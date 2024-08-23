Morsa Images

Pondering the issue of sustainable growth

Earlier this month, Doximity, whose shares had been languishing in investor purgatory for most of 2024 reported its results for fiscal Q1 2025. The results were significantly better than had been anticipated with revenues of $127 million compared to the prior forecast of $120 million, and adjusted EBITDA of $66 million compared to a prior forecast of $56 million. Year over year revenue growth was 17% while the adjusted EBITDA rose by 42% and the adjusted EBITDA margin was actually 52%.

While the company did increase its forecast for adjusted EBITDA from about $245 million to $255 and increased its revenue forecast from about $512 million to about $520 million, these forecasts essentially incorporate the over-attainment in what was fiscal Q1 and leave the forecast for the balance of FY ’25 at the same levels as the prior set of expectations.

The shares rose by as much as 39% after the earnings release. The over-attainment has apparently not been much of a catalyst for ratings upgrades; since the time of the earnings release, only the analyst at Needham, Scott Berg, raised his rating and his price target. His thesis is that product innovation is driving wallet share gain. The analyst also called out the potential for a valuation increase, but the significant share price move of 38% has already brought the valuation of the shares close to the price target of the analyst.

This article attempts to look at the potential for sustainably higher growth rates for Doximity that are not reflected in either consensus estimates or formal guidance. I think the preponderance of the evidence, sparse as it may be at this point, suggests that Doximity can grow faster on a sustainable basis. I will discuss why I came to that conclusion.

Doximity’s EV/S valuation at 11X based on my revenue forecast of $565 million for the next 12 months seems elevated. That picture changes materially when considering margins; the company has projected an adjusted EBITDA margin for this year of almost 50% and I have used a free cashflow margin 38.5% in considering valuation. The real unknown at this point is the CAGR. I have used a 3 year CAGR of 14.5% which compares to the company forecast for current year revenue growth of 9%; it could easily be 50% higher than that or more-particularly given the 21% net expansion ratio of the company's largest customers. The company has presented an aspirational revenue goal of $1 billion for FY'28; that is actually a CAGR of 23% but few analysts or investors have considered that possibility given the shorter term growth issues the company has faced.

Some of that growth will depend on the increase in marketing budgets on the part of the pharma industry, the company’s primary customer base and customers in adjacent industries. The balance of the company’s growth rate is a question of future wallet share gains which will mainly be determined by some of the company’s newer offerings. It is between these two poles of potential growth percentage, i.e. 9% and 21% that the investment debate is being conducted-if a 23% CAGR is still on the table it would be lagniappe compared to my analysis .

What is Doximity? /Its historical context

Doximity started its life as a public company a bit more than 3 years ago with a highly successful IPO. It doubled its IPO price and closed at $53/share on June 24, 2021. Soon thereafter, the shares reached their all-time high of $104, before falling to as low as $20/share in September 2023.

Doximity’s business has been based on a platform in which physicians post articles about their treatments of patients with various maladies. These articles are sent to physicians who are particularly interested in different specialties. Embedded within these articles are marketing messages from pharma companies: 20 of the largest 20 pharma companies are Doximity clients. Simplistically, the Doximity platform is designed to replace in-person marketing by what used to be called detail men, who went from doctor to doctor, to present data about drugs and other offerings of potential interest to physicians.

Doximity has claimed for years that marketing programs run on its platform have an ROI of between 11X and 17X spend. It is, of course, hard to validate those ROI claims, and at some level it is surprising that with that kind of ROI Doximity has had the growth problems it has had most recently. Marketing solutions sold to the pharma industry are by far the preponderant revenue driver for this company.

In addition, the company also offers recruitment solutions-in some ways it is equivalent to the LinkedIn for medical professionals. Most recently, it has begun to offer a variety of workflow management tools for physicians including telehealth, scheduling, dialing and automated correspondence creation.

The company has enhanced its platform significantly over the years with vertical video offerings, different modules for customers, and most lately a dashboard that attempts to provide pharma companies with the data and analytics they need to optimize their marketing spend.

The message seems to be resonating with the largest customers; the top 20% customers have expanded their spend on the Doximity platform at a 21% rate based on using the service for additional brands, additional modules and more campaigns. Pharma marketing represents about 40% of the company’s TAM, but a far greater percentage of current revenues. Health system marketing and staffing is about 35% of the company’s TAM with the balance in the telehealth space. As a patient, this writer has used solutions from both Doximity and Teladoc (TDOC). There is very little differentiation I found between the two, with the nod to Doximity for ease of use.

That said, this analysis in no way is dependent on the growth of Doximity telehealth for the recommendation. The experience of Teladoc is all too sobering and unfortunate for any analysis to rely on telehealth growth to support a forecast.

When the company initially launched its IPO, its revenues were growing at 100%, in part because the pandemic essentially eviscerated the ability to market face to face using detail men. Its adjusted EBITDA margin then was 43%. Growth fell to 40% by the April 2022 quarter and then to 18% by the following year. Through that time the company’s adjusted EBITDA margin remained in the mid 40% range. By April 2024, revenue growth had fallen to just 6%, although that growth was actually greater than the prior forecast. Adjusted EBITDA margins rose to 47%.

Compared to many other tech companies, Doximity has a differentiated business model. Obviously, a non-GAAP EBITDA margin of near 50% is an outlier, but suggests that the company has a differentiated offering and significant pricing power. About 1/3rd of its employees are developers. That said, the research and development expense ratio last quarter was 14%, down from 16% the year earlier. The company’s non-GAAP gross margin at 91.5%, up from 90.3% in the year earlier period is one of the highest such margins in the entire IT space. Its sales and marketing spend ratio at 22%, down from 23% is also significantly below average for a company of its scale.

This last quarter showed a noticeable growth reacceleration with year over year growth of 17% and sequential growth reaching 7%. Adjusted EBITDA margins for the quarter reached 52%. All of these metrics were healthy beats compared to prior expectations. Not terribly surprising, in the wake of those earnings, the shares spiked 35% to current levels in the mid-$30 range.

What to make of Doximity’s guidance

Doximity’s guidance, both for this quarter and for the year as a whole was essentially unchanged from levels of the recent past. In other words, the company is essentially saying that the growth spike seen this past quarter was a one-off event that doesn’t mean anything with regards to future growth opportunities. The specifics are as follows.

Fiscal Q2 Guidance;

Revenue of $127 million-flat sequentially and up by 12% year on year; Adjusted EBITDA of $63 million-adjusted EBITDA margin of 50%

Full year of 2025 Guidance;

Revenue of $519 million-up by 9%; Adjusted EBITDA of $253 million or a 49% margin.

I don’t think it comes as a surprise for me to say that if this guidance were in any way to be realistic, then Doximity shares would simply be uninvestible at the current valuation. Doximity has had a multi-year experience with guide downs. As an erstwhile shareholder, that was a painful experience.

While senior management of the company never expressed some kind of mea culpa for their inability to forecast, I think the experience has left the CFO and the CEO with a disposition to use the “forecast” they have articulated as a vehicle to de-risk the metrics they do present. This is basically the 3rd quarter in a row in which the company in which the company has been fortunate to beat is growth forecast significantly. It is one reason why I am willing to consider a purchase recommendation and a portfolio addition for the shares in spite of, rather than because of the company's specific guidance.

Needless to say, the question of why revenue guidance that was presented has shown such marked deceleration both this quarter, and in the 2H of the year was a focus of the conference call. One part of the answer is that Doximity management does not believe that its Pharma customers are increasing their digital marketing spend growth by more than 5%-7% at this time, consistent with prior expectations. But beyond that, as can be seen in the quotes from the call copied below is that the company didn’t really intend to be taken too literally in terms of its forecasting.

As far as visibility into our fiscal 2025 guidance, we continue to see a trend toward more upfront buying on Doximity. This has led to us beginning each year with a higher percentage of revenue under contract, or booked, than the prior year. As of today, we have over 70% of our subscription-based revenue guidance for fiscal 2025 under contract. This compares to over 65% at this point last year, and over 60% at this point two years ago.

Obviously the element of visibility is one of the key considerations in evaluating chances for revenue growth that is adequate to support a buy rating. Another element expressed here is that the company has enjoyed the strongest start to its pharma upsell season in the past 3 years

Our customers are doing more upfront buying. So we entered this fiscal year with a higher percentage of revenue under contract than we've ever had at over 70% as of our May earnings call. Now we're not going to give an update on the specific number every quarter, but what I will say is our visibility trend is continuing in a positive direction. So that means that as we sit here today, we have a higher percentage of the remainder of the year booked than we did at this point last year. And then as far as kind of the second piece of your question around upsell. Yes, we're definitely really encouraged to have had the strongest start to our pharma upsell season in the past 3 years. So we certainly outperformed our expectations. You can see that in the beat that we had in Q1 and the fact that for Q2 we're guiding to a higher growth rate at 12% growth versus the 11% growth that we saw last Q2. But I would also note that it was our best upsell season so far over the last 3 years. So while I would say that the larger contributor to the upside is the program starting in spring, these upsells were certainly ahead of our expectations. And we're really encouraged that we have seen that reaccelerating growth there so far. We recognize there's still continued macro uncertainty. So we are going to be continuing to take that prudent approach to the dollars we don't have yet booked as it pertains to guidance. We are absolutely excited by where we sit today and what we're seeing from an upsell perspective. But it is just too soon for us to kind of push that through the rest of the year as we do have continued macro [un]certainty. And then the other thing I'll point to is as it pertains to our Q4 revenue growth, we're certainly excited by the potential for another strong annual buying cycle. But it is too soon for us to know what the mix of new brands might look like or if new products continue to ramp the way they've been ramping. It is possible we could see higher growth there. And we definitely want to make sure that we're baking them plenty of time for those to launch.

Obviously adding 100 bps to Doximity’s revenue growth forecast given the qualitative commentary above is the essence of prudence. It is perhaps, not likely to prove to be the essence of complete accuracy. Needless to say, the issue isn’t specifically, the percentage revenue growth in a given quarter, i.e. 12% vs. 11%, but the forecast for sequential revenue growth, which is almost nil, compared to sequential growth of more than $5 million in the year earlier period.

One key element of the forecast is that it deliberately excludes any revenue uplift from its new Client Portal. The client portal is a complementary offering. So basically, it generates revenue because brands and pharma marketers want to use it to measure ROI and when they do so, they are expected to launch more campaigns and additional brands on the platform. Until there is some more experience, it is only prudent to not consider the drag of from the portal as part of a discrete forecast. Of course any demand engendered by the portal is by way of being lagniappe, and a potentially significant upside to the articulated forecast.

At the end of the day, Doximity has a great set of opportunities as I will try to further highlight below. But stocks sell on specific numbers. The specific numbers in the guide really do not support a purchase recommendation. The comments about higher growth and prudence and avoidance of forecasting a revenue ramp for new products present another potential set of metrics that changes the investment calculus completely.

As mentioned, Doximity has just reported the third quarter of three that showed noticeable upside to prior guidance. And the company really does have a quiver full of new product arrows to create a sustainable pattern of stronger than forecast revenue growth, which will inevitably translate into stronger margins and free cash flow. Of course, prior to these latest 3 quarters, the company had cut its forecast and had instituted a significant layoff to maintain its margins.

I don’t want to suggest that I have a crystal ball when it comes to Doximity’s percentage revenue growth for this quarter or this year and beyond. I certainly have written articles in the past that were “long and wrong” on SA and for my subscribers. That said, the commentary of this management and the company’s product portfolio give me some level of confidence that the current 9% revenue growth forecast for this can be exceeded. The question is by how much? And how much will be needed to make a commitment in Doximity shares one that generates alpha going forward.

Doximity’s new products: Its portal, its AI and its other introductions

Doximity introduced a new client portal last summer. Another portal-so what? I am obviously not a medical professional or a pharma brand manager or an expert when it comes to portals for big pharma brands. The features of this new portal that have seemingly resonated with clients are daily updates of sales data and other metrics, seamless sales data and actionable recommendations. Basically, brand managers can see which campaigns are working, which aren’t and adjust the messaging accordingly.

Doximity has always sold to its pharma clients based on ROI. This new portal can measure campaign ROI based on a specific headline or video message. Getting real time data on how specific messages and offers are resonating with doctors can be meaningful for brands competing for physician mind share. In addition, the new portal recommends easy add-on programs and orchestration to maximize ROI. It basically automates the entire upsell process, a key component of Doximity’s revenue growth.

The portal is being rolled out in phases, with full feature roll-out available at the end of this year. The third phase involves that of automated content creation for brands, probably the most significant change in how the Doximity platform has worked over past years.

As mentioned, the portal is a complementary product and at this point it doesn’t have an SKU, although some features of the portal are only available to Doximity’s higher tier users. Doximity has traditionally sold to the largest pharma brands-i.e. those 440 brands with annual revenues of greater than $400 million. The company has very low penetration of smaller brands-11% most recently, and of smaller pharma companies. Doximity’s selling motion has been high touch, with substantial customization.

The introduction of the portal, and particularly the automated content creation feature has the potential to change that. The portal can be an enabler for smaller brands to launch campaigns with automated content creation on the Doximity platform. This opens up a substantial market this is currently underserved overall, and not served by Doximity in any meaningful fashion. This is more likely to be a revenue growth driver for what will be FY ’26. At this time, the company hasn’t provided any sort of outlook for the potential of this opportunity.

Doximity has been an AI user for years; its physician targeting mechanism has always been based on AI technology/machine learning. It is how the company personalizes the news feed for its members. These days the company, as noted earlier, is providing a writing assistant for doctors and other medical personnel. The company has achieved some headline recognition because of the use of its Doximity GPT to write letters appealing insurance claims.

The company’s other businesses, as mentioned, include offerings for hiring and workflow. The growth in the company’s hiring solutions product has been constrained by profitability issues of many hospitals. The product hasn’t been an R&D focus.

The company has continued to enhance its many workflow products including its Telehealth, signature, document transmission and scheduling offerings. For the most part, these enhancements have been incremental rather than existential and the company doesn’t seem to have an R&D focus in these areas.

Doximity competition

Doximity is really a digital marketing platform for physicians and thus some competitors listed in 3rd party analysis really do not play a major role in that specific area. Because Doximity has a platform with 2 million total users with 590K daily engagements, it would be difficult for a competitor to actually try to engage those medical professionals at the same level that can be offered by Doximity.

Doximity does face significant competition from LinkedIn/Microsoft (MSFT) for its hiring solutions offering and from Teladoc for the telemedicine market. Neither of these is a substantial revenue driver for Doximity at this point. I have linked here with what are called Doximity alternatives by a 3rd party analyst, Capterra. Only a few really offer an alternative digital marketing service, and those services are not completely comparable.

In reality, Doximity’s completion is that of traditional person to person marketing to physicians. Doximity achieved substantial growth in the Covid period when person to person marketing to physicians stopped. Part of its growth resurgence is because digital marketing over time is supplanting the former paradigm of detail men presenting their products to physicians. Physicians haven’t either the time or the inclination to spend hearing an in-person message about a particular drug.

During the latest conference call, one questioner voiced concern about the state of digital marketing growth in the pharma space in the current environment. The CEO pointed out the dangers of using a small sample of agencies and pharma enterprises and brands to develop a trend. Some brands are moving off-patent, and will obviously no longer spend on marketing-digital or any other kind. But, in general, it is the largest brands and pharma companies who are increasing their Doximity spend at the most rapid pace. The company’s 102 customers with greater than $500k of annual Doximity grew by 16% last quarter while the 20 top customers had a 121% net revenue retention.

Risks to the investment thesis

Of course the major risk to the investment thesis is totally a function Doximity’s CAGR. Given the variability in percentage revenue growth over the past years and quarters it is exceptionally difficult to state with any profound confidence that Doximity will have a CAGR of a particular percentage in a specific time period. And, revenue growth will drive EBITDA margins and free cash flow margins. The incremental margin for a brand launching an additional campaign on the platform is very high-well into the 90% range.

The company has now over attained its forecast 3 times out of the last 3 quarters. So, given the many intimations management provided during the call with regards to its guidance, I am inclined to believe that trend should continue. What is not visible based on the call commentary is just how much upside is likely in from the guidance for the next couple of quarters. And that is the major risk to the investment thesis.

Some of that is beyond the control of Doximity-it relates to budgets of the pharma brands who use Doximity as their digital marketing platform. There are indications that the major brands are inclined to open their spigots a bit with regards to digital marketing-that is how I read the strong and accelerating growth of Doximity’s largest brands. But the CFO has been cautious to forecast any spend from even these most reliable customers that isn’t already booked. Prudent, of course, but presenting a significant uncertainty for any analyst.

The company has made a significant bet that its newish customer portal will be a significant factor in my expectation for a recrudescence of the company’s CAGR. As with any new product, the actual success of the solution is always going to be a significant risk to most forecasts. Given that all of the features of the portal have yet to be made available, it is probably too soon to state what the impact of the portal’s availability will be on future growth. And the fact that the portal is, at this point, complementary to Doximity campaign buyers means that measuring its success in terms of a revenue growth tailwind is more than a bit opaque.

While the thesis doesn’t rest heavily on the company’s success with medical enterprises such as hospitals, and with its employment and workflow management solutions, some growth contribution from those sources is encompassed in any positive forecast. The company did indicate that hospitals, after having significant financial challenges during and after the pandemic are finally seeing a more normal economic climate, and thus there spend on marketing is starting to return to growth compared to the shrinkage in recent periods.

The company has used AI technology for years to help develop targeting of medical professionals engaged on its platform. Most recently, the company has deployed a “writing assistant” based on ChatGPT technology to assist physicians and other medical personnel in preparing and sending correspondence, particularly correspondence relating to appeals of insurance company decisions. The opportunity is there; execution in terms of educating physicians just how this offering will achieve the productivity gains that is the basis for the ROI will be a challenge, no doubt.

The company is battling relatively mediocre spending increases for pharma digital marketing spend. The company is estimating that digital marketing spend in the pharma vertical will be in the 5%-7% range overall. It is going to have to achieve significant wallet share gains in the pharma digital marketing space, see hospitals and other medical enterprises start to grow their spend on digital marketing services after a couple of years of budget stringency, and drive revenue increases in both its employment and workflow management segments to move the revenue growth needle to the mid-high teens consistently.

Doximity’s valuation

I consider 3 metrics in my standard valuation computation: EV/S, 3 year CAGR and free cash flow margin. Based on the estimates I have made, the shares are valued a bit below average for a mid-teens CAGR. My estimates for valuation include a 3 year CAGR of 14.5%, 4 quarter forward revenue of $565 million which in turns yields a current EV/S of about 11.2X, and a 4 quarter free cash flow margin of 38.5%.

Not terribly surprisingly, given the high free cash flow margin the company has achieved, the shares score better when looking at a discounted present value calculation. The free cash flow yield, a metric sometimes considered in a valuation analysis is 6.8%. My DPV for Doximity is $54 which is based on a weighted average cost of capital of 11%. That assumes a double digit growth in free cash flow dollars for at least the next 5 years.

Most recently, Doximity had a cash balance of $750 million, and I have forecast free cash flow generation over the next 4 quarters of $250 million. The company’s capex is negligible. Not surprisingly, therefore, the company is buying back shares; it has a current authorization to repurchase $500 million of its shares, or about 7% of its market cap.

The company uses a moderate amount of stock based compensation, 13% last quarter comparable to a comparable ratio in the preceding year. Because of the company’s share buyback, weighted average outstanding shares have been shrinking-in the interest of conservatism I have used a consistent level of weighted average shares in my forecast-299 million.

Wrapping up: the case to buy Doximity shares at current prices

My thesis is that digital marketing solutions will come to dominate the pharma space as they have come to dominate most other significant verticals. And I believe that Doximity has limited competition in providing a digital platform for medical professionals. The company has endured a difficult environment in its space for much of the time since its IPO. Revenue growth rates have tumbled; at one point they reached as low as 6% year on year, before reaccelerating to 17% last quarter. Looking beneath the headlines shows additional causes for optimism; the company’s 20 largest customers are increasing their Doximity spend at a 21% rate, and the new portal offering, even in its earliest incarnation, seems to be resonating with these larger customers, driving wallet share gains in the digital marketing space in the pharma vertical.

The company’s forecast remains constrained and prudent by design. In buying these shares readers are going to have to go outside of the company’s guidance to justify a purchase. I think that is a reasonable stance given the recent track record, the company’s several significant product introductions, and the strong ROI that characterizes the results for its users of spending on Doximity hosted campaigns. That said, I am mindful that to achieve the forecast that I have made in this case will require significant wallet share gains; pharma companies have been somewhat slow to increase their marketing budgets-even their digital marketing budgets.

The company has had a stable management with its leaders remaining with the company from its foundation and through to the present. While I can’t say I loved the lack of forecasting skill the company had during the growth hiatus, I don’t think it erred in terms of strategy and execution.

The company is one of the most profitable businesses that I follow. And profitability, due to mix and strong expense management has actually been rising. While the new portal is a complementary product, it is likely to sustain best in class non-GAAP gross margins that are approaching 92%.

As mentioned, the shares have recently spiked by more than 35% in response to the company’s latest earnings release. That said, the shares are just back to where they were a year ago, despite accelerating growth in earnings and revenue growth. In the wake of the spike, I am being deliberate and price sensitive in establishing a position in the shares. That said, I think Doximity shares are likely to produce notable alpha over the next year and likely far beyond.