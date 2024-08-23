Diageo: Current Macro-Environment Creates Headwinds; Long-Term Prospects Remain Bright

BalkansCat

Investment Thesis

Diageo (NYSE:DEO) remains a strong player in the alcoholic beverages industry despite facing near-term challenges, including weaker-than-expected H2 2024 results due to FX impacts, lower average selling prices, and moderate global consumer demand. While the company has revised down its revenue and EBITDA forecasts for 2025, its strategic focus on premiumization and brand promotion in growth markets like Asia positions it well for future profitability. Additionally, Diageo's commitment to shareholder returns through dividends and potential market consolidation opportunities underscores its long-term growth potential. Given these factors, we maintain a BUY rating with an upside potential of 34%.

2H FY2024 report overview

We’ve been covering Diageo since 2023. Our previous article version is accessible via this link.

H2 2024 results were below our expectations due to FX impact and decrease of average selling price:

The company's net sales totaled $9 307 mln (-1.4% YoY). Shipments amounted to 105.9 mln oz and the average selling price was $87.88 mln oz (-0.7% YoY).

totaled The company's EBITDA amounted to $2 917 mln (-12.7% YoY).

Despite normalization of retailer inventories in almost all regions, management reports weak global consumer demand.

Compared to our previous article, we have seen a significant slowdown in demand in several markets and have therefore lowered our volume forecast to 231.2m EU (+0% y/y) in FY25 and 241.6m EU (+4% y/y) in FY27. Despite most retailers' stock levels normalising, consumers remain cautious in their spending and this will put pressure on Diageo's sales

Diageo

H2 volumes sold amounted to 105.9 EUm (-1% YoY). In November 2023 management warned investors, that there were excessive amount of inventories in LatAm due to weakening demand, so the company expected its sales to decrease. Over-performance by retailers is putting pressure on Diageo's sales, and although the company reports that inventory turnover has returned to normal in most countries (excluding Mexico), the management is cautious about the 2025 outlook due to several factors:

Consumer demand for alcohol remains moderate. The management believes that the main reason for this is consumer selectivity and a general decline in retail activity. While this trend has been evident in Latin America for a long time, the significant slowdown in consumer spending in North America only began to manifest itself in the summer of 2024 and should not have had much of an impact on sales. Even the relatively young RTD beverage category showed consumption value growth in the range of 6% in 2023-2024 according to Nielsen data, reflecting moderate alcohol consumption of the population at large.

Nielsen

Although retailers' inventory turnover rates remain at their historical averages in major markets, businesses are reluctant to purchase due to concerns about consumer demand as well as high-interest rates - opening lines of credit to finance working capital is costly.

In certain markets, Diageo's sales showed healthy, moderate growth. In Asia, for example, organic volume growth of 4% YoY was driven by the promotion of new brands.

Diageo

The management did not quantify volume or revenue expectations for FY 2025, highlighting concerns about consumer demand. Medium-term guidance for organic revenue growth of 4-6% p.a. remained unchanged.

Diageo

Financial model updates:

Due to the observed decline in demand and the specific amount of alcohol consumed in developed markets, we have downgraded our forecast to $20 851 mln (+2.9% YoY) for 2025 and to $22 699 mln (+8.9% YoY) for 2026. Our major changes are related to lowering expectations of North America volumes and prices in LatAm.

Company data, Invest Heroes calculations

In terms of margins, the business as a whole is performing in line with previous expectations. Despite concerns about demand, Diageo continues to invest in marketing campaigns and production.

Against the background of the downward revision of the forecast, we have reduced our EBITDA forecast to $6 776 million (-0.9% YoY) for 2025 and by to $7 584 million (+11.9% YoY) for 2026.

Company data, Invest Heroes calculations

Downward revision of FCF forecast to $2 830 mln (-11% YoY) for 2025 and to $3 335 million (+18% YoY) for 2026.

Company data, Invest Heroes calculations

Despite the weak dynamics of financial results, Diageo continues to increase dividend payments. In H2, cash payments to shareholders amounted to 62.98 sec/share (+5% YoY). Since the ND/EBITDA ratio is acceptable, we assume that given the positive cash flow, dividend increases will continue in the future.

Valuation

We are evaluating DEO target price based on forward EV/EBITDA multiple. We set the price target at $167/ADR due to:

downward revision of 2024-2025 EBITDA forecast;

shift in FTM estimate (previously, we included EBITDA guidance for the next 12M, 2H 2024-1H 2025), now the forecast period is shifted to 1H 2025-2H 2025).

Based on the new assumptions, we maintain our BUY status.

Invest Heroes

Conclusion

Despite the fact that Diageo operates in the consumer goods segment and has been a market leader for a long time, the company has points for future growth. An increase in the share of premium drinks in the sales structure will have a positive impact on revenue and profitability of the business. Taking into account the high marginality, the company has a wide space for mergers and acquisitions and further market consolidation, as well as for direct remuneration of shareholders (in the form of dividends and share repurchases). Though currently the company faces serious headwinds, such as decreasing demand and moderate consumer, these problems remain a cyclical process and don’t really affect long-term growth prospects.

To manage the position, we suggest keeping an eye on financial statements of DGE and its competitors and industry research (e.g. Nielsen, SVB, IRIWorldwide).