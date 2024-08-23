EastGroup Properties Still Looks Buyable After Solid Q2 2024 Delivery

Cash Flow Venue
Summary

  • EastGroup Properties operates in attractive sunbelt markets, accompanied by a strong job market, population growth, and increasing tourism significance.
  • The Company focuses on last-mile industrial properties with historically lower vacancy rates.
  • As the industrial property sector faces some headwinds, EGP upholds solid business and credit metrics with compelling growth prospects.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) operates primarily within sunbelt markets, benefiting from the value drivers accompanying these markets, such as:

  • resilient job market
  • dynamic population growth
  • accelerating significance of tourism
  • favorable tax regulations for businesses

Moreover, EGP concentrates on last-mile, shallow

Welcome to Cash Flow Venue, where we discuss dividend investing opportunities, often within the REIT sector. I'm a finance professional with extensive experience in M&A and business valuation.Dividend investing allowed me to build an additional pillar of my financial life and I wish to expand my knowledge further and share it through Cash Flow Venue.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PLD, ADC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

