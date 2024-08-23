Pgiam/iStock via Getty Images

Investment update

Following my June publication on International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) the stock has drifted +2% and IFF has reported its Q2 numbers. Here I'll share my thoughts on the quarter + updates to my modelling + valuation scenarios. Critically, whilst there's been several changes to each of these inputs, my long-term perspective on IFF remains neutral given the company economics and opportunity cost at bay.

Going back to the initial coverage, titled "Acquisitions not yet pulling [their] weight", I performed a deep dive into the company and the reasons why I rated it a hold, namely:

IFF is conducts its business across distinct segments. Acquisitions are one primary means to growth, so it amalgamates operating costs of its various assets through operating synergies. Given the highly differentiated domain in which it operates (fragrances) there are certain margin + FCF advantages, as incremental capital requirements to maintain the business at current operations are low (i.e. 'sunk' costs made via investments to maintain the asset base are minimal relative to peers).

This is offset by tremendously slack capital turnover of <0.5x meaning $1 of investor's capital put to work in the business brings in <$0.50 in sales. This kind of utilization isn't attractive in my view and certainly detracts from the otherwise strong post-tax margins of this business (+16-18% routinely).

As a result, the business earns relatively little on the assets employed in its operations, <10% on a rolling 12 month basis. IFF is a favourite amongst income investors with a history of increasing dividends and value creation for shareholders through this means. The issue for my investment tenets is that we are after businesses that have the opportunity to re-deploy the majority of their cash flows back into operations to grow – ultimately, to build more earnings power (measured in absolute dollars). This compounding produces a good result if continued over a long runway at a decent multiple. We have IFF priced at 1.4x EV/IC and the ability to compound its intrinsic work is severely hindered by the combination of its low returns and capital employed and low reinvestment opportunities at this compressed valuation.

After an extensive review of the Q2 FY‘24 earnings, I am turning more constructive on the company from a tactical perspective, however, my fundamental views remain stagnant. Shares have broken out from a four-month accumulation phase (Figure 1) where it tested the upper bar of resistance at least 10 times whilst backing and filling into congestion. Short-term players may seek another seven dollars in zero cents per share upside from current range, but my view is the intrinsic value of the business is worth about $107 per share today. Net–net, reiterate hold.

Figure 1.

TradingView

Q2 FY'24 earnings appraisal

IFF put up $2.9Bn in revenues, +7% YoY on adjusted EBITDA growth of 22% on a 20% operating margin. Growth was underscored by upsides across all business segments, driving a 310 basis point growth in EBIT margin.

The divisional highlights were as follows:

The Nourish business did $1.5Bn in sales, +4% YoY. It pulled this to $232mm in pre-tax earnings, growth of 36% on last year. Upsides were delivered from a combination of volume and pricing, resulting in ~9x operating leverage for the segment.

Health + biosciences was +9% and did $558mm of business during the quarter, pulling this to $165mm operating income (+14% YoY). Management said that probiotics continue to be the major performer in this business, and both demand and pricing were a factor for revenue upsides.

In its Scent business, sales were plus16% to $603mm, in a 38% growth in operating earnings to $137mm. This is quite pleasing to see this is the flagship business, and management noted that it was consumer fragrance and fragrance ingredient lines that contributed most of the growth during the quarter. Noted volumes were higher and my estimation is that the sent business, like its nourish segment, enjoys high operating leverage – ~2x this quarter.

Meanwhile, the pharma solutions segment was flat, putting up $250mm in sales, where operating earnings declined 19% over the year.

Figure 2.

IFF Q2 investor presentation

Management invested $336mm of CapEx during the period, equating to 350bps of sales. It threw off $136mm of freely available cash after all maintenance and growth investment requirements, and return $309mm to shareholders by way of dividends. This does cement my comments from earlier, in that reinvestment opportunities into its for business lines are low under present conditions.

For instance, the adjusted EBITDA was $588mm for the quarter, and management redistributed $309mm back to shareholders in dividends. As such, this is great for income investors, obtaining a high percentage of operating earnings through ownership of this business. And this is not to be faulted. In terms of compounding ability, however, this is a headwind in my view.

Given the strong quarter, management revised FY 24 guidance to the upside, and now calls for $11.3Bn at the top line at the upper end of range. Notably, this is only $200mm revision at the upper range. Volume is expected to 3% to 5%, on a 100 basis point headwind to price, and management is forecasts ~two.1Bn $ $2.2Bn in operating earnings for the year, up from $2Bn previous.

My view of the quarter is that it was better than expected. And embedded expectations in the companies a stock price were easily beatable leading into the event. This sets up the situation for a potential re-rating to the upside in the near term. The revised guidance is also a talking point. I have since updated my own modelling (see: Appendix 1) and now see $11.4Bn in sales, on $1.5Bn in net operating profit after tax, up from $1.26Bn previously. I also see $1.5Bn in early 2025, up from $1.3Bn in my former estimates.

Limited changes to valuation skew

For the performance it did achieve, this has little bearing on my estimates of the intrinsic worth of the business. It is now trading at a 1.4x multiple, up from 1.2x last quarter.

Figure 3.

Company filings, Seeking Alpha, Bloomberg

Valuation insights

My view is that it can reinvest up to 18% of NOPAT each rolling 12 months out to FY’26E, March that will only produce a marginal return of one percent 2% on these new investments. This implies a valuation of $107 today, compounding to $110 by the end of the testing period.

This is due to the fact there is limited scope for management to re-deploy surplus funds into the business as 1) ROICs are low [Limited funds to recycle in the first place] and 2) viable opportunities to do so aren’t there. On the downside if we move back to IFF being a 1.2x business, the downside is ~19% from a 14% change in multiple under these assumptions. There is no margin of safety, and this supports our reiterated neutral view.

Technically, the business has broken to the upside, and the next short-term target might be seen on the 50% retracement mark on the Fibonacci channel in the figures below, which corresponds to ~$108 – $109 per share, not too distant from my implied estimates of intrinsic value on this business (Figure 5).

Figure 4.

Author

Figure 5.

TradingView

Risks to thesis

Upside risks to the thesis are 1) management growing sales +5% or more as this increases the valuation, 2) Investors compressing the multiple further particularly <1x, and 3) the broader side of macroeconomic factors that must be considered at this point in time, including the inflation/rates access, and geopolitical risk that could spill over into broader equity markets and compress equity evaluations.

Investors must know these risks in full before proceeding further.

In short

IFF remains a hold in my view despite a better than expected quarter. The capacity of this business to redeploy high amounts of surplus funds back into its operations and compound at abnormal rates is intrinsically low. There is scope for income investors to participate in the income story, however this is beyond, me here. My view is the business is worth ~$107 today, supporting a hold.

Appendix 1.