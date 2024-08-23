Nexxen International Ltd. (NEXN) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Nexxen International Ltd. (NASDAQ:NEXN) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 22, 2024 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Billy Eckert - Vice President, Investor Relations
Ofer Druker - Chief Executive Officer
Sagi Niri - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Matt Swanson - RBC Capital Markets
Laura Martin - Needham
Matt Condon - JMP
Eric Martinuzzi - Lake Street
Mauricio Munoz - Raymond James
Mark Kelley - Stifel

Operator

I will now hand the call over to Billy Eckert, Vice President of Investor Relations, for introductions and the reading of the safe harbor statement. Billy, please go ahead.

Billy Eckert

Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Nexxen's second quarter earnings call. During today's call, we will discuss our financial and operating results for the three months and six months ended June 30th, 2024, as well as our forward-looking guidance.

With us on today's call are Ofer Druker, Nexxen's Chief Executive Officer; and Sagi Niri, the company's Chief Financial Officer. This morning we issued a press release, which you can access on our IR website at investors.nexxen.com.

During today's conference call, we will make forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact could be deemed as forward-looking. We advise caution and reliance on forward-looking statements. These statements include, without limitation, statements and projections regarding our anticipated future financial and operating performance, market opportunity, growth prospects, strategy, financial outlook, partnerships, and anticipated benefits related to those partnerships and forward-looking views on macroeconomic and industry conditions, as well as any other statements concerning the expected development, performance, and market share, or competitive performance relating to

