per share, which is the reason for my modified stock classification for the trust.

A steeper cut to the dividend could lead to more selling pressure, particularly if the market continues to see more impairment charges popping up in Medical Properties Trust’s financial statements.

On the flip side, should the trust avoid further problems in its portfolio and sell assets at decent prices, I think that we could eventually see a re-rating to book value.

My Conclusion

Medical Properties Trust’s dividend is on the ropes and the hospital real estate investment trust is set for another dividend reduction. This dividend reduction has not yet been made official, but it is semi-official since Medical Properties Trust agreed to cap its dividend at $0.08 per share moving forward.

The $700 million in impairment charge in the second quarter was another major negative, leading to the third quarter in a row of negative funds from operations.

Taking into account these most recent developments, including an accelerating pace of asset dispositions, I have decided to change my stock classification for Medical Properties Trust from ‘Strong Buy’ to ‘Hold’, even though the trust covered its dividend well with normalized funds from operations in 2Q24.

The main reason for this rating modification is that the trust is on the brink of announcing a major dividend alignment and will probably sell more assets moving forward. Hold.