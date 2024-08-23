LauriPatterson/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) is quickly becoming one of the most followed stocks in the restaurant category, with results that are enviable by CAVA’s peers in the fast-casual restaurant cohort.

That envy among CAVA’s peers might have reached new levels as the Washington, D.C.-headquartered Mediterranean chain of Mediterranean fast casual restaurants across the U.S. reported their Q2 results that blew past the tape. At the same time, CAVA’s management raised their guidance for the rest of the year after estimating a higher number of restaurant openings throughout the year.

The all-round strength of CAVA’s Q2 performance on display continues to evoke the growth and operational leverage seen in Chipotle (NYSE:CMG) which has one of the highest average unit volumes in the restaurant industry.

Heading into earnings, CAVA was already one of the best performers in the restaurant chain category, up 137% ytd.

Exhibit A: Cava is one of the best performing restaurant stocks in the markets this year. (Seeking Alpha)

However, the runaway premiums that CAVA commands appear exuberant given its outlook. Therefore, while the results are very promising, I still recommend a Hold on to this name.

Q2 Results Saw a Massive Acceleration in Same Restaurant Sales

I previously covered CAVA, where I expressed my long-term bullishness for the restaurant chain, but was skeptical in the near term about CAVA’s earnings premium that investors had to cough up to own the stock.

With the stock up +33% since then, the “questionable investor appetite” that I suspected despite the “soaring GenZ appeal” clearly underestimated future growth.

CAVA’s Q2 results demonstrated robust growth in all its metrics, clearly outperforming the market's expectations, mine included. In Q2, CAVA reported total sales worth $231.4 million, up 35.2% y/y, beating consensus estimates by $11.9 million, or 5.4%. Digital sales accounted for 35.8%, still very respectable, but slightly down from their all-time high of 37% digital sales mix seen in the prior quarter. I usually track digital sales because this is one of the many areas in which CAVA operates in a manner similar to Chipotle. For the record, Chipotle’s digital sales mix in Q2 was 35.3%.

Exhibit B: Cava’s digital sales mix continues to account for an impressive share of total sales. (Company sources)

However, it is CAVA’s same restaurant sales, or same store sales as reported by other retail establishments, that surprised me with the restaurant chain delivering same restaurant sales growth of 14.4% in Q2. This was a strong show of performance that returned CAVA’s same restaurant sales metric back to growth, as seen in Exhibit C below. Based on the strength seen in the results, management also lifted the same restaurant sales outlook for the year from a prior growth range of 4.5–6.5% to 8.5–9.5%, representing an expansion of 350 bp at the midpoint of its guidance range.

Exhibit C: Cava’s same restaurant sales returns to growth in Q2 (Company sources)

There were two key factors that management attributed its strong results to. First was the reception of its new grilled steak menu item launched a few months ago, which was extremely well received, per management’s observations. Second, the company benefited from strong customer traffic to their stores in general throughout the quarter, with management reportedly seeing a 9.5% increase in restaurant store traffic.

What also boosted the company’s operating results were the 18 new restaurant locations opened by the company through the quarter, one of the highest number of restaurant locations opened by management in the past few quarters, as seen in Exhibit D.

Exhibit D: Cava’s restaurant openings in Q2 was at one of their highest levels in past few quarters (Company sources)

Management continues to be well on track to open at least 15% more locations than the 309 locations they had last year. This takes them one step closer to their 2032 target of opening 1000 locations through the U.S. due to surging demand for CAVA’s menu items.

Robust Earnings Growth and Disciplined Cost Profile

The interesting aspect of CAVA’s growth story is the disciplined approach that management has adopted in expanding its restaurant footprint and managing restaurant operations simultaneously.

From Exhibit D above, one can see how management is actually expanding its restaurant-level profit margins as it increases its restaurant operating footprint. In Q2, CAVA delivered 50 bp of restaurant-level profit margins at 26.5%. In contrast, Chipotle had reported that its Q2 restaurant-level profit margins had expanded 140 bp to 28.9%.

On the call, management attributed the margin expansions to a new labor model that optimizes the restaurant workforce by the shift, hours worked, and work output. What is also boosting their EBITDA outlook for the year is that all labor investments were done early on in the year, and management does not anticipate further labor-related investments through the year. In addition to the marginal increase in labor costs, the company saw a marginal decrease in food input costs, as seen in Exhibit E below.

Exhibit E: Cava’s labor and food input costs remain relatively unchanged as sales surged 35% (Company sources)

Robust operating results helped the company report EBITDA of $34.3 million in Q2, up 59% y/y resulting in margins expanding by 220 bp to 14.7%. For the quarter, CAVA posted GAAP earnings of $19.7 million, or 17 cents per share, easily beating consensus estimates of 12 cents per share.

CAVA continues to carry zero debt on its balance sheet, while total cash & equivalents totaled $343.7 million, up 3.4% y/y.

Valuation Premiums Continue To Remain Elevated For CAVA

To value CAVA this time around, I conducted a competitive valuation of its larger peer, Chipotle, that it so often gets compared to. I believe this to be the right valuation method moving forward for CAVA because of the overlap in many areas, such as the restaurant category that they operate in, the affluent-earning target market of consumers that these restaurants cater to, etc.

In Exhibit F below, I note that Chipotle trades at 6.4x EV/Revenues (forward) valuation, with markets expecting Chipotle to deliver ~15% increase in revenue in 2024 alone. Compared to that, markets were expecting CAVA to deliver a 24% increase in revenue in 2024. But with the recently-raised estimates by management on their same-restaurant sales growth, I anticipate the revenue expectations would move up by another 2-3%, implying ~27% y/y growth in revenues.

Exhibit F: Cava still appears overvalued despite its strong Q2 FY24 earnings report (yCharts)

Taking into account their current share count of ~118.3 million shares and their updated cash & cash equivalent holdings of ~$343.7 million, I estimate CAVA’s updated EV/revenue forward to be ~13.5x.

I believe CAVA should warrant an EV/Revenue forward metric of no more than 11.5–12x if I contrast CAVA’s ~27% FY24 growth outlook to Chipotle’s 15% FY24 growth outlook.

This would imply a 12–15% downside in CAVA’s stock. However, the strength of CAVA’s operating leverage means any strong pullback that gets CAVA below the 11.5–12x premiums would give investors a compelling opportunity to invest in CAVA.

Other Factors To Consider

Key assumptions here are that CAVA’s target consumers continue to receive the company’s restaurant items and locations consistent with recent history. Macroeconomic forces and wages are some factors that could spoil this party for CAVA in case their target consumer decides to pull back under pressure. So far, that is not the case. The company continues to see “strong performance in same restaurant sales across all income strata.” In fact, management revealed that the “lowest income strata has the highest level of sales,” resulting in “double-digit same restaurant sales strength across all strata.” This speaks to resilience across CAVA’s customer base.

Another factor that will impact a company's performance is restaurant openings. With such strong levels of demand, management may choose to open more locations than they previously planned. Their initial projection was to open 15% more locations than last year. But with the company already opening 32 locations through the year, that leaves them with 23–25 more restaurant locations to open in 2024.

Exhibit G: Cava's forward guidance for 2024 (Company sources)

Takeaway

CAVA’s Q2 results were a dominant show of performance, with the company demonstrating strong operating leverage backed by robust growth in their top line. CAVA’s management has raised their outlook for the year a second time, now expecting close to double-digit same restaurant sales, which boosts the company’s outlook.

However, after contrasting CAVA to Chipotle, my valuation models suggest some downside amid elevated levels of investor optimism. Any pullbacks would provide investors with compelling entry positions into this name, as I expect CAVA to continue reporting strong earnings throughout the year.

For now, I recommend a Hold rating on CAVA.