American Software, Inc. (AMSWA) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call August 22, 2024 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Vince Klinges - CFO
Allan Dow - President and CEO

Conference Call Participants

Anja Soderstrom - Sidoti & Company
Matthew Galinko - Maxim Group
Zach Cummins - B. Riley Securities

Operator

Good day, everyone, and welcome to today's First Quarter 2025 Earnings Results. [Operator Instructions] Please note, today's call will be recorded.

It is now my pleasure to turn the conference over to Vince Klinges, Chief Financial Officer for American Software. Please go ahead.

Vince Klinges

Thank you, Chloe. Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to American Software's first quarter 2025 earnings conference call. On the call with me is Allan Dow, President and CEO of American Software. Allan will provide some opening remarks, and then I will review the numbers.

But first, our safe harbor statement. This conference call may contain forward-looking statements, including statements regarding, among other things, our business strategy and growth strategy. Any such forward-looking statements speak only as of this date. These forward-looking statements are based largely on our expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified and are beyond our control.

Future developments and actual results could differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by or underlying the forward-looking statements. There are a number of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by statements made on this call. Such factors include, but are not limited to, changes and uncertainty in general economic conditions, the growth rate of the market for our products and services, the timely availability and market acceptance of these products and services, the effect of competitive products and pricing and other competitive pressures, and the irregular and unpredictable pattern of revenues. In light of these risks and uncertainties, there

