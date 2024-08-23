J Studios

Investment action

I recommended a buy rating for Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) when I wrote about it in May, as I gained more confidence that the bottom of the cycle was over and a recovery cycle is likely to happen in FY24. Based on my current outlook and analysis, I recommend a buy rating. My key update to my thesis is that ADI has effectively entered into a growth cycle, as 3Q24 saw its first sequential growth. While the automotive segment still sees some weakness, I believe it will turn for the better eventually. Prudent inventory management has also well-positioned ADI to take advantage of this growth cycle better than peers.

Review

ADI reported 3Q24 earnings yesterday, which saw revenue of $2.31 billion, up 7% sequentially, coming in better than consensus expectations of $2.27 billion. By end segments, automotive was flat sequentially, industrial grew 6%, communications was up 10%, and consumer was up 29%. Gross margin came in really strongly at 67.9% (60bps above consensus), which drove an adj. EBIT margin expansion of 220bps sequentially, ultimately leading to a net margin expansion of 300bps and sequential EPS growth of 13%.

Author's work

As expected, 2Q24 was the trough of this cycle, as ADI reported its first positive sequential growth since 3Q21, marking the first innings of the recovery cycle. While this is just one quarter of sequential growth, booking metrics suggest that this is a sustainable trend. For instance, (1) bookings (excluding automotive) were up sequentially for the fourth consecutive quarter, and (2) the book-to-bill ratio is still around 1x in 2Q24, suggesting an improving demand environment as the ratio was below 1x in the past few quarters.

In addition, the situation in China is also getting better, where ADI saw bookings grow by a double-digit percentage across all segments (except consumer, which is understandable given the poor consumer sentiment). The recovery momentum appears to have also continued into July, as management noted in the earnings call. At this pace, the timeline for deliveries to be on parity with end consumption is likely to happen in 4Q24 (as per guidance), which effectively tells us that this is the start of the growth cycle in China. Peers in the analog space have also called out similar strength in China, which paints a very bright overall demand outlook.

We just mentioned in the last earnings call how China is starting to show strong recovery, grew 20% sequentially in Q2, while other geographies like Japan or Europe are still struggling. So to me, I wanted to let that process complete. Texas Instruments Capital Markets Day So, as we mentioned many times in the past, our specific structural growth driver are topics like AI power, the well-known automotive MCU share gains in terms of E-mobility, the particular exposure here also to the market in China doing well, and also some further cyclical uptick for PSS and CSS. Infineon Technologies AG 3Q24 earnings call However, I confirm that H2 will be a growth driver for ST for all the components related to electrical vehicle, particularly for Silicon Carbide, and particularly everywhere, okay, in China, and also with our main customer. STMicroelectronics NV 2Q24 earnings call Our performance compared favorably versus the year-ago period, driven by demand in China and Asia-Pacific, while the trends in the European and North American markets remained soft. NXP Semiconductors NV 2Q24

Of course, not everything is rosy, and it is only natural that we see some volatility as the industry moves past the trough of this cycle. Notably, the automotive segment remains weak (except China), which results in poor booking performance. This was due mainly to auto OEMs pulling back on taking on more inventories given the poor auto sales outlook. My view here is that, while this is bad for the near term, there are catalysts to look out for that I expect to drive a surge in demand. The immediate catalyst would be more interest rate cuts across the world (reduce cost of lending), notably with the US expected to cut rates as soon as September (Europe and Canada have already started to cut rates). The second is a recovery in electric vehicle adoption as battery prices fall, which should drive down the cost of an EV in the US (one of the biggest adoption frictions).

Author's work

The final point to note is that ADI continues to show robust inventory management, and 2Q24 really showcased ADI's relative outperformance. Across all other peers in the analog space, ADI saw the largest y/y decline in inventory in the latest quarter, and this was the fourth consecutive quarter that ADI reduced inventory on its balance sheet. This further reinforced my previous view that ADI has a lot more flexibility to ramp up production to capture new incremental demand without the need to pressure gross margins (i.e., drive down existing inventories). In terms of channel inventory, as of 3Q24, it is at around 7 weeks, which is well in line with management’s long-term target.

Valuation

Author's work

I still believe ADI will see strong growth acceleration in the foreseeable future, as 3Q24 performance validated the point that the trough is over. While there are pockets of weakness in the automotive segment, I expect it to recover in due time when interest gets cut and EV battery prices fall. A notable aspect is that China has started to see very good recovery traction that further bolsters the recovery outlook. That said, to reflect this weakness, I have adjusted my growth slightly downward.

EBIT margin should see very strong inflection given the acceleration in growth and improved utilization (remember, ADI has a lot of room to ramp up production since its inventory levels have reset), which drives high incremental margin. With revenue expected to surge back to FY22’s level of ~$12 billion, I don’t think it's hard to imagine the EBIT margin inflecting the previous peak margin of ~51%.

I did adjust my multiple expectations downward as the weakness in the automotive segment has impacted the strength of the recovery and also cast some level of uncertainty.

Risk

A risk area to highlight this quarter is the slower than expected recovery in the automotive segment. While I have noted my views on an eventual recovery, the near-term demand appears to be weak, as management even guided for 4Q24 to see a sequential decline (a low-single-digit percentage). If this situation stays for longer than expected, it could limit how fast ADI recovers on a consolidated basis, further hurting its valuation multiple.

Final thoughts

My recommendation is a buy rating as ADI has effectively entered a growth cycle, as evidenced by its first sequential revenue growth in 3Q24. While the automotive segment remains weak, improving macroeconomic conditions should drive a recovery. Additionally, continuous prudent inventory management should position ADI to capitalize on this growth cycle more effectively than its peers.