3 Reasons Why I Avoid McDonald's Stock

Dilantha De Silva profile picture
Dilantha De Silva
11.74K Followers

Summary

  • I, like many of my readers, have a personal attachment to McDonald's Corporation, and I will forever be a fan of the Big Mac.
  • My sentiment toward McDonald's stock, or investing in the company, is in complete contrast with the attachment I feel for McDonald's.
  • McDonald’s has struggled to revive U.S. foot traffic since 2010, relying instead on menu inflation to drive growth —a strategy, I believe, is unsustainable.
  • Unlike previous generations, Gen Z and Gen Alpha seem less attached to McDonald's for a surprising reason.
  • McDonald's is entering unchartered territory, with the company having to compete with different types of fast-food chains.

McDonald"s Building Exterior

M. Suhail

McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) is a household name. For this reason, almost every investor has an opinion on the outlook for MCD stock, including yours truly. Although this is my first Seeking Alpha analysis on McDonald's stock, I have been following

This article was written by

Dilantha De Silva profile picture
Dilantha De Silva
11.74K Followers
Dilantha De Silva is an experienced equity analyst and investment researcher with over 10 years in the investment industry. He writes insightful articles for Seeking Alpha, GuruFocus, TipRanks, and ValueWalk, with a significant following on Seeking Alpha. Dilantha’s expertise spans across various sectors, with a particular focus on small-cap stocks that are overlooked by Wall Street analysts. He is a CFA Level III candidate and an Associate Member of the Chartered Institute for Securities and Investment (CISI). Dilantha has been featured on CNBC and Bloomberg, and his work has been prominently showcased on Nasdaq, Yahoo Finance, and other leading investment platforms. When not analyzing stocks and writing, Dilantha is involved in private equity transactions, including acquiring and managing businesses.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About MCD Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on MCD

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
MCD
--
MCDS:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News