Homebuilding stocks have been on an unrelenting tear post-Covid, as demand for housing has surged against tight inventory and the majority of existing homeowners not wanting to move because of their locked-in low mortgage rates. And candidly, whether we have a housing downturn or not, in the very long term, this dynamic is likely to continue providing a tailwind for homebuilders.

If you're in agreement, then you may want to consider the iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB). As more people move to cities and millennials want to buy homes, we need more new houses. This need, along with not enough houses, creates a good environment for homebuilding stocks to do well.

ITB is an exchange-traded fund, or ETF, that aims to mirror the performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index. This benchmark includes traded companies that work in the homebuilding sector, such as makers of residential homes, suppliers of building products, and companies that provide home improvement services. By following this index, the ITB ETF gives investors a focused way to bet on the ups and downs of the U.S. housing market.

A Look At The Holdings

When we look at the top holdings, we see a high concentration in the top two positions, which makes sense given how large these companies are (and, of course, which in turn makes ITB vulnerable to company-specific risks).

What do these companies do? D.R. Horton, Inc. (DHI) is the biggest homebuilder in the US. Lennar Corporation (LEN) is a well-known homebuilder that offers a wide range of products for different markets. Lennar has become an industry leader by buying other companies and coming up with new ideas. NVR, Inc. (NVR) is a homebuilding company that excels in operations and keeps a tight grip on costs. NVR focuses on high-end housing and runs a top-to-bottom business model. PulteGroup, Inc. (PHM) is a major homebuilder that works across many areas in the United States. And The Home Depot, Inc., (HD) though not a homebuilder itself, is a top home improvement store.

Sector Composition

The fund puts most of its money (66.99%) into homebuilding companies. But it also invests in other related areas. These include building products (14.85%), home improvement stores (10.05%), and specialty chemicals (4.76%), among others.

This wide-ranging exposure opens up access to the whole value chain, from companies that supply raw materials to those that sell finished products to consumers. By including many homebuilding-related businesses, ITB aims to benefit from the industry's growth from many angles.

Peer Comparison

While ITB looks like a good choice for investors who want to focus on the homebuilding sector, it's key to compare how it performs and what it offers to similar funds. One competitor in this area is the SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (XHB). This ETF follows the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index (SPSIHO). This index includes companies that work in the homebuilding industry. It has a wider scope, covering not just homebuilders, but also companies that make building products and sell home improvement items. This makes it less focused on one sector than the ITB ETF, which might weaken its direct link to the homebuilding theme.

When we look at the price ratio of ITB to XHB, we find that the two have traded in a wide range to each other overall. No clear winner or reason to think one fund might perform better than the other over the very long term.

Pros and Cons

On the plus side, ITB gives focused access to a sector set to grow considerably, pushed by strong housing demand from population changes and more people moving to cities. Second, the fund's mix of investments lowers risks tied to specific companies while taking advantage of how different parts of the homebuilding world work together.

But we need to keep in mind the possible downsides too. The homebuilding business goes up and down with the economy, interest rates, and how people feel about spending money. When the economy slows or interest rates rise, homebuilding stocks can get shaky and do poorly. Furthermore, this sector's companies need plenty of materials and workers. If these are difficult to get or cost too much, it can hurt profits. There's also the risk that these companies get hit hard by problems that affect just this industry, or by new laws.

Conclusion

The iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, in my opinion, is an attractive choice for investors who want to tap into the growing residential construction sector. This ETF focuses on homebuilding stocks taking advantage of strong housing demand, positive population trends, and an ongoing shortage of homes. While the housing industry has ups and downs and comes with risks, ITB's mix of investments, low costs (0.39% fee), and use of a proven index make it a good choice for people who want to invest in the growing demand for housing.