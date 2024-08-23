Robin Marchant/Getty Images Entertainment

Investment Thesis

Since my strong sell research in late May, Chipotle's (NYSE:CMG) shares have lagged the market, falling 14.16% and trailing the market gain of 6.50%. However shares still trade a large premium to the sector median forward P/E.

I wrote last time how the company has now been challenged by emerging competitors like CAVA Group (CAVA), which offers a similar fast-casual dining experience but a more premium experience to justify their price point.

Even though their recent stock split was supposed to make their shares more attractive to retail, this has not been enough to turn around the downward trend. Since the split, shares have fallen almost 20% to underperform in both the S&P 500 and key competitors like McDonald's (MCD).

Chipotle's ongoing struggles with portion sizing have also affected both customer satisfaction and margins. Despite the company's public denials that portion sizes have shrunk, customer complaints have persisted, with many voicing their dissatisfaction over what they perceive as shrinking portions either intentionally or as a result of stores failing to maintain size uniformity across their locations​.

The company insists that these portion concerns are just a result of variability in meal customization​, but this response has done little to quell the dissatisfaction. Management has responded by promising to standardize more generous portion sizes, in order to avoid further criticism. It's a catch 22 here, as this has also raised concerns about the potential impact on the restaurant level margins, since smaller portions alienate customers, but larger portions can hurt profits because some branches are compelled to serve larger sizes to avoid the backlash.

Under the leadership of their interim CEO, Scott Boatwright (or whoever succeeds him), Chipotle must navigate their tough position. They have to maintain customer satisfaction, but the current P/E ratio means the street needs them to also focus on profits accelerating.

On the whole, they have a good macro setup (and no, not food macros). The fast food industry, specifically the fast-casual segment, is expected to grow by $65.2 billion from 2024-2028 at a CAGR of 12.09%. Chipotle can double same store sales (and revenue overall) in about 6-7 years if they can keep up with the industry's growth levels.

Fast-Casual Restaurant Growth (PR Newswire)

Strong growth means Chipotle has a larger market to play in. Big opportunities also mean lots of competition.

With Brian Niccol leaving, I think this has become a wake-up call that the company does not have as much upside as it used to. Fundamentals have a lot of catching up to do, in my opinion, to justify the share price. I think shares are a strong sell.

Why I'm Doing Follow-Up Coverage

To understand why Brian leaving is a big deal, we have to understand what Brian has done for the chain.

Brian was brought on in 2018 to help turnaround the struggling burrito chain after a series of E Coli outbreaks at many stores from 2015-2018 causing the brand image and sales to fall. I'll admit, even as a bear now on Chipotle, Brian has done an excellent job turning around the company. The problem is that I think he realizes (and I agree) that most of the low-hanging fruit for Chipotle is gone.

Their company's recent Q2 earnings call sheds some light on this. Management openly acknowledged the portion sizing perception problem they have with customers. Their solution? Make sure staff at Chipotle stores serve generous portions. This shook investor confidence over concerns this could hurt profits. Outgoing CEO Brian Niccol, however, denied the portion sizing issue itself on the call:

First, there was never a directive to provide less to our customers. Generous portion is a core brand equity of Chipotle. It always has been, and it always will be. With that said, getting the feedback caused us to relook at our execution across our entire system with the intention to always serve our guests delicious, fresh, custom burritos, and bulls with generous portions. To be more consistent across all 3,500 restaurants, we have focused in on those with outlier portion scores based on consumer surveys, and we are reemphasizing training and coaching around ensuring we are consistently making bowls and burritos correctly. We have also leaned in and reemphasized generous portions across all of our restaurants as it is a core brand equity of Chipotle. Our guests expect this now more than ever, and we are committed to making this investment to reinforce that Chipotle stands for a generous amount of delicious, fresh food at fair prices for every customer, every visit.

While this will help address brand perception by consumers, this will likely hurt margins (more food costs for the same price). Brian helped the chain navigate one of their last PR nightmares. This portion size problem is their latest challenge. Unfortunately, he won't be there to help.

Niccol's departure has become a big question mark for investors since it was announced last week. His leadership helped propel the stock by over 773%. After getting poached by Starbucks, the void left at Chipotle raises real questions in my opinion about the company's future direction. Investors seem to share my concern, with shares dropping 10% following the announcement of Niccol's departure.

The purpose of this follow-up coverage is to answer this key question: what will happen to Chipotle (and its stock) now that Brian is gone? I think the answer is bearish. Here's why.

Chipotle Is Already In A Bind

Chipotle stock was in a precarious position before Brian left, as their earnings-per-share (EPS) estimates have been revised downward by an overwhelming majority of analysts. Over the past three months, 26 EPS revisions have been negative, which indicate market expectations for the company's profitability are getting worse, compared to only 2 analysts revising expectations upward.

Adding to the pressure, Chipotle has been actively encouraging its staff to be more generous with portion sizes. However, like I implied before, this push for larger portions will likely compress store-level margins since food costs remain high and labor expenses are climbing. With the company already struggling to justify their elevated valuation metrics, this strategy will further strain their profitability in an attempt to maintain a better public image. It's a catch 22.

CFO Jack Hartung touched on this a bit. He claimed the margin pressure is seasonal, but did not provide more details.

We expect our margins will be under pressure for the next couple of quarters. Most, if not all of this pressure is seasonal, temporary, or it's an investment that we can offset through efficiencies, and we believe our industry-leading margin structure is still intact.

Outgoing CEO Niccol similarly avoided a question on margins while on their most recent quarterly call. I'm concerned this is a sign that they did not want to talk directly about how these portion sizing measures may affect margins.

Danilo Gargiulo Great. And can you please provide an update on the restaurant-level margins and demand that you're seeing in European markets? I mean, you're making some bold investments over there, changing leadership as well. So, when do you think it's going to be realistic to expect an acceleration in units in Europe as well? Brian Niccol Yes, look, I'm really excited about the progress that our team has made over in Europe, in really short order. They've taken a lot of the tools in the U.S. We put them into place in Europe. I think we're managing food better. We're managing the supply chain better, managing deployment better. The culinary, I think, has really improved. So not surprising, you're seeing -- we're seeing nice improvements both in top line and bottom-line.

What's key here is that Niccol says that the top and bottom lines grew. But if your top line increased 50% while your bottom line increased 1%, it means your margins compressed.

I expect the company to face continued headwinds brought about by pressure on margins, and customer demand for more generous portions in their orders.

Valuation

Chipotle's forward P/E ratio of 49.27 is still well above the sector median of 15.64, reflecting the premium valuation from the market that at this point I really don't think makes sense. As I mentioned before, with 26 analysts moving their forward EPS estimates down, I think the market got a little optimistic about Chipotle, and now it's playing catch up by rerating shares lower. With more alternatives now available to consumers (such as CAVA), Chipotle may struggle with maintaining their growth because of market saturation in this segment.

Downward earnings estimate revisions also have the dual effect of further raising the forward P/E. So just when the price of the stock comes down to earth, the P/E ratio moves back up, which makes the stock once again appear overvalued.

Given this, I think the stock really needs to trade closer to the sector median P/E. I agree their growth is strong and this is why their P/E is so high, but I still think it is too high.

The sector median is 15.64 like I mentioned. I think a P/E of 25 would better account for where the company is (strong growth but facing a PR problem with untrue but strong concerns among consumers that portions are too small). Plus, their maverick CEO just left. Why should a stock like this trade at its current 214.95% sector median forward P/E premium?

If we saw shares come down to this P/E of 25, we'd see about 49.26% downside in shares.

Bull Thesis

One of Chipotle's longtime bulls is Billionaire investor Bill Ackman and his fund, Pershing Square, who still remain bullish on Chipotle even after Niccol's departure.

Ackman believes that the team will continue to execute the strategies that have driven the company's upward trajectory​. I agree, I think Chipotle the food-chain is not going anywhere. Their stock? I think this is a different story.

Niccol's departure does not have an impact. He was instrumental in turning the company around after Chipotle's reputation and financial standing​ were put on the line. The new leader must have, I think, equally decisive actions that will promote consistent growth. They have to be really effective. Anything less will dent the stock. I think the risk is that replacing Brian Niccol will be really hard.

Takeaway

Despite their now really strong brand among health-conscious consumers, Chipotle faces strong competition, especially in maintaining margins while addressing customer concerns about portion sizes. Their CEO leaving does not help address this problem.

Chipotle's shares have been and are trading at a premium valuation, which has become increasingly difficult to justify as their CEO leaves and individual restaurants have been told to pile on the portions. The burrito chain's recent decline reflects these concerns. Investors are now questioning whether the to be announced leadership can maintain the momentum that Niccol built, particularly in the highly saturated fast-casual dining industry.

I remain strongly bearish on Chipotle, I think the stock continues to be a strong sell.