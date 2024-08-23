Flash U.K. PMI Signals Faster Economic Growth And Lower Inflation In August

Aug. 23, 2024 7:00 AM ETEWU, EWUS, FKU, FLGB
Markit profile picture
Markit
3.13K Followers

Summary

  • August is witnessing a welcome combination of stronger economic growth, improved job creation and lower inflation, according to provisional PMI survey data.
  • Inflationary pressures have moderated further in August, including notably in the service sector, which has been a key area of concern for the Bank of England.
  • Service sector jobs growth cooled slightly compared to July, but the August rise was still the second largest for over a year.
  • S&P Global Market Intelligence economists are forecasting UK GDP growth to slow to around 0.25% in both the third and fourth quarters of 2024.

project management institute concept with symbols PMI on wooden blocks

Maks_Lab

August is witnessing a welcome combination of stronger economic growth, improved job creation and lower inflation, according to provisional PMI survey data.

Both manufacturing and service sectors are reporting solid output growth and increased job gains as business confidence

This article was written by

Markit profile picture
Markit
3.13K Followers
IHS Markit (Nasdaq: INFO) is a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions for the major industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company delivers next-generation information, analytics and solutions to customers in business, finance and government, improving their operational efficiency and providing deep insights that lead to well-informed, confident decisions. IHS Markit has more than 50,000 key business and government customers, including 80 percent of the Fortune Global 500 and the world’s leading financial institutions. Headquartered in London, IHS Markit is committed to sustainable, profitable growth.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EWU--
iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF
EWUS--
iShares MSCI United Kingdom Small-Cap ETF
FKU--
First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX® Fund ETF
FLGB--
Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News