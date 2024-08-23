Onto Innovation: Accelerating Growth Amid AI Tailwinds

Aug. 23, 2024 4:39 AM ETOnto Innovation Inc. (ONTO) Stock
Off His Game profile picture
Off His Game
1.38K Followers

Summary

  • Onto Innovation is benefiting from the AI semiconductor boom, with high demand for high-bandwidth memory and advanced packaging products.
  • Strong growth is expected in 2024 and 2025, with minimal China revenue compared to competitors, leading to continued share gains.
  • Q2 results show continued sales improvement, with new business signed into 2025 and margins expected to improve, despite concerns over the Intel guidance cut.

Technician holding chip

krystiannawrocki/iStock via Getty Images

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) is riding the wave of AI semiconductor proliferation, as led by Nvidia (NVDA). The company is seeing a huge influx of demand for high bandwidth memory and advanced packaging products

This article was written by

Off His Game profile picture
Off His Game
1.38K Followers
I am focused on Canadian stocks, Technology and growth stocks. The key to long term returns are disruptive companies that change the landscape of their industry. I also focus on Mid-Cap companies with strong management and high growth to attain alpha. I buy swing positions as well for quality companies when they return to their longer term averages - combine technical setups with solid fundamentals to beat the market. Follow me to get notified on any new article posting - the market moves faster than ever.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ONTO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About ONTO Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ONTO

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ONTO
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News