SMH: Extreme Concentration Makes It Unattractive

PonyWang

Investment thesis

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) is the biggest semiconductor ETF, with over $23 billion in (AUM) at the time of writing this. The fund is highly concentrated into some of the largest players in the semiconductor sector, which bears considerable risks in the form of geopolitics, dependency, and unproven runway for new technologies. This, in my opinion, makes the ETF unattractive and I therefore rate it a sell.

The sector

Semiconductors are everywhere around us. The tiny chips, found in anything from smartphones, robots, cars, computers, spacecraft, and modern missile systems to your children's RC cars, are true wonders of engineering and the core of our modern, digital civilization. If you believe in technological advancements in any form, you want to have semiconductor exposure.

In conclusion; semiconductors are pretty much the most complex thing humanity can do and will participate in any future technologies, in my opinion. Just as complex as the chips themselves, the sector is split into many different steps. Anything from designing chips, actually making them, supplying the equipment used to do so, to packaging them is performed by many different companies. This is important to know, to understand what we are (or not) getting exposure to with the ETF, and how it could possibly affect returns and risk.

Semiconductor sector overview (Author)

As you can see, there are many different moving parts to the sector beyond the well-known NVDA's and ASML's.

EDA is the software/IP used by fabless designers like Nvidia (NVDA) to design semiconductors. Following that, the chips are produced by Foundries and IDMs like TSMC (TSM) or Broadcom (AVGO). To do this, they require specialized equipment for the many different production steps from companies like ASML (ASML), Applied Materials (AMAT), or KLA (KLAC), which in turn need high-tech components to assemble their machines. These are manufactured by suppliers like Advanced Energy (AEIS), Entegris (ENTG), or MKS Instruments (MKSI). Finally, many foundries and IDMs outsource the packaging and testing, the final steps before shipping, to other companies, so-called OSATs. The two dominant players here are ASE Technology (ASX) and Amkor (AMKR).

The reason I'm listing so many different examples is to show readers the breadth of the semiconductor industry, as too many only know the few big names that get a lot of media attention, in my opinion. It is also important to realize this, to be able to recognize just how concentrated SMH really is.

The ETF

In the words of VanEck, "The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across information technology, semiconductors and semiconductor equipment sectors." This has allowed SMH to outperform even the Nasdaq 100 by more than double over the last decade, creating tremendous wealth.

As we can see, the ETF is highly concentrated into a few names, namely NVDA and TSM as well as AVGO. I think this concentration not only makes it unattractive and slightly pointless, but riskier as well.

SMH ETF top 10 holdings (VanEck's latest factsheet (31/724))

My reasoning for this is that concentration makes sense for those who deeply understand a company/sector and deliberately choose to gain certain exposure. On the other hand, a diversified sector ETF makes sense for those who don't have a deep understanding yet but want exposure to a specific sector. With three companies making up over 41% of the ETF, I think it makes more sense to just buy the three dominant companies if you understand them and want the exposure they give you access to.

On the other hand, if you don't understand the sector as well, but still want semiconductor exposure, a more diversified ETF should be of greater service to you. It should minimize the risk of concentration and reflect the entire sector much better. This comes with less risk, although it might entail less upside, should AI see more upside - however, any investor who does deeply believe in AI can just buy Nvidia and cut out the potentially lower upside the other holdings provide. Again, making holding this ETF slightly futile.

To me, the concentration, stemming from the underlying index used, is a concern because of multiple underlying points.

Risks

Geographic concentration: TSM has almost the entirety of its current capacity in Taiwan and China, with only two fabs in Japan and one in the US. This creates an existential risk for the second-largest holding of SMH (13%). Mainly because of the risk of a possible China invasion, but further, it creates an opening to unknown risks.

Geopolitical: Despite China "only" talking so far, possible military action should not be underestimated in my opinion. Even in a scenario where Taiwan can hold itself against its much larger neighbor, any fab production would come to a halt, due to a likely blockade. Making any shipments, and therefore revenue generation, impossible.

Dependency: With risk from both geographic concentration and geopolitics, something else that comes up is, among other holdings, NVDA's dependence on TSMC. This is possibly the largest risk as, should TSMC, for any reason, be unable to ship, NVDA's stock and revenue would likely crater along with TSMC's. WFE, EDA, and many IDMs do have this risk as well but are usually cushioned due to not entirely being dependent on one location for production or as clients. ASML could sell its machines to many different companies around the world, ready to pay up and take TSMC's spot should Taiwan's fabs be unable to deliver any chips.

Runway: While I have to admit I, personally, don't trust the artificial intelligence hype yet, I think even from an objective perspective we have to realize the runway for AI is not certain yet. It may be greater than the market is pricing currently, resulting in a possible upside. However, it's also possible it is not as long or wide as the market is pricing currently. As usual, uncertainty creates risk. As Nvidia is the main holding by a large margin, this is important to keep in mind.

With runway, valuation becomes a concern, as the average TTM P/E ratio of the ETF is over 47.

Conclusion

I think buying this ETF to gain exposure to the semiconductor industry is not a good approach. To be very clear, I am very bullish on semiconductors. I hold KLA and Teradyne (TER) myself, making up almost 20% of my growth portfolio, with many more semiconductor companies on my buy list.

However, for advanced investors, buying single companies lets them pinpoint exposure and cut possible laggards much better. Investors who might lack deep knowledge mainly increase risk buying into this ETF and don't gain adequate exposure to the entire industry with its many gems. Therefore, I rate SMH a Sell.