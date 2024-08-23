JRS: This Solid Real Estate Fund Has Some Tailwinds And Currently Trades At A Discount

Walter Bibikow

The Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) is a closed-end fund that investors can use as a way of earning a very high level of income from their portfolios while still maintaining a degree of protection against the ravages of inflation. This is because the Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund, as the name implies, invests primarily in a portfolio of securities that are backed by actual real estate. As I stated in a previous article:

One of the nice things about this fund is that it invests in equity securities, so it provides a certain amount of protection against inflation, which may be a bigger problem going forward than it has been in the past. After all, the projections for large fiscal deficits are well known, and it is difficult to see any way for these deficits to be funded by any method apart from the creation of new currency. Historically, equities, real estate, and gold have been the been ways to preserve the purchasing power of your money against inflation.

With that said, there may be some readers who point out that real estate has not been doing very well recently. After all, the iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (IYR) is down 9.24% over the past three years:

Seeking Alpha

However, this is mostly due to the effects of interest rates. When interest rates rise, it can become more difficult for potential buyers to earn a profit from a given building. The mortgage payments increase, making it more difficult for rental income to cover the building’s expenses (unless rents are rising as rapidly as interest rates, which is rarely the case). There was a double blow to commercial real estate prices due to the pandemic, as a growing number of workers and companies have discovered the benefits of remote work and no longer wish to go through the hassle and expense of maintaining an office in a big city. This has caused issues with building owners being unable to earn sufficient amounts of rental income to cover the mortgage on the building. However, this does not change the dynamic that real estate should hold its value over the long term in the face of inflation. After all, real estate is a physical object that occupies a place in the world, and it cannot just be conjured up out of thin air like fiat currencies. Thus, it has some of the same qualities as gold and similar things.

We can see evidence of the ability of real estate to protect an investor against inflations by looking at what occurred during the 1970s. That was one of the more challenging economic periods in American history, as it was a period in which inflation soared from the low single digits into the teens despite economic growth being minimal. There were four recessions from 1969 until 1982, which naturally put a lot of pressure on the ability of the economy to grow. That caused stocks to deliver disappointing returns during this period, especially in inflation-adjusted terms. However, as Jim Masturzo, chief investment officer of multi-asset strategies at Research Affiliates, points out:

The FTSE Nareit Index gained 100% in total return between 1971, when data is first available, to the end of 1981. Not every year had a positive return, but even when REITs plummeted in value, investors could count on dividends to cushion the blow.

Thus, real estate investment trusts historically do work pretty well to protect wealth against inflation over the long term, even if they do suffer occasional pullbacks. As the Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund invests in a portfolio of real estate companies, a case could be made that this fund should offer similar protection over time.

As of the time of writing, the Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund boasts a 7.98% yield. That is certainly high enough to be attractive to most income investors. However, it is not nearly as high as some of the fund’s peers:

Fund Name Morningstar Classification Current Yield Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Equity-Real Estate 7.98% Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities and Income Fund (RLTY) Equity-Real Estate 8.60% Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund (NRO) Equity-Real Estate 10.11% Principal Real Estate Income Fund (PGZ) Equity-Real Estate 11.83% CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (IGR) Equity-Real Estate 12.08% abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (AWP) Equity-Real Estate 11.14% Click to enlarge

We can clearly see that the Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund has the lowest yield out of any fund listed here. This is not something that many investors will really want to see. In fact, it is almost certainly going to be a turn-off for anyone whose primary goal is to maximize the income that they earn from the assets in their portfolio. However, at the same time, a fund with a low yield relative to its peers is generally perceived as unlikely to cut the payout by the market. This is certainly not a guarantee, and we will want to take a look at this fund’s financial condition, but the market does not appear to be as worried about the distribution as it is in the case of the other funds shown here. After all, if the market was worried about the distribution, then it would reprice the fund as though it had already cut the payout, which would result in a higher yield than its peers.

As regular readers might remember, we previously discussed the Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund in late January of this year. The equity market in general has been fairly strong since that time, due at least in part to the market’s conviction that interest rates will be cut in the near future. Real estate securities have not been left out of this rally, as any reduction in interest rates removes one of the headwinds for the valuation of these stocks. In addition, since the market frequently prices real estate investment trusts on their dividends, falling interest rates usually mean rising real estate prices as the market is willing to accept lower yields from real estate companies. As such, we might expect the Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund to have delivered a fairly strong performance since the date of the previous article.

This assumption proves to be correct as shares of the Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund have risen by 13.15% since my previous article was published:

Seeking Alpha

As we can see, the fund’s price performance was better than that of the U.S. Real Estate index benchmark, although both tended to move nearly in sync with one another. Unfortunately, the fund’s share price did slightly underperform the S&P 500 Index (SP500) during the period. This is normal though, since common stocks usually slightly outperform real estate on a price basis.

However, the above chart understates what investors in the fund actually received during the period. As I pointed out in my previous article on this fund:

Investors in closed-end funds tend to do much better than one would think simply from the share price performance. This is because a closed-end fund will typically pay out all of its investment profits to the shareholders in the form of distributions, rather than relying on share price appreciation as an index fund does. These distributions boost the total return of these funds, which either increases share price gains or offsets share price declines.

When we include the distributions that the Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund along with the two indices have paid out since January 24, 2024 (the date of our previous discussion) until today, we get this alternative chart:

Seeking Alpha

This certainly reflects much better on the Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund. As we can see, it not only once again beat the U.S. real estate index, but also delivered a better total return than the S&P 500 Index. This is due mostly to the fact that this fund has a substantially higher yield than either of the two indices as the fund’s distribution provides a larger boost to the total return.

As it has been roughly seven months since we last discussed the Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund, it is logical to assume that many things have changed. In particular, the fund has released an updated financial report that we will wish to discuss. This article will focus specifically on those changes and attempt to determine whether or not purchasing shares in this fund makes any sense today.

About The Fund

According to the fund’s website, the Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund has the primary objective of providing its investors with a high level of current income and capital appreciation. This makes a lot of sense given the fund’s strategy. As is the case with most Nuveen funds, the website includes a pretty good description of this strategy:

The Fund’s investment objective is high current income and capital appreciation. The Fund invests primarily in income-producing common stocks, preferred stocks, convertible preferred stocks and debt securities issued by real estate companies. At least 75% of the Fund’s managed assets will be in securities rated investment grade. The Fund uses leverage.

As we can see here, the fund states that it can invest in both common equities and fixed-income securities as long as they are issued by a real estate company. This is not unusual for a real estate closed-end fund. Many of the real estate indices focus exclusively on common equity securities, but the closed-end funds investing in the sector use both. This is partly due to the fact that preferred equities issued by real estate investment trusts offer much higher yields than common equities issued by the same company.

For example, as of right now, Prologis (PLD) is the largest holding in the fund’s portfolio. Here is how its common stock compares to its preferred stock:

Security Dividend Yield TTM Total Return Prologis common equity 3.09% 6.76% Prologis, Inc. 8.54% Preferred Equity Series Q (OTCQB:PLDGP) 6.75% 23.39% Click to enlarge

Clearly, we can see that over the past twelve months, an investor in the company’s preferred stock would have been much better off than an investor in the common equity. The preferred stock investor received a greater amount of income and a generally higher total return over the period. This will not always be the case, however. Usually, the preferred stock will provide a higher level of income than the common equity of the same company (assuming that the principal investment is the same), but the common equity can frequently provide more upside. The fact that the Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund can invest in either common equity, preferred equity, or debt allows it to strategically move its assets into whatever security is likely to deliver a higher total return given market conditions. This is one factor that allows the fund to produce a higher yield than a comparable index fund that can only own the common equity.

With that said, the Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund normally has most of its assets invested in the common equities of real estate companies. We saw this the last time that we discussed this fund, and it remains true today:

Nuveen Investments

In fact, we can see that the fund’s common equity allocation has actually increased since our previous discussion. The last time that we discussed the fund, the most recent asset allocation that was available was dated December 31, 2023. At that time, the Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund had 62.7% of its assets invested in real estate common stocks. Today, that figure is 66.4%. Thus, it appears that the fund has been increasing its common equity allocation. This actually makes sense given the strong performance of real estate investment trust common equities since December 31, 2023. This chart shows the U.S. Real Estate index from December 29, 2023, until July 31, 2024:

Seeking Alpha

This covers the period of time between the most recent data available as of the time of my previous article’s publication and today. As we can see, the real estate common equity index appreciated by 4.35% over the period. Admittedly, this is not likely to be impressive compared to the performance of various other common stocks year-to-date, but it does show that the overall market environment improved for real estate stocks. This is mostly due to falling yields and the expectations that the Federal Reserve will reduce interest rates. I provided an updated prediction of the timing of Federal Reserve interest rates in an article published on Thursday, so interested investors may wish to read that one for further information.

However, there is still the problem of high vacancy rates in the office building real estate segment. I explained this problem in my previous article on this fund:

The COVID-19 pandemic caused many companies to switch to a remote work environment, where employees are simply able to remain at their homes to work as opposed to commuting to the office. It is questionable whether or not there are benefits to such a work structure, as some companies suggest that in-office work is strongly preferable while others suggest that the flexibility that working at home provides their employees is worthwhile. Employees seem to prefer working at home, however. When we combine this with rising crime rates in various cities that have generally encouraged employees and employers to stay away, many companies have found that it makes more sense just to cancel their leases for office space and put the money elsewhere. This has caused a substantial number of vacancies in some areas.

While real estate generally holds its value better than fiat currency in an inflationary environment, it can and does occasionally decline in value. The rising vacancy rates in various cities have caused this result, as ultimately buildings are valued based on the rental profits that they are able to earn. A fully occupied building that a lot of tenants want to rent space in tends to have a higher valuation than an old building that has an interior from the 1960s. This seems pretty obvious.

A few days ago, a report from Bisnow stated that a one-million-square-foot office building located at the corner of 18th and Market Streets in downtown Philadelphia was just appraised at $211.3 million. This same building, which is owned by Shorenstein Properties, was appraised at $282.1 million back in 2021. That is a 25.10% decline in three years, and one reason for this decline appears to be that the building is only 80% occupied.

Apparently, though, a 25% decline in value in three years is actually not that bad compared to what has been seen in New York City, Chicago, and San Francisco. There are some buildings in these cities that have seen 70% drops in price from appraisal to reappraisal, once again driven by high vacancy rates and lack of interest from potential tenants.

It appears that this is a problem primarily limited to office space and some inner-city retail space, however. There have not been widespread media reports of falling valuations for multi-family housing, after all. The problem here is not due to interest rates or anything that can be easily fixed with monetary or fiscal policy. It is simply caused by the fact that demand for office space in downtown areas is not what it was before the pandemic. It also seems unlikely to change in the near future as people have now gotten used to remote work and many people have even purchased homes in more remote areas now that their jobs no longer require them to commute to the office daily.

At the time of my previous article, the Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund only had 13.6% of its assets invested in office space. That has come down to 13.4% today:

Nuveen Investments

This is perhaps for the best given that the problems driving down building valuations will not be fixed just by the Federal Reserve lowering interest rates. As it seems unlikely that inner-city office vacancies will improve anytime soon, those real estate investment trusts that operate in this sector could see their valuations under pressure for a while. The fact that this fund’s allocation to this particular sector has dropped over the past seven months suggests that its management sees this as well and is moving the fund’s assets into sectors that have better fundamentals.

As already mentioned, Prologis is currently the largest position in the fund’s portfolio. Here are the remaining ones:

Nuveen Investments

There have been two major changes to the fund’s portfolio since the last time that we discussed it. These are that The Children’s Place (PLCE) and CubeSmart (CUBE) were both removed from their former positions among the largest positions in the fund. In their place, we have Camden Property Trust (CPT) and Kite Realty Group (KRG). I am not going to complain about these changes. The Children’s Place was always a very strange company to have in a real estate fund, and CubeSmart is a self-storage company that depends mostly on people needing a place to store their belongings temporarily. The most common time that someone might need this is if they are moving residences. U.S. existing home sales were down 2.5% year-over-year in July:

Zero Hedge/Data from Bloomberg

In fact, the last time that existing home sales were positive year-over-year was in July of 2021. This suggests that fewer people are moving residences today than was the case a few years ago and as such, demand for temporary storage is likely weaker than it was a few years ago.

Camden Property Trust is a multi-family real estate investment trust, which is one of the better real estate sectors to be in right now. After all, people always need a place to live and by most reports, there is a shortage of housing in the United States right now. Kite Realty Group owns and operates open-air shopping malls, which is probably not the best business to be in if the United States enters a recession in the near future. However, it is mostly the realtors themselves that suffer in a recession, not the landlords. Unless the recession is particularly pronounced and retailers start closing their stores in large numbers, Kite Realty will probably be okay. There is also no guarantee that there will be a recession in the United States either, despite the fact that we are seeing some signs that the American consumer is struggling financially.

Leverage

As is the case with most closed-end funds, the Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund employs leverage as a method of boosting the effective yield and total return that it earns from the assets in its portfolio. I explained how this works in my last article on this fund:

In short, the fund borrows money and then uses that borrowed money to purchase common and preferred equity issued by real estate investment trusts. As long as the purchased securities have a higher total return than the interest rate that the fund has to pay on the borrowed money, the strategy works pretty well to boost the effective yield of the portfolio. As this fund is capable of borrowing money at institutional rates, which are considerably lower than retail rates, that will usually be the case. However, this strategy is not as effective today with borrowing rates at 6% as it was three years ago when borrowing rates were essentially nothing. This is because most common equities have yields of less than 6%, meaning that the fund has to depend on sufficient capital appreciation to offset the money that it pays in interest on the borrowed money as it can no longer rely on dividends alone. The use of debt in this fashion is a double-edged sword because leverage boosts both gains and losses. As such, we want to ensure that the fund is not employing too much leverage because that would expose us to an outsized amount of risk. I generally do not like to see a fund’s leverage exceed a third as a percentage of its assets for this reason.

As of the time of writing, the Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund has leveraged assets comprising 27.75% of its overall portfolio. This is in line with the 27.37% leverage that the fund had the last time that we discussed it, which is very surprising. After all, we have already seen that the fund’s share price increased by quite a bit over the past seven months.

The fund’s net asset value has increased along with the share price, although it has not gained quite as much. The fund’s net asset value is up 8.86% since the date of our previous discussion:

Barchart

As I have pointed out in various previous articles, this should cause the fund’s leverage to decline. All else being equal, the fund’s borrowings should represent a smaller proportion of a larger portfolio. However, this would not be the case if the fund borrowed more money. It might have done exactly that in an attempt to take advantage of the rise in real estate common equities once the market became convinced that interest rate cuts were on the horizon. That appears to be what we are seeing here as there is no other logical explanation for the fund’s leverage increasing slightly along with its net asset value.

The fund’s leverage is still well below the one-third of assets maximum level that we would ordinarily prefer, however. This alone does not mean that it is at a safe level for a real estate fund, so let us see how this fund’s leverage compares with others employing a similar strategy:

Fund Name Leverage Ratio Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund 27.75% Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities and Income Fund 34.90% Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund 23.38% Principal Real Estate Income Fund 29.70% CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund 30.90% abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund 16.23% Click to enlarge

(all figures from CEF Data)

This looks fairly good, as we can see that the Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund has a comparable level of leverage to its peers. This suggests that the fund’s current level is appropriate for its strategy and represents a fairly good trade-off between the potential rewards and the risks of using leverage. We probably do not need to lose any sleep over this fund’s debt.

Distribution Analysis

The primary objective of the Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund is to provide its investors with a high level of current income and capital appreciation. In compliance with the current income component of this objective, the fund pays a quarterly distribution of $0.17 per share ($0.68 per share annually) to its investors. This gives the fund a 7.98% yield at the current share price, which as we have already seen is somewhat low compared to its peers.

Unfortunately, this fund has not been especially consistent or reliable with respect to its distributions over the years:

CEF Connect

From my previous article on this fund:

The fact that this fund has varied its distribution quite often might reduce its appeal in the eyes of those investors who are seeking to receive a safe and secure income to use to pay their bills or support themselves. However, that is not really the rationale behind my thesis for this fund and many investors who want that would prefer a fund with a monthly distribution anyway. As such, I am reasonably content with a distribution that varies with the performance of the underlying assets in the fund.

While this fund does vary its distribution based on the performance of its assets, we should still have a look at its finances to ensure that it is not overdistributing. After all, a fund that pays out a larger distribution than its assets actually generate destroys its own net asset value and that is antithetical to the long-term sustainability of a fund.

As of the time of writing, the most recent financial report that is available for the Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund is the annual report that corresponds to the full-year period that ended on December 31, 2023. This is disappointing as this report is eight months out of date at this point in time. However, this is a newer report than the one that was available to us the last time that we discussed this fund so it should suffice for an update.

For the full-year period that ended on December 31, 2023, the Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund received $12,782,159 in dividends and $382,170 in interest from the assets in its portfolio. We subtract a small amount of foreign withholding tax from these receipts, which gives the fund a total investment income of $13,163,329 for the period. The fund paid its expenses out of this amount, which left it with $4,483,378 available to shareholders. That amount was not sufficient to cover the $19,646,880 that the fund paid out in distributions over the period.

Fortunately, the fund was able to make up the difference through capital gains. For the full-year period that ended on December 31, 2023, the Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund reported net realized losses of $368,112 but this was more than offset by net unrealized gains totaling $36,582,147. Overall, the fund’s net asset value increased by $21,050,533 after accounting for all inflows and outflows during the period. Thus, the fund did technically manage to cover its distribution, but it did have to rely on net unrealized gains to accomplish this task.

At least so far, it appears that the fund has managed to hold onto the unrealized gains that it had during the full-year period. This chart shows the fund’s net asset value from the closing date of its financial report until today:

Barchart

As we can see, the fund’s net asset value is up 5.66% so far, this fiscal year. This tells us that the fund has managed to fully cover all of the distributions that it has paid out since the start of this year with some excess left over. This is a very good sign, and it clearly tells us that this fund is not overdistributing right now.

Valuation

Shares of the Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund are currently trading at an 8.24% discount on net asset value. This is a pretty attractive price, and it is better than the 7.25% discount that the shares have had on average over the past month. Thus, the current price looks quite reasonable to add the fund to a portfolio.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund is a decent closed-end fund in a sector that some investors have been avoiding. This aversion may not be for the best though, as real estate does work pretty well as a hedge against inflation. This is something that may be needed more than many people believe right now, as the inflationary pressures in the economy continue to be present. The Federal Reserve is poised to cut interest rates in the near future, which will likely serve as a tailwind for real estate stocks as it did back in 2021. The office real estate sector is likely to continue to struggle, but this fund has limited exposure to that, so it is not something that investors here really need to worry about. Finally, this fund is fully covering its distribution and trades at a pretty good price right now so it might be worth considering.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.