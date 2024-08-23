EzumeImages

August 22nd was a bad day for shareholders of Lancaster Colony Corporation (NASDAQ:LANC). The company, which produces and sells food products like frozen breads, refrigerated dressings, dips, croutons, and more, saw its share price plummet by 12.3%. This decline came after management reported financial results covering the final quarter of the company's 2024 fiscal year. Investors were clearly unhappy with the fact that revenue, earnings, and adjusted earnings, all fell short of analysts' forecasts.

To me, this is something of a bittersweet development. You see, back in March 2023, I wrote an article that took a neutral stance on the company. Because of how expensive shares were looking, I stated that the stock was nearing a 'tipping point' where a downgrade from a 'hold' to a 'sell' might be warranted. Looking back, I wish I had not been as flexible as I was. That's because shares are now down 12.2% since then, while the S&P 500 is up 39.2%. Looking at the most recent data, I see a dip in sales and mixed bottom-line results. Shares are actually not as expensive as they were at that time. However, I have gotten more cautious given broader market conditions. Given these developments, I think that a downgrade to a 'sell' rating is now appropriate.

A bad-tasting quarter

As I stated at the start of this article, the final quarter of the 2024 fiscal year that management just reported on was disappointing in many respects. Let's take revenue as an example. Sales during that time totaled $452.8 million. In addition to being down from the $454.7 million reported at the same time last year, it represents a shortfall of $9.4 million compared to what analysts were hoping to see. This weakness was driven by a couple of factors. Some of it was planned. I say that because the firm previously decided to exit its perimeter-of-the-store bakery product lines in March of this year.

That contributed to a 0.8% drop in its Retail segment revenue this year compared to last year. However, the firm also saw weakness in its Foodservice segment, with revenue flat because deflationary pricing offset higher volume. To put this in perspective, volume growth was 4.2%. And this was because of a growth in demand from multiple national chain restaurant account customers. So the drop in prices would have been of a similar size as the increase in volume. That's quite substantial given the inflationary environment that we have been in for the last couple of years. So it's likely this pain that caught analysts by surprise.

Earnings per share actually came in relatively strong at $1.26. This is significantly higher than the $0.33 per share generated at the same time last year. Unfortunately, this still put the company $0.58 per share lower than what analysts were hoping to see. Even adjusted earnings fell short of expectations by $0.04. All in all, it is worth noting that the rise in earnings per share did result in net profits climbing from $9.2 million last year to $34.8 million this year. There were a couple of contributors to this. The most noticeable was a $22.3 million reduction in restructuring and impairment charges this year compared to last year. However, the company also benefited from a rise in its gross profit margin from 20.49% to 21.56%.

The company said that this was thanks in part to strong performance on the licensing side of things. Its recently introduced subway sandwich sauces, as well as its Texas Roadhouse steak sauces, helped the company immensely. Other profitability metrics were mostly negative. Operating cash flow, for instance, dropped from $41.7 million to $34.1 million. If we adjust for changes in working capital, we did get a slight improvement from $46.5 million to $49 million. Meanwhile, EBITDA for the business expanded from $51 million to $58.4 million.

In the chart above, you can see results for all of 2024 compared to all of 2023. Revenue did increase modestly. In addition to this, we saw strength across all profit and cash flow metrics. So it is clear that the final quarter of 2024 was a bit of an outlier. Another positive thing about the company is that it continues to operate with no debt on its books. It also enjoys cash and cash equivalents of $163.4 million. This provides it a great deal of wiggle room and reduces the risk of something catastrophic occurring. These were factors that led to my prior 'hold' rating. After all, I do tend to apply a premium to companies with fortress balance sheets. And this would definitely fall under that category.

Unfortunately, even with the positive results for 2024 in its entirety, shares are anything but cheap. In the chart above, you can see how shares are priced based on historical results from 2023 and 2024. Using the 2024 figures, the stock is quite a bit cheaper than if we were to use the figures from last year. But given that the company just reported results for the final quarter, utilizing the 2024 figures makes all the sense in the world. On its own, I would say that shares are a bit pricey. But I wouldn't say that they are outrageously priced. Compared to other firms, however, shares are rather expensive.

Company Price/Earnings Price/Operating Cash Flow EV/EBITDA Lancaster Colony Corporation 30.1 20.4 17.1 Flowers Foods (FLO) 37.4 12.5 16.3 Post Holdings (POST) 21.4 8.0 10.2 The Simply Good Foods Company (SMPL) 22.0 14.2 13.5 Cal-Maine Foods (CALM) 12.7 7.8 6.1 The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) 22.8 10.6 13.2 Click to enlarge

In the table above, you can see how the stock is valued compared to five similar enterprises. On a price to earnings basis, the price to earnings multiple that it has of 30.1 makes it more expensive than four of the five businesses. But that is the best comparative result. The table also shows that the price to operating cash flow multiple the company has of 20.4 and the EV to EBITDA multiple it has of 17.1 makes it more expensive than any of these five businesses.

I would also like to point you to the image above. In it, you can see some data courtesy of Seeking Alpha. At present, the company receives a 'hold' rating across the board between Wall Street analysts, Seeking Alpha analysts like myself, and Seeking Alpha's Quant Rating system. With the exception of Flowers Foods, this makes it worse than any of these other businesses. Paying attention specifically to the Quant Rating system, we can see that the firm does particularly poorly from a valuation perspective. As a value investor myself, I place a great deal of emphasis on this side of things. But it is also true that there are other metrics that matter. Unfortunately, given the performance achieved during the most recent quarter, and the likelihood that additional price deflation will occur given all that's going on in the economy, I suspect that it won't be long before the company deserves a lower rating on the growth side of things. Other than this, I think that the Quant Rating system is quite accurate. However, we will have to see if additional quarters warrant a downgrade on the momentum side of things as well.

Takeaway

Fundamentally speaking, Lancaster Colony is not a bad company. It had one quarter of results that I would consider to be disappointing. But the problem with expensive shares like this is that even one bad quarter can lead to material downside. In downgrading the stock myself from a 'hold' to a 'sell', I'm not saying that shares deserve to fall further. Rather, it's my statement that the stock is likely to underperform the broader market for the foreseeable future. It could still see upside. However, I expect that upside to trail the S&P 500. And given how shares are priced, particularly compared to similar enterprises, I think that is likely.