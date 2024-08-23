Canetti/iStock via Getty Images

I have chronicled the ups and downs of Dynavax (NASDAQ:DVAX) since 01/2017's "Dynavax In 2017: Hero Or Zero ?. My most recent article was 03/2024's " Dynavax: Holding Firm Despite Its Missing Cash Cow" ("Holding Firm ").

The premise of Holding Firm was, despite its cash cow CpG1018 being effectively off the table, it was fairly valued at its then market cap of $1.58 billion. As I write on 08/21/2024 its market cap has declined modestly to $1.49 billion.

In this article, I will review its investment prospects following it Q2, 2024 earnings as reported on 08/06/2024 in its:

earnings press release (the "Release"); earnings conference call (the "Call"); 10-Q (the "10-Q") and its latest website presentation (the "Presentation").

As anticipated in Holding Firm, for Q2, 2024 HEPLISAV B was the main revenue generator.

CFO MacDonald reported during the Call that the vast bulk of Dynavax's Q2, 2024 revenues originated from sales of HEPLISAV-B. He reported that quarterly net sales of HEPLISAV-B totaled a record of $70 million; this represented a sequential increase of 47% compared to its last quarter and a year-over-year increase of 24%.

In addition, Dynavax generated ~$4 million of "other revenue":

...related to the plague vaccine program in collaboration with and funded by the U.S. Department of Defense.

The following excerpt from page 30 of the 10-Q rounds out its revenue picture:

seekingalpha.com

Per the Release, Dynavax is reiterating its 2024 HEPLISAV-B revenue guidance of net product revenue between ~$265 - ~$280 million; this includes ~$3 million in ex-U.S. sales through its commercialization partnership in Germany. Adding its Q2, $70 million to Q1's ~$48 million, takes it to ~$118 million of HEPLISAV-B revenues so far in 2024.

This leaves $154.5 million left in combined anticipated Q3 and Q4 HEPLISAV-B revenues to take it to its guided midpoint of $272.5 revenues for 2024; it will need to generate $77.25 in quarterly HEPLISAV-B revenues for the remainder of 2024.

With a so-so pipeline outside HEPLISAV-B and CpG1018, business development is possible.

The Presentation sets out Dynavax's pipeline on slide 4 as follows:

investors.dynavax.com

Its vaccine development has been progressing slowly with only its plague vaccine having reached phase 2. It expects a readout on its plague trial by the close of 2024.

During the Call CEO Spencer advised that it had recently initiated a phase 1/2 shingles vaccine (Z1018) trial. A new shingles vaccine will be swimming upstream against a powerful current. Vaccine powerhouse GSK's (GSK) Shinrix shingles vaccine has a dominant market presence. During the Call, CMO Janssen recognized this noting:

...we believe there's an opportunity to develop an improved shingles vaccine given the challenging tolerability profile of the current market-leading product.

If tolerability is to be its wedge, Z1018 will need to be exceptional indeed. Shingrix has no significant problems in terms of its safety. Little Dynavax would face an expensive David vs. Goliath battle if it ever attempts to earn profits in this arena.

Dynavax's adjuvanted Tdap vaccine, Tdap-1018 is scheduled to report results from its three-year extension study in Q4, 2024. During the Call Janssen pointed to its importance noting:

...These data will provide us with a view of how the Tdap-1018 immune response over time compares to the active control and will help establish our views on the potential benefits that can be achieved with this vaccine candidate.

Whether Tdap-1018 has a future will very much depend on this data. For now, it is a question mark.

Dynavax has ample liquidity; it expects to end the quarter and year with increased liquidity.

CFO MacDonald reported nice liquidity for Dynavax; as of 06/30/2024 it had cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities of approximately $736 million, which was a $12 million increase during Q2. She advised:

We remain on track to achieve our cash guidance for the year and continue to believe that we have sufficient capital to prosecute our organic pipeline without the need to access the capital markets.

The Release sets out Dynavax's 2024 cash guidance; it anticipates closing 2024 with increased liquidity compared to 2023.

During the call, an analyst asked if this guidance implied that a business development deal was unlikely before the end of the year. CEO Spencer assured us that no such implication applied. He noted:

That guidance ... just to be very clear, is on our current existing business, obviously, to the extent that we had significant deployment of capital for a BD opportunity that would impact that guidance.

Earlier in the Call towards the end of his opening remarks, Spencer had specified a slow but steady approach to BD, noting:

We've been actively evaluating strategic opportunities for growth, but remain committed to applying disciplined business judgment, avoiding an implementation to take action for the sake of the perception of progress.

HEPLISAV-B is currently in a growth phase. It is guiding for a gradual continuation of this growth for the balance of 2024. Slide 5 of the Presentation sets out its strategic goals around HEPLISAV-B as follows:

seekingalpha.com

Slide 10 of the Presentation pegs the HEPLISAV-B market opportunity growing to $800 million by 2027. If it can hold to its goal of achieving majority market share by 2027 this would give it >$400 million in HEPLISAV-B revenues compared to its midpoint of $272.5 in revenues guided for 2024.

Conclusion

I assess Dynavax as a two-trick pony. The two tricks are

its powerful CpG-1018 adjuvant, which powers its other pipeline assets and which it sold in bulk in copious quantities to turboboost a variety of COVID vaccines during the pandemic; HEPLISAV-B targeted to generate $400 million in 2027 revenues.

As matters stand on 08/22/2024, there is not much else on the near horizon. It is a solid hold, with anticipated HEPLISAV-B revenues nicely supporting its current market cap. Unfortunately, there are no scheduled CpG-1018 revenues at the moment.

Nonetheless, CpG-1018 is a potentially valuable back up. If monkeypox or some other dread disease ever rises to pandemic level, CpG-1018 has proven itself in diverse vaccines.

Accordingly, I rate Dynavax as a solid "Hold". It is not without risks. In terms of overall risks the following from its latest 10-K, pp. 3-4, gives a good overview:

We have incurred annual net losses in most years since our inception and could continue to incur significant losses if we do not successfully commercialize HEPLISAV-B, launch new products and/or significant sales of our CpG 1018 adjuvant do not resume. Until we are able to generate significant revenues or achieve profitability through product sales on a consistent basis, we may require substantial additional capital to finance our operations.

As for HEPLISAV-B, management has steered it to a leading position in the HCB vaccine market. It is confident on its future. However, investors need to be aware that it is a dynamic situation. As stated in the Competition section of the 10-K, pp. 13-14, there is a significant cadre of diverse vaccines competing against it.