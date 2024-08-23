Flash PMI Points To Sustained, But Unbalanced, Third Quarter U.S. Economic Growth As Price Pressures Moderate Further

  • Solid growth signaled by the S&P Global flash PMI in August points to robust GDP growth in excess of 2% annualized in the third quarter, which should help allay near-term recession fears.
  • The headline S&P Global Flash US PMI Composite Output Index edged down from 54.3 in July to a four-month low of 54.1 in August.
  • Growing concerns about demand and the business outlook led to a near-stalling of employment growth in the manufacturing sector, which posted the smallest payroll gain since January.
  • S&P Global Market Intelligence has recently upped its forecast for US economic growth in 2024 from 2.4% to 2.6%, given the better-than-expected performance so far this year.

Solid growth signaled by the S&P Global flash PMI in August points to robust GDP growth in excess of 2% annualized in the third quarter, which should help allay near-term recession fears. Similarly, a fall in selling price inflation to a level close

