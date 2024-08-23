Wayfair Stock: Trading Below Pre-Pandemic Levels, Time To Buy

Aug. 23, 2024
Gary Alexander profile picture
Gary Alexander
28.61K Followers

Summary

  • I'm upgrading Wayfair to a buy, after the stock slid to multi-year lows even below pre-pandemic levels after reporting Q2 results.
  • The company's top-line sales slowed down after its Way Day performance, but it has new marketing and pricing strategies to drive growth going forward.
  • Meanwhile, profitability is rising as the company hit a three-year quarterly record for adjusted EBITDA in Q2. This gives the company room to invest in more promotional activities going forward.
  • Management believes that cumulative spending on furniture is below historic norms since the pandemic period ended, creating a backlog of demand from which Wayfair is positioned to benefit.

Wayfair Distribution Center. Wayfair is an e-commerce company that sells home goods online and in outlets.

jetcityimage

Now hovering in the low $40s, Wayfair (NYSE:W) is trading substantially below where the stock had been prior to the pandemic, which was a major growth catalyst for the company. At that time, buoyed by demand that took revenue growth

