Robert Daly

Investment Thesis

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) is rumored to be taken private. As it stands, the bid for Evolent is noted as having a market value of about $3.8 billion (according to Reuters).

Meanwhile, according to my estimates, this figure, even if we include the debt and the preferred shares on its balance sheet, means the company would be bought at 21x forward free cash flow to enterprise value. Therefore, this means that there could still be a further 15% upside to this stock at $32 per share.

Now, what makes matters even more interesting is that I believe this still undervalues Evolent, even if we include its preferred shares and the debt on its balance sheet.

Indeed, I wouldn't be surprised to see further bids coming for Evolent Health in the coming days.

On yet the other hand, if the bids fail to gain traction, these shares could fall back down once again.

Evolent's Near-Term Prospects

Evolent Health provides healthcare services and technology solutions aimed at improving the quality of care and reducing costs for patients with complex medical conditions.

They partner with health plans to manage care, in areas like oncology and cardiology, where treatment is often expensive.

Evolent's approach includes using data-driven strategies and advanced payment models to optimize patient healthcare costs. This creates value for their customers, including insurance companies, by making care more efficient and effective. That's the overall premise of the company.

However, my thesis has less to do with the company's underlying prospects, and more to do with the potential bidding war that may emerge, so let's get to it.

Revenue Growth Rates Moderate

Let's get to the truth of the matter, Evolent Health's revenue growth rates had been raised slightly throughout 2024, but as it stands, Evolent is still expected to see a substantial deceleration in its revenue growth rates in the second half of 2024, see outlook in press release.

Given that Evolent doesn't have a long history of strong revenue beats, I'm inclined to believe that what you see here is pretty much all there is, see below.

Needless to say, this deceleration hasn't been viewed by the market positively, and prior to the news flow of a potential acquisition starting to get priced in to its shares, investors had been skeptical of Evolent's overall prospects.

You can see above that even on the back of its Q2 2024 earnings results, and subsequent to 8 August 2024, the stock was still down from the highs set earlier this year.

But then I believe the ''big'' news of a potential acquisition started to make its way around the rumor mill, and suddenly investors started to take note of EVH's valuation.

EVH Stock Valuation -- 36x FCF Take Out Price

The Reuters article suggests that Evolent could be bought up for $3.8 billion, with perhaps Elevance Health (ELV) being among the potential bidders.

And yet, according to Evolent, the company is on a path towards $220 million of free cash flow by the time it exits this year. Here's management's quote:

We're also reiterating our confidence in our $300 million 2024 year-end exit run rate target.

Also, Evolent notes the following:

However, keep in mind that this estimate above is for 2024, while the quote above is a ''forward-looking'' estimate for 2024 into 2025.

This would price Evolent at about 15x it's near term expected free cash flow figure.

However, given that not only does Evolent Health carry close to $200 million of preferred shares, but also carries about a further $600 million of debt, even if we factor in its $100 million of cash and marketable securities, this implies that Evolent's enterprise value is approximately $4.5 billion, which means that its take out bid is in fact closer to 21x its near-term expected free cash flow figure.

In my opinion, this undervalues Evolent and I wouldn't be surprised to see another bidder come in and increase the bid for Evolent closer to $4.3 billion for the equity, or a possible 10% higher bid than this initial bid offering price. This would put Evolent's Enterprise value at $5 billion or a 23x forward free cash flow multiple, which is still rather attractive for its potential bidders.

Investment Risks

The risks to investing in Evolent right now are obvious. Prior to the rumor mill working, Evolent's share price was down about 15% year-to-date. This means that if this news story doesn't soon gain confirmation from another party, its shares could drop once again.

However, I would counter this prospect by noting that Evolent has not denied the rumors, which typically means it's true.

But if the news did break that the bidding war is off, Evolent's share price would rapidly fall, even if the shares are potentially undervalued.

The Bottom Line

As an investor, I'm drawn to Evolent right now because of the potential upside from a takeover bid.

With rumors of a buyout circulating, and the possibility of a bidding war driving up the price, there's a significant chance that Evolent's shares could see further gains, perhaps a further 15% could be on the cards in the coming few weeks.

Even if the takeover doesn't materialize, Evolent remains undervalued given that the stock is priced at around somewhere around 18x to 20x its forward free cash flow, depending on how quickly it reaches its $300 million EBITDA target.

While there's always a risk that the stock could drop if the acquisition talks fall through, the combination of a solid business model and the possibility of a lucrative buyout makes Evolent a compelling investment opportunity right now.