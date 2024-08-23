hapabapa

Over almost a year since I last covered Renesas Electronics (OTCPK:RNECF) (OTCPK:RNECY) (6723.T), the performance of this Japanese semiconductor company has been pretty mixed. The shares are up about 20% from that last article but have lagged the AI-fueled SOX and a few peers like NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) and Texas Instruments (TXN), while outperforming other peers like Infineon (OTCQX:IFNNY), Microchip (MCHP), and STMicroelectronics (STM).

Like many chip companies, Renesas has seen a sharp slowdown in its Industrial, Infrastructure, and IoT markets, and markets like factory automation remain particularly weak. On the other hand, though, the auto business has been performing better than many peers, helped in no small part by content growth and share regained from some of those aforementioned rivals.

Renesas shares sold off sharply into and after a disappointing second quarter that not only saw below-expectations results, but management having to walk back some of its guidance that the company was past the bottom of the trough. Though the shares have recovered some of that lost ground, I think it still affords investors a worthwhile buy-the-dip opportunity for this diverse and well-run player in MCUs, SOCs, power, and analog.

Macro Conditions Hit Another Semiconductor Company

Renesas is far from the only semiconductor company to take a hit from a prolonged downcycle that has fooled more than a few management teams, analysts, and investors. While the magnitude of the disappointment and revision wasn't all that bad, investors remain nervous around just about any semiconductor company not directly leveraged to AI/data center growth.

Revenue declined 3% year over year as reported, or closer to 9% in constant currency, with sequential growth of 2% (0.4% constant currency). The auto business was surprisingly strong, with Renesas outperforming underlying vehicle builds and other auto semiconductor peers and generating 18% yoy and 7% qoq revenue growth, as the company benefits from new launches, share gains, and overall content growth.

The 3-I (Industrial, Infrastructure, and IoT) side of the business was quite a bit weaker, with revenue down 19% yoy and 3% qoq. That's soft next to the 7% growth reported by NXP in their Industrial & IoT business (not an exact match), though pretty close to Infineon's non-auto performance (down 19% yoy and up 2% qoq).

Gross margin declined 70bp yoy and was flat sequentially at 56.7%, with auto margin improving (up 170bp yoy to 53.8%) and 3-I declining (down 140bp to 60.3%). Operating income declined 14% yoy and 3% qoq, with operating margin down 420 bp to 30.8%, though auto profits grew 11% yoy (with a 32.9% margin) and helped offset the 35% decline in 3-I (margin of 28.3%).

Guidance was arguably the bigger issue coming out of the quarter, with management noting softening trends in the auto market, leading to guidance for a sequential decline in revenue there, and a slower-than-expected pace of industrial market recovery, including particularly weak conditions in factory automation.

Those observations led to a weaker growth outlook for the third quarter (and the full year), and with that goes margin consequences. Not only is there the expected negative leverage impact from weaker revenue, but management is going to take a bigger hit to margins by pulling back on production and letting some excess inventory drain out of the channel.

The Growth Story Is A Little Delayed, But Not Really Damaged

I'd been a little skeptical as to whether Renesas could achieve management's original targets for the year, so it's almost a relief in some respects to see the revision. More importantly, it doesn't really alter any of the multiyear growth drivers that have me bullish on the stock.

Renesas will start ramping its new family of auto MCUs next year (4th Gen R-Car), and I believe this will help answer some of Infineon's share gains in auto MCUs. The company has also just recently started a full ramp of its new 32-bit RISC-V MCUs that I expect will drive some share growth in appliance, industrial, IoT, and medical markets.

Beyond these near-term opportunities, is targeting attractive growth opportunities for embedded computing in AI-driven industrial markets. Edge AI is very likely to be a significant market over the next five to 10 years, with edge IoT devices used in applications like security, asset monitoring, automation, and so on.

To ease the burden on central processing and make these devices more responsive, they'll need onboard compute capabilities, and that's where Renesas's low-power MCUs come into play - I also see Edge AI as a meaningful opportunity for Lattice (LSCC) and its FPGAs, but MCUs have the advantage of being cheaper at scale. Beyond this are other attractive opportunities in industrial automation like motor and robotics control, HMI, and security.

High-performance computing, including AI applications, is another significant opportunity. Renesas isn't an AI-driven semiconductor company like Nvidia (NVDA) is or Marvell (MRVL) is becoming, but Renesas has a broad portfolio of memory interface, timing, and power management semiconductors that are leveraged to growing demand from AI data centers.

Last but not least, Renesas also has underappreciated leverage to grow in power more broadly. The company already has a portfolio of chip types for industrial, xEV, compute, and infrastructure power management needs, but they're close to launching their own SiC power products and the company's recent acquisition of Transphorm brings in useful GaN power management assets - the company has already started developing combo products that match Transphorm's GaN power chips with Renesas embedded processing, power, connectivity, and/or analog, including a potential 3-in-1 inverter, onboard charger, and DC-DC converter for electric vehicles.

The Outlook

Although FY'24 is going to be weaker than I'd initially expected, I'm expecting a double-digit recovery in FY'25 on stronger underlying volumes for autos and a recovery in factory automation. Longer term, I expect the company to leverage its strengths in areas like embedded compute, power management, sensing, and connectivity to generate long-term revenue growth of over 5%.

Even with the cut to guidance, I think Renesas may still end the year above 30% for operating margin, and that's not bad for what should be the trough of the cycle. As revenue scales in the coming recovery, operating margin should once again move toward the mid-30%s, driving free cash flow margins into the low 20%s and driving mid-single-digit long-term FCF growth.

Renesas looks undervalued to me, both on discounted cash flow and margin-driven EV/revenue. Discounted cash flow suggests double-digit long-term annualized return potential, while near-term operating margins (which should understate the company's earnings power and operating leverage in the recovery) support a 4x multiple and a fair value about 30% higher than today's price.

One note of caution pertaining to the outlook concerns the company's capital allocation policies. Renesas has been fairly active on the M&A front, spending $339M on Transphorm and $5.9B on Altium. I like the Transphorm deal quite a bit, but the Altium deal is a head-scratcher for me.

Altium is a fine company, but I'm not sure owning more capabilities in electronics design is a great use of capital. I understand that Renesas thinks there's value in offering more than just chips (including an open, integrated electronic systems design platform), but I'm more skeptical. It's a highly profitable business, though, and Renesas seems to intend to operate it in a more "arm's length" fashion.

The Bottom Line

Buying on pullbacks isn't always easy, as there are usually good reasons why a stock sells off meaningfully. In this case, I understand the disappointment over Renesas taking a step back after already calling a bottom, but I think it's an overreaction to a macro-driven speedbump that doesn't really alter the long-term outlook to a meaningful extent. While concerns like competition (particularly from Infineon and NXP in autos) and capital allocation are valid, I think the risk-reward is attractive at this price.

