New Zealand's Rate Cut: Ahead Of Schedule

FotografiaBasica/E+ via Getty Images

By Karol Sindera

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand’s initiation of rate cuts came earlier than expected, marking a significant U-turn from the bank’s May forecast.

During the pandemic, Antipodean economies enacted stringent measures to control population mobility, which significantly disrupted the economy, especially in the housing and labor sectors. In New Zealand, inward migration later surged and has only recently slowed due to emigration. This, along with other factors, has weakened economic growth and housing demand, resulting in disinflation, which has prompted the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) to cut interest rates, with further reductions anticipated.

The RBNZ’s initial rate cut came sooner than most economists had expected, marking a significant change since its May meeting. Three meetings ago, the central bank was predicting a possible rate hike by year-end, with no cuts until the second half of 2025. With no new forecasts or change in forward guidance, the RBNZ shifted to a dovish tone at the July meeting, ultimately delivering a cut during its recent meeting in August.

Although the pivot seemed rather sudden, we believe the cut has been justified by demand-led weakness and falling economic activity. Growth in New Zealand has been in technical or near-technical recession, which is expected to continue into 2025. Unemployment continues to rise; the young population is emigrating, and businesses are shutting down as high mortgage rates crimp demand. High-frequency indicators continue to point toward muted future growth, and the RBNZ admitted that the output gap is more negative than previously expected. Early fiscal tightening by the new government may be contributing to the softer-than-forecasted growth.

With the weaker growth and lagged effects of restrictive monetary policy, the RBNZ remains increasingly confident that inflation will fall from its current rate of 3.3% YoY in Q2 back to within its 1-3% target band in Q3. The RBNZ lowered its 2H 2024 inflation forecasts by 70 – 80 basis points relative to May, and now has inflation falling to 2.3% by Q4.

With lower inflation expectations, the RBNZ also forecasts further rate cuts, and the Overnight Cash Rate (OCR) could fall by as much as 100bps by mid-2025, depending on how data evolves. Market expectations, however, predict that the OCR will be at 4.50% by the end of the year and 3.5% by mid-2025, which is much more aggressive than the RBNZ’s projections. Central Bank Governor Adrian Orr mentioned that a 50bps rate cut was considered during the meeting; however, the central bank opted to lower rates "calmly" while reiterating data dependency. Uncertainty continues to revolve around the new policy path, meaning that any projections remain ambiguous at best.

