EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) operates primarily within sunbelt markets, benefiting from the value drivers accompanying these markets, such as:

resilient job market

dynamic population growth

accelerating significance of tourism

favorable tax regulations for businesses

Moreover, EGP concentrates on last-mile, shallow bay industrial properties. As they have historically experienced relatively lower vacancy problems than traditional properties.

Previous Thesis Panned Out, But There's More To Come: Thesis Update

I have a soft spot for property sectors accompanied by long-term value drivers, especially as they suffer from temporary headwinds. I believe that to be the case for the industrial property sector. I won't provide an update on this, I'll briefly comment on some observations based on REITs' Q2 2024 results; however, I'm still waiting for the update regarding market data.

Therefore, should you be willing to get a better grasp of my views on EGP and the headwinds the industrial property sector faces, please refer to the link below:

EastGroup Properties Is Well-Positioned To Benefit From The Upcoming Market Shift

Since my last coverage of EGP, when I declared it a 'buy', the Company's stock price increased by ~9%.

However, I believe there's more to EGP than a 9% stock price increase, as the Company showcases:

relatively high occupancy rate

significant rent growth upon renewals and new signings

exposition to high-growth potential sunbelt markets accompanied by compelling value drivers

well-covered and growing DPS

high tenant diversification (Top 10 tenants account for 7.8% of rents)

continued investment activity, even within a relatively tough market environment

Therefore, after reviewing its Q2 2024 results and making some observations regarding the market environment, I uphold my 'buy' rating for EGP. There's a potential for double-digit total returns resulting from:

multiple expansion

dividend payments

further internally and externally driven development

I am bullish on EastGroup Properties.

EGP: Brief Overview Of Q2 2024 Results

Significant rent growth upon lease expiration

Let's start with one of the most important value drivers for industrial players - rent bumps. As of June 2024, the Company had remaining lease expirations representing 3.8% of its base rent in 2024. In the upcoming couple of years, lease term expirations will represent a double-digit share in EGP's current base rent (each year), ranging from 13% to 18%. While some may be slightly concerned with that, having the cash flow predictability in mind, let me soothe your worries

There are a few things to consider:

In Q2 2024, EGP recorded over 67% retention rate, calculated as square feet of renewed leases to square feet of expiring leases. Additionally, EGP keeps on signing new leases for properties that don't benefit from lease renewals Leases typically include regular (usually annual) rent escalators ranging from 1% to 2% on average, often a bit higher for industrial properties. Nevertheless, market rent growth has significantly outpaced the rent growth resulting from contractual rent escalators As a result, many industrial REITs are capable of substantially bumping their rents upon renewals / new leases due to expirations. For example, in Q2 2024 EGP recorded 55.1% cash rental growth on new leases and 33.7% on lease renewals (41.6% weighted average) Therefore, we may expect significant rent growth in the upcoming years as the leases gradually expire, provided that EGP will effectively manage its renewals and new signings

Strong occupancy despite market headwinds

EGP had an average occupancy of 97% during Q2 2024 and ended the quarter at 97.1%. It may not seem like a lot for investors accustomed to retail/service-oriented players like Agree Realty (ADC) or Essential Properties Realty Trust (EPRT), but it's important to factor in the headwinds I mentioned earlier.

EGP is not alone in a relatively lower occupancy rate, as many other market participants face similar issues. Since mid-2022, the entire sector has been facing supply-to-demand relationship headwinds, as rising interest rates cooled down the demand, while new supply hitting the market recorded strong numbers. As a result, the market vacancy rate exceeded 6% and reached a level that hasn't been seen since 2015. Nevertheless, that's likely to turn around, as new construction starts to shrink. I will happily provide an update once new data is published.

Regardless of the above, EGP recorded a solid occupancy when compared to its peers. Please review the occupancy rate summary across different industrial property sector players as of June 2024.

Sleep soundly with this balance sheet and shareholder rewards

As the Company indicated in its Q2 2024 press release:

EastGroup declared a cash dividend of $1.27 per share in the second quarter of 2024. The second quarter dividend, which was paid on July 15, 2024, was the Company's 178th consecutive quarterly cash distribution to shareholders. The Company has increased or maintained its dividend for 31 consecutive years and has increased it 28 years over that period, including increases in each of the last 12 years. The annualized dividend rate of $5.08 per share yielded 2.7% on the closing stock price of $191.34 on July 22, 2024.

Please review the chart below for details regarding EGP's DPS in recent years.

EGP's balance sheet is safe, but it's not perfect. For instance, it has ~6% of its debt maturing in 2024. However, there's more 'good' than 'bad':

While some may be concerned with substantial floating-rated revolving credit facility lines, as of June 2024, both of them were completely undrawn The debt maturity schedule is well-laddered; however, it's relatively short-term with just 4.8 years to maturity on average EGP's total debt stood at ~17% of its Enterprise Value

Its dividends remain well-covered, with an AFFO payout ratio of ~79%. While EGP may experience higher debt costs resulting from refinancing its upcoming debt maturities, I have no concerns about its ability to uphold and grow dividend payments.

Valuation Outlook And Key Takeaways

Valuation outlook

As an M&A advisor, I usually rely on a multiple valuation method that is a leading tool in transaction processes, as it allows for accessible and market-driven benchmarking.

With that said, the forward-looking P/FFO multiple stood at:

20.4x for EGP

23x for Prologis (PLD)

20.8x for First Industrial (FR)

28.5x for Terreno Realty (TRNO)

16.6x for STAG Industrial (STAG)

23.5x for Americold Realty (COLD)

Considering the multiples of some of its peers and the quality of EGP's business, reflected in:

I believe that the window for multiple expansion hasn't closed yet, and EGP can reach 22x P/FFO multiple.

Key takeaways

As each stock market investment, certain risk factors accompany EGP, such as:

high interest rate environment impacting refinancing and utilization of revolving credit facility costs

relatively dormant transactional market due to the wide gap between buyers' and sellers' expectations

continuing market headwinds related to the supply-to-demand relationship, which may last longer than expected

any other material adverse changes, incl. potential tenant issues or increased stock price volatility caused by Mr Market's mood swings

Nevertheless, I am bullish on EGP and consider it worth considering adding to a well-structured portfolio. To summarize, let me quote its management statement presented during the Q2 2024 Earnings Call, which I believe, concludes EGP perfectly: