Investment thesis

On Wednesday, August 21st, Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) announced second quarter revenue and earnings that beat both top and bottom-line estimates. It also announced a major acquisition.

However, quite a few investors sold their shares that day, pushing the price down 7.55% on the 21st and another 2.14% on the 22nd:

Are these declines a signal that the price has started tumbling, or is it an opportunity to pick up shares in a profitable growth stock at a discount?

I believe it is the latter, an opportunity. My examination of the earnings and the acquisition found nothing that would reverse my bullish assessment of the stock. In addition, a quick technical analysis suggested this pullback might just be short-term profit-taking.

About Dycom

As I explained in my April 4 article, the company serves the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries with specialty contracting services. It is made up of over 40 operating companies serving 49 states.

Both its earnings and its share price have soared in the past five years:

Over those five years, the share price increased 311.55%. Its prospects for organic and acquired growth, leading to higher earnings and share prices, are strong for the years ahead as well.

At the close on August 22, shares traded at $175.69, and it had a market cap of $5.22 billion.

Second Quarter Results

The Q2 earnings release, for the period that ended July 27, came out before the market opened on August 21st.

It beat revenue and earnings estimates; revenue by $5.67 million and EPS by $0.20. These are the results, compared to Q2-2023, which ended on July 29, 2023):

Revenue increased 15.5% to $1.203 billion from $1.042 billion last year.

Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA was $158.3 million, or 13.2% of contract revenues; that's up from $130.8 million.

Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income hit $72.5 million or $2.46 per diluted common share, versus last year's $60.2 million and $2.03 per common share.

The common share count was down slightly, from 29.611 million last year to 29.436 million this year.

On the balance sheet:

Cash was much lower this year, at $19.564 million from $101.086 million last year (more on this below).

Total assets were $2.779 billion, versus $2,516 last year.

Long-term debt also rose, from $791.4 million last year to $942.4 million this year.

Total liabilities were $1.621 billion this year, up from $1.462 billion last year.

Stockholders' equity also rose, from $1.055 billion last year to $1.158 this year.

On the long-term debt issue, a comparison with Q1-2024 is helpful, and may be a reason for some investors making sell decisions. Long-term debt at the close of Q1 was $842.422 million, and three months later had jumped by nearly $100.0 million to $942.4 million.

Also during the Q2, Dycom amended its credit agreement to increase its term loan capacity and extend the maturity to January 2029.

Could some investors have been spooked by that 11.87% increase quarter-over-quarter and by the possibility of taking on even more debt in coming quarters?

In other news from the Q1 release, the company bought back 210,000 shares for $29.8 million, at an average price of $141.84 per share.

Earnings call commentary

Later on August 21, management had its Q2 earnings call with analysts.

Retiring CEO Steven Nielsen explained the growth in revenue: "As we deployed gigabit wireline networks, wireless/wireline converged networks and wireless networks, this quarter reflected an increase in demand from three of our top five customers."

He also pointed to the construction or upgrading of wireline networks around the country, the emergence of AI data centers, and that wireless networks are deploying additional spectrum bands and equipment.

According to Nielsen, wireless providers think that converged wireline fiber and wireless services create "significant" competitive advantages. Considering this and the other tailwinds, he noted, "These views support our belief that the appetite for massive fiber deployments is irreversible."

Behind a significant amount of industry activity is the Broadband, Equity, Access, Deployment program, or BEAD. Nielsen added, "We believe the magnitude and importance of BEAD should not be underappreciated, as it addresses some of the most difficult and expensive locations to deploy in America and represents a generational deployment opportunity."

As for boots on the ground, he expects BEAD opportunities to come online in the third quarter of calendar 2025.

My review of Dycom's quarterly results reveals nothing that might have been responsible for a sell-off. In the short term, the key metrics are positive, including higher revenue and earnings. Both exceeded estimates.

In the medium term, there is also positive news, in part because Dycom is well managed, with a large and growing backlog. Indeed, the recent acquisition will substantially increase it. Externally, the company has the benefit of several tailwinds, including big spending in the telecom industry and BEAD initiatives.

Black & Veatch acquisition

Dycom also issued an acquisition news release before the market opened on August 21. It had purchased the public carrier wireless telecommunications infrastructure business of Black & Veatch.

That gives it a larger wireless construction services footprint, mainly in New York, New Jersey, Missouri, Kansas, Colorado, Utah, Wyoming, Idaho and Montana. Besides providing more customers and widening its geographic scope, the deal also provides growth opportunities in wireless network modernization.

Chief Financial Officer Andrew DeFerrari said on the earnings call that Dycom will pay $150 million in cash, plus $5.5 million in pre-tax integration costs. Judging by his comments on the call, the deal will close in the third quarter, but otherwise provided no details.

With cash and cash equivalents of just $19.564 million at the end of Q2, that won't cover much of the deal's cost.

So, we don't know where the $155.5 million in cash will come from, and of course, there are two conventional sources: debt and/or issuing new shares. Perhaps Dycom has some other source that hasn't been revealed.

That uncertainty may be another reason some investors pulled away on August 21st and 22nd.

Technical analysis

In the past few months, Dycom has become more volatile, as we see on this six-month chart:

You'll note the current dip has precedents. The one that occurred between August 1st and August 5th looks quite similar. The price fell 1.80% on the 1st and 4.14% on the 2nd.

Following the weekend, it fell another 4.23% on Monday, the 5th. On Tuesday, the 6th, though, the bulls came out and pushed up the price by 7.27%. Will that happen again?

It's quite possible. Over the past three months, the share price has dipped 2% or more on eight separate days. And the price has risen by 2% or more on 18 separate days. More up days than down days is consistent with that 47.26% growth in the share price over the past six months. And despite all this volatility, Dycom has a 24-month Beta of 0.71, which suggests it is less volatile than the overall market, the S&P 500, for example.

The simple moving averages also indicate the price is likely to rise again, with the 50-day average remaining above the 200-day average:

So, a third reason for the price weakness over the past couple of days may be traders bidding the price up and down or taking profits at the height it had already hit.

Ratings

The recent price drop appears to have been enough to push the Quant rating down to Buy from Strong Buy on August 22. It had been listed as a Quant Strong Buy since May 30. So far, it has not affected the Wall Street rating of Strong Buy, with all eight analysts giving it that top rating. At the current price, I rate Dycom a Strong Buy. That's up from the Buy rating I provided on April 4, and I peg the upgrade to the price dip that has made the stock less expensive.

Conclusion

There may be other influential issues behind the Dycom Industries price dip that occurred on August 21 and 22. But the decline began the same day that it issued its Q2 earnings and acquisition announcement, so I suspect those are the two major factors.

We learned from the earnings report it had added about another $100 million in long-term debt and might add even more to pay for its latest acquisition. Both added uncertainty to the company's short-term financial situation.

Still, as the technical analysis indicated, this might be just a case where some investors thought the price had risen too high, too quickly, and took some profits. It is less likely, but can't be counted out.

Overall, it's probably most likely that it is a combination of these factors, and perhaps even others that are not apparent.

I believe this dip presents a buying opportunity and have raised my rating to Strong Buy.