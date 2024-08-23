Ekspansio/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Recently, I have been delving into the auto sector, I wrote about Porsche (OTCPK:DRPRY) and Ford (F). My main take is that the market can now be divided into three main buckets: luxury, EV native, and traditional automakers. The market perception about where any given company stands regarding these three buckets will determine the valuation multiple it enjoys. Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) has enjoyed one of the best sets of valuation multiples in the sector.

Strong momentum of the business model

One of the main features of the company is having little to no production unit growth, but enjoying revenue and profit growth by commanding a remarkable pricing control over its market. The 2Q24 earnings release confirmed just that.

Ferrari

The company also enjoys a full order book until 2026, which offers a visibility that few other auto manufacturers have. That is also part of its exclusivity, the fact that it is impossible to decide to buy a Ferrari and have it now, makes it even more appealing to the luxury customer. The result is that the management is upwardly revising the guidance.

Ferrari

The company is now expanding its production capacity with the construction of the E-Building, which will enable Ferrari to adopt a technology-neutral stance and develop multiple power-train technologies like ICE, hybrid, and full electric. In that building, they will develop and engineer electrical components like high-voltage batteries electric motors, and axles, ensuring a handcrafted approach and the build-up of critical know-how.

It is important to note that the company does not seem to be aiming for higher volume with the new factory. The main goal was to separate the manufacturing of traditional limited editions from the new models based on alternative powertrains.

Financials

Revenues growth and operating profit grew faster than shipments mostly due to a mix of products that favored more expensive personalization. Therefore, even though the shipments increased only by 2.7%, the revenues grew by 16.2%.

Ferrari

The gross margin for 2Q24 stood at 49.97% decreasing slightly from 50.72% one year ago. Nevertheless, the operating margin remained stable at 29.85% versus 29.65% in 2023. Key models with a high level of personalization like the Puronsangue and Daytona SP3 were key drivers for both the top and bottom lines.

Ferrari

The balance sheet seems solid. The current ratio is currently at 1.6, while the debt to assets is now at close to 34%. That leaves the company in a comfortable liquidity position and with some margin to tap the market for debt if it needs to. Overall, the financial performance reflects a very strong business performance. The company is capable of extracting growing revenues from a stable base that the company intentionally does not pursue to scale significantly.

YCharts

Valuation

A look at valuation gives us a discouraging picture. Ferrari seems overvalued in several metrics. On a PS metric, the company is even valued more richly than Tesla (TSLA). Only in the PE ratio is the company slightly below Tesla, but both companies enjoy a ratio many times above the rest of the pack.

YCharts

There are good reasons for this, for instance, Ferrari has enjoyed positive revenue growth revisions in their estimates.

YCharts

And, it also enjoys a very superior margin profile than the rest of the pack.

YCharts

Therefore, we can say that the current valuation is discounting a business model whose growth and profitability are very superior to its peers.

Investment story

The investment story relies on three main theses. First, the valuation implies a continuation of the margin expansion. The personalization and premium product mix can enable this in the medium term. The E-building should give the company added flexibility when it comes to delivering bespoke vehicles. In the 2Q24 earnings call, the management team revealed that personalization accounted for one-third of the mix effect, with carbon finishes and customizations being the driving force behind the revenue growth. This should allow the company to grow its ASP by the order of 10% for the year.

Second, the success the company has enjoyed in its hybrid offerings is insurance to retain relevance in an era of technological transition. The hybrid share in Ferrari's offerings is now at close to 50%. Models like the 296 GBT have enjoyed a lot of demand, and the extended warranty for the high-voltage batteries should help keep customers happy. The commitment to reveal a fully electric vehicle is a step towards ensuring optionality in the company's future.

Finally, the company's brand strength and loyal customer base should provide a thick cover in challenging times. Unlike other automakers, one can look at Ferrari's order to book that goes well into 2026 to witness the strength of the demand for the company's products.

Risks

Obviously, there aren't any perfect riskless companies. All companies have weak spots that might sooner or later become evident. In Ferrari's case, there is always the possibility of increasing volume and ending up diluting the brand. I do not see it happening in the near term, but that is always something to keep in mind. The venture into electric vehicles carries its own risks, given that the company is highly associated with loud and powerful engines, and the incursion towards an electric powertrain might disillusion some fans. We will need to see how this plays out.

Additionally, there are events like a recession that are outside the control of the company, and even if the clients' consumption habits are more or less insensitive to a recession, the truth is that we should expect Ferrari's shares to suffer anyway.

Therefore, the fact that the company seems priced to perfection could mean that any turbulence might scare investors, which adds another layer of complexity and risk to this company.

Conclusions

Ferrari is indeed a wonderful business backed by a wonderful brand. The main problem seems to lie in its valuation. For instance, looking at the revenue estimations for 2026, we can derive a bull and bear scenario for the company stock by 2026.

Seeking Alpha

Assuming diluted shares at 180 million and a sales multiple of 12 for the bull scenario and a multiple of 6 for the bear scenario, in accordance with historical fluctuations in this ratio we get the following results:

YCharts

Author's computations

Our results point to an asymmetrical unfavorable risk/reward proposition. This doesn't mean Ferrari stock won't go up, it just suggests that at the present price, the upside/downside relation is not attractive, and therefore, although this is an amazing brand, I am staying on the sidelines. The same model tells us that the annual return gets balanced at 13% on the upside and -13% on the downside when the acquisition price is $400. Therefore, I will keep monitoring the company, and if the price drops below $400 I will reevaluate.