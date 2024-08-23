The Monetary Juggling Act Continues, But The Clown's Arms Are Getting Tired

Aug. 23, 2024 5:50 AM ETRTH, IYC, XRT, XLY, VCR, RXI, RSPD, PEZ, FXD, PSCD, FDIS, IEDI, IYK, XLP, ACTV, AFMC, AFSM, ARKK, AVUV, BAPR, IVOO, IVOV, IVV, IVW, IWC, IWM, IWN, IWO, IWP, IWR, IWS, IYY, QQQ, SPLV, SPMD, MAGS, TBT, TLT, TMV, IEF, SHY, TBF, EDV, TMF, PST, TTT, ZROZ, VGLT, TLH, IEI, BIL, TYO, UBT, UST, VGSH, SHV, VGIT, GOVT, XLI, VIS, FIDU, IYJ, FXR, UXI, RSPN, SIJ, AIR, ITB, XHB, NAIL, HOMZ, PKB, IYR, REZ, REM, RWR, VNQ, ICF, FRI, PSR, SPTL, LGOV, SCHQ, TFJL, TBJL, GOVZ, UTWO, SCHO
Michael Pento profile picture
Michael Pento
616 Followers

Summary

  • July retail sales increased by 1%, exceeding economists' expectations of 0.3%, but only grew by 2.7% year-over-year in nominal terms.
  • Real retail sales have actually declined by 7.1% since 2020 when adjusted for inflation, indicating a weaker economy than portrayed.
  • Economic indicators such as manufacturing gauges, industrial production, and home builders' confidence all point to a slowing economy, with potential recession looming.

Piggy bank hovering over hand

PM Images

Advanced retail sales accelerated by 1% for the month of July, according to figures that are seasonally adjusted but not adjusted for inflation. Economists surveyed by Dow Jones were looking for a 0.3% increase. June sales were revised to a decline of 0.2% after

This article was written by

Michael Pento profile picture
Michael Pento
616 Followers
Michael Pento is the president and founder of Pento Portfolio Strategies (PPS). PPS is a registered investment advisory firm that provides money management services and research for individual and institutional clients. Michael is a well-established specialist in markets and economics and a regular guest on CNBC, CNN, Bloomberg, FOX, and many other international media outlets. In addition to his recently published book The Coming Bond Market Collapse, his market analysis can also be read in most major financial publications, including the Wall Street Journal. He also acts as a financial columnist for Forbes, Contributor to thestreet.com, and is a blogger at the Huffington Post. Prior to starting PPS, Michael served as a senior economist and vice president of the managed products division of Euro Pacific Capital. There, he also led an external sales division that marketed their managed products to outside broker-dealers and registered investment advisers. Additionally, Michael has worked at an investment advisory firm, where he helped create exchange-traded funds and unit investment trusts that were sold throughout Wall Street. Earlier in his career, he spent two years on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. He has carried series 7, 63, 65, 55, and life and health insurance licenses. Michael Pento graduated from Rowan University in 1991. ================ Michael Pento is the president and founder of Pento Portfolio Strategies (PPS). PPS is a registered investment advisory firm that provides money management services and research for individual and institutional clients. Michael is a well-established specialist in markets and economics and a regular guest on CNBC, CNN, Bloomberg, FOX, and many other international media outlets. In addition to his recently published book The Coming Bond Market Collapse, his market analysis can also be read in most major financial publications, including the Wall Street Journal. He also acts as a financial columnist for Forbes, Contributor to thestreet.com, and is a blogger at the Huffington Post. Prior to starting PPS, Michael served as a senior economist and vice president of the managed products division of Euro Pacific Capital. There, he also led an external sales division that marketed their managed products to outside broker-dealers and registered investment advisers. Additionally, Michael has worked at an investment advisory firm, where he helped create exchange-traded funds and unit investment trusts that were sold throughout Wall Street. Earlier in his career, he spent two years on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. He has carried series 7, 63, 65, 55, and life and health insurance licenses. Michael Pento graduated from Rowan University in 1991.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
RTH--
VanEck Retail ETF
IYC--
iShares US Consumer Discretionary ETF
XRT--
SPDR® S&P Retail ETF
XLY--
The Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR® Fund ETF
VCR--
Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News