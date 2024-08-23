New Zealand's Rate Cut: Ahead Of Schedule

Aug. 23, 2024 4:42 AM ETENZL
Neuberger Berman profile picture
Neuberger Berman
2.97K Followers

Summary

  • The Reserve Bank of New Zealand’s initiation of rate cuts came earlier than expected, marking a significant U-turn from the bank’s May forecast.
  • The Reserve Bank of New Zealand's initial rate cut came sooner than most economists had expected, marking a significant change since its May meeting.
  • With the weaker growth and lagged effects of restrictive monetary policy, the RBNZ remains increasingly confident that inflation will fall from its current rate of 3.3% YoY in Q2 back to within its 1-3% target band in Q3.

New Zealand

FotografiaBasica/E+ via Getty Images

By Karol Sindera

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand’s initiation of rate cuts came earlier than expected, marking a significant U-turn from the bank’s May forecast.

During the pandemic, Antipodean economies enacted stringent measures to control

This article was written by

Neuberger Berman profile picture
Neuberger Berman
2.97K Followers
Neuberger Berman, founded in 1939, is a private, independent, employee-owned investment manager. The firm manages a range of strategies—including equity, fixed income, quantitative and multi-asset class, private equity and hedge funds—on behalf of institutions, advisors and individual investors globally. With offices in 23 countries, Neuberger Berman’s team is more than 2,100 professionals. For five consecutive years, the company has been named first or second in Pensions & Investments Best Places to Work in Money Management survey (among those with 1,000 employees or more). Tenured, stable and long-term in focus, the firm has built a diverse team of individuals united in their commitment to delivering compelling investment results for our clients over the long term. That commitment includes active consideration of environmental, social and governance factors. The firm manages $323 billion in client assets as of March 31, 2019. For more information, please visit our website at www.nb.com.For important disclosures: https://www.nb.com/disclosure-global-communications  Contact Us: Advisor Solutions (877) 628-2583 advisor@nb.com RIA & Family Office (888) 556-9030 riadesk@nb.com

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ENZL--
iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News