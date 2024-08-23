rdegrie/E+ via Getty Images

Introduction

AbCellera (NASDAQ:ABCL) has dropped 47% since my last look in September. My article took a cautious tone, describing a company whose revenues were falling despite rising R&D expenditures. I concluded with a hold recommendation, recommending a "wait-and-see" strategy for prospective investors.

The company’s robust cash position and technological collaborations offer reason for cautious optimism, but this must be balanced against fiscal inefficiencies and market skepticism, exacerbated by the waning impact of COVID-19 related revenues. For existing investors, this is not the time to exit; however, for prospective shareholders, AbCellera's stock presents a risk profile that warrants a wait-and-see approach.

Back then, AbCellera had nine molecules in clinical trials. In Q2 2023, revenue dropped to $10.1 million from $45.9 million in Q2 2022. The net loss widened substantially to $30.5 million. AbCellera, however, had a healthy balance sheet, holding nearly $800 million in cash and marketable securities.

AbCellera’s Long Road: Progress Amid Persistent Challenges

Fast forward to Q2 2024; it's still a mixed bag. The company's revenue has further declined by 27% YoY to $7.3 million.

AbCellera

Concurrently, operating expenses have increased across the board, with R&D expenses rising to $40.9 million. This widened the net loss to $36.9 million in Q2 2024. Operationally, there are some positive developments. The number of molecules in the clinic has increased from nine to 14 within the last year, reflecting progress in the pipeline.

AbCellera

Interestingly, AbCellera expanded their partnership with Eli Lilly (LLY), which began in 2020, to focus on discovering therapeutic antibodies across several clinical areas like immunology, cardiovascular disease, and neuroscience.

The naturally slow progress in the clinic, combined with increased cash burn, is most likely to blame for AbCellera's recent stock underperformance.

Net cash used in operating activities has nearly tripled so far this year.

AbCellera

Remember that AbCellera's success is dependent on other companies developing drugs in a timely manner while navigating clinical, regulatory, and market complexities. All of the drugs in the pipeline are still in the early stages of development and figure to be years away from marketization. It's also important to consider that most of the drugs will not even advance to Phase 3 trials. This is the nature of drug development. Look back at their pipeline; many of their drugs are Phase 1 and targeted towards oncology.

Historically, only ~1/20 Phase 1 oncology drugs make it to market, with many failing in Phase 2 or 3 clinical trials. Even if a drug or two crosses the finish line, blockbuster drugs like Keytruda, Humira, and Dupixent are (relative to the number of drugs that are approved) so rare. These facts make an ABCL investment difficult to stomach for short-sighted and odds-aware investors.

Financial Health

As of June 30, 2024, AbCellera reported $133.32 million in cash and cash equivalents. Marketable securities totaled $627.265 million. Total current assets were $871.985 million, while total current liabilities were just $119.013 million.

Because AbCellera is not profitable, I will estimate its cash runway. For the first six months of 2024, net cash used in operating activities was $71.674 million. This suggests a monthly cash burn of approximately $12 million. If we divide their cash and marketable securities by this figure, it implies a cash runway extending beyond 2026.

Note: Cash runway and burn estimates are based on historical data and my analysis and should be viewed as estimates only. The term "cash burn" can encompass various factors beyond cash flow, making these estimates somewhat subjective. If companies provide forward-looking estimates in their earnings releases, I will include them to supplement my analysis.

ABCL Stock: Risk/Reward Analysis & Investment Recommendation

Because of the nature of its business, AbCellera is difficult to model. As a result, the stock is expected to remain extremely volatile. Its valuation, whatever it is on any given day, is quite speculative until at least one or two drugs achieve clear market visibility. Even with an enterprise value of $180 million and multiple partnerships and drugs in the clinic, it is difficult to think of the stock as "cheap" as losses pile up, uncertainty dominates, and cash dwindles.

Here's a thought exercise: where will AbCellera be four years from now? It is unlikely that any of their drugs will become commercial successes at that time, generating significant downstream revenue for AbCellera. They will most likely form additional partnerships, but revenue will be deferred and entirely dependent on a drug's eventual approval and market success, which is highly uncertain. By then, AbCellera may be entitled to milestone payments if, for example, a partner launches a Phase 3 trial. However, most of the drugs will likely not make it to Phase 3. To put it simply, it is difficult to imagine anything other than what we currently have. Having said that, AbCellera's platform could feasibly bear fruit (as seen with Eli Lilly's bamlanivimab for COVID-19).

My recommendation is still a cautious "hold," requiring more time to be determined. If you have already invested, ABCL only makes sense in a barbell portfolio, aligning with its high-risk, high-reward profile, to mitigate the numerous idiosyncratic risks associated with investment. If you are still on the sidelines, it's probably best to remain where you are.