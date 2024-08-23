Nvidia: Despite Megatrends, Discipline Warranted

Blue Harbinger profile picture
Blue Harbinger
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Whether you're on team "the price has climbed too rapidly" or team "the megatrends are still just getting started," you might also want to consider Nvidia's current valuation and risks.
  • Additionally, your benchmark-relative and absolute portfolio weights are critical considerations that are frequently overlooked.
  • After reviewing the business, growth, risks and valuation, as well as important perspective on your personal portfolio allocation, we conclude with our strong opinion on Nvidia ahead of upcoming earnings.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Big Dividends PLUS get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Server room data center. Backup, mining, hosting, mainframe, farm and computer rack with storage information. 3d render

Nvidia: Too Much, Too High

Kwarkot/iStock via Getty Images

If you are like just about every single person I talk to, you own shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA). And you probably love to tell your story of how you

Looking for big-yield opportunities? Consider our monthly report: Top 10 Big Yields, as well as our 27-position Blue Harbinger High Income NOW portfolio (9.8% aggregate yield). You can access both at a discounted price as part of our "Back to School" Flash Sale.

This article was written by

Blue Harbinger profile picture
Blue Harbinger
20.39K Followers

I built my two, 100% independent, investment companies to help you make informed decisions. I am happy to share a subset of my articles on Seeking Alpha (including through Big Dividends PLUS), and I offer additional services for people seeking more personalized solutions.

I am a University of Chicago Booth MBA, and hold a BS in Finance from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

Previously, I managed multibillion-dollar investment portfolios as a fund manager for a private pension, and I was an associate portfolio manager for a group of growth-equity mutual funds offered by a large bank in Chicago. I have also worked as a securities analyst for an aggressive growth hedge fund.

I do not accept payment for the articles I share with Seeking Alpha (sorry, no “pay per click”).

My investment specialties include public equities (both income and long-term growth), efficacious portfolio construction (reducing taxes, eliminating unnecessary expenses and optimizing returns/income/risk per investor needs) and explaining complex topics in simple straightforward (and helpful) ways.

Disciplined, goal-focused, long-term investing continues to be a winning strategy.

-

*Information presented is for educational purposes only and does not intend to make an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of any specific securities, investments, or investment strategies. Investments involve risk and, unless otherwise stated, are not guaranteed. Be sure to first consult with your adviser and/or tax professional before implementing any strategy discussed herein. Past performance is not indicative of future performance.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NVDA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About NVDA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on NVDA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
NVDA
--
NVDA:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News