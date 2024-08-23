JasonDoiy

Investment thesis

Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND) has a unique value proposition to local and national advertisers due to its large and engaged user base, from which it has access to differentiated first party data. The company faces no direct competition and benefits from a strong network effect on its platform. Despite struggling for most of last year with stagnant growth and continued cash burn, the management team has successfully accomplished a business turnaround through drastic cost reductions and meaningful product improvements. Revenue growth accelerated to 11.3% last quarter, and management targets achieving FCF breakeven in Q4 this year. Looking ahead, I see revenue growth of 15% for the next two years and shares are trading at a 17.5 multiple on my estimate for FCF in 2026. Given the execution risks involved, I do not see a sufficient margin of safety at this valuation, and therefore maintain a Neutral rating on KIND shares.

Understanding the key drivers behind this year's strong share price appreciation

The company's share price has performed well for investors this year, despite being slightly down since its Q2 results were released. I believe that crucial steps taken by the company's previous CEO, which are now being continued under its new CEO, have led to a drastic improvement in the overall business performance. I will briefly walk through these factors so that investors understand their significance and how this could impact future expectations.

Rising margins supported by improved revenue growth and expense reductions

Given the tougher backdrop for advertising last year, management subsequently announced a cost reduction plan in November, with the aim of reducing annual expenses by $60 million, and reaching FCF breakeven by the end of 2025. According to its CFO, these actions resulted in a nearly 50% year-over-year increase in revenue per employee. In addition, platform costs and marketing spend were also further optimized.

Q2 Shareholder letter

In addition to the reduction in expenses, an acceleration in revenue growth has meant that the company is now expected to reach FCF breakeven in Q4 of this year. As shown in the image above, after demonstrating year over year revenue growth of just 4% during 2023, revenue growth accelerated to 6.8% in Q1, followed by 11.3% in Q2. One of the key drivers for the outperformance in revenue has been the rollout of its latest version of the Nextdoor Ads Manager with increased capabilities such as greater self-serve adoption and better performance for advertisers. This has also increased advertiser revenue retention and speaking of its success on the Q1 earnings call, the CEO stated:

Among mid-market advertisers using self-serve, our increased capabilities allowed us to grow new logos by more than 50% year-over-year in Q1, increased average spend and deepen relationships with new advertising agencies.

Since Nextdoor Ads Manager's latest features have only been available to SMB and mid-market clients so far and haven't yet been rolled out to enterprises, expanding this rollout in the upcoming quarters is expected to provide a tailwind for growth.

Large cash balance deployed towards share buybacks

As management has gained confidence in reaching FCF breakeven in Q4 of this year, they have prioritized share buybacks as a way to leverage the company's strong balance sheet to return capital to shareholders. Earlier this year, the board approved an additional $150 million share repurchase program, which represents nearly 15% of the current market cap. Around $43 million was spent in Q2 towards share repurchases, and the company exited the quarter with $456 million in cash and no debt. While the company remains an aggressive buyer of its shares, this has likely put a floor on its stock price.

Looking ahead: My medium-term expectations

In my view, increased spending by advertisers through its Nextdoor Ads Manager will be a major driver for revenue growth, for at least the next two years. This will be supplemented by growth in the number of weekly active users (WAU) and the Average Revenue per Weekly Active User (ARPU). As shown in the graphs below, these metrics have returned to year-over-year growth in the last two quarters, a trend I see continuing going forward, especially given the significant product improvements that are expected. Given these underlying dynamics, I expect revenue to grow at nearly 15% in the next two fiscal years, reaching $325 million by the end of 2026. I also anticipate that gross margins will sequentially rise to 85%, compared to 83% last quarter.

Q2 Financial report

I expect that the company will continue to exercise strict expense management with respect to R&D and Sales and Marketing. As a result I expect non-GAAP operating expenses to remain stable at around $240 million annually until 2026, as the business begins to exhibit operating leverage. Stock-based compensation (SBC) is likely to be around $60 million on an annual basis. Based on these estimates, FCF is likely to turn positive in FY25 and reach nearly $40 million in FY26, which implies a FCF margin of 12%.

Given my expectation for the company to be cash generative in FY25, management is likely to continue to deploy its cash balance towards share repurchases. Given the company's large cash position of $456 million, if its share price remains at these levels, it is possible that the current repurchase cadence of around $150 million per year continues for the next two years. Netting out the dilutive impact from SBC, I foresee a path where the company can shrink its share count by up to 25%, and still have at least $100 million in cash at the end of 2026.

Thoughts on valuation

Given that the company is expected to be unprofitable this year, in line with my mid-term expectations which I shared previously, I choose to base my valuation on my FY26 estimates for revenue and FCF of $320 million and $40 million, respectively. I assume that the number of shares outstanding is reduced from 380 million to 280 million. Therefore, at the current share price of $2.5, shares are currently valued at a Price to FY26 FCF multiple of 17.5.

Despite my expectations for growth to remain strong at close to 15%, I find that the current valuation has upside potential, especially when comparing it against peers such as Pinterest (PINS), which has a similar growth outlook but is valued at forward Price/FCF multiple of around 20. I believe a discount to its valuation multiple is warranted, as I don't expect Nextdoor to achieve GAAP profitability by FY 2026 due to the high level of SBC. Furthermore, the company has not yet achieved significant scale or demonstrated consistent profitability. Given these uncertainties, a valuation multiple of 17.5 on FY 2026 FCF, provides investors with a limited margin of safety.

Risks to consider

My expectation for revenue growth to sustain 15% for the next two years depends on management's execution related to its product improvements to bring new users to the platform while keeping existing users engaged. Attempting to rapidly increase monetization of its users may lead to lower user retention.

Moreover, since the business relies heavily on advertising spend, it is sensitive to economic fluctuations. Given its significant exposure to the SMB sector, any macroeconomic challenges could significantly impact the company's growth and profitability outlook.

Conclusion

Despite the successful turnaround that is taking place and my medium term outlook for solid growth of 15% with rising margins, I find that the current valuation does not leave investors with a sufficient margin of safety. The risk-reward profile does not appear favorable, leading me to a Neutral rating on the shares.