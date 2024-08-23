Pavel Muravev

Over the last several months we have continually highlighted both the richness of valuations across the income investment landscape as well as the disconnect between these valuations and a clearly slowing macrocycle. Over the last couple of weeks, however, we added a number of new BDC positions. Since BDCs tend to be higher-yielding / higher-beta securities, this move begs the question of why we are adding BDCs in an objectively expensive credit market. In this article, we dissect the reasons behind our recent trades, why they make sense in the context of rich credit valuations and where we see value in the BDC sector.

Reasons For Adding BDCs

The first reason why we are adding BDCs to our Income Portfolios right now is that we exited a number of our BDC positions earlier at higher levels. This includes three positions this year, averaging mid single-digit prices above today. Those earlier exits freed up room to get back into BDCs. Though it is typical for the commentariat to write about buying positions "hand over fist", here in the real world, investors operate with certain constraints such as limited capital which requires exiting certain assets to fund new positions.

Which brings us to the second reason which is that while BDCs as a sector are not outright cheap, the positions we exited to free up capital for BDCs were even more expensive. This includes many fixed-income CEFs. The chart below shows that, if we strip out Municipal CEFs, the average fixed-income CEF sector is trading at a fairly high valuation which, over the last decade, has only been consistently higher in 2021 - a period which ended in tears for CEFs.

Systematic Income

If we plot the recent path of CEFs and BDCs using ETF proxies we see that, while CEFs have mostly retraced the recent drawdown, BDCs remain significantly below recent levels.

Systematic Income

What is going on here? In our view this is likely due to the repricing of expected Fed cuts. With recent weak data and continued disinflation, the market has started to price in 1-2 more rate cuts over the rest of the year than previously. More rate cuts will tend to benefit most fixed-income CEFs given their fixed-rate assets and floating-rate liabilities and hurt BDCs which tend to have primarily floating-rate assets and a mixture of fixed-rate / floating-rate liabilities. However, the scale of the recent moves is not justified by the change in rate expectations as it doesn't reflect prospective net investment income changes. In short, BDCs have sold off too much relative to CEFs. Not only that but many BDCs are too cheap relative to most fixed-income CEFs.

Third, the recent market dislocation drove divergence in the BDC sector. So, while the sector is not outright cheap, individual opportunities have opened up. This is a common pattern across the broader income space where an increase in volatility drives divergence in performance, perhaps through a lack of liquidity. This often rewards patient investors when the assets on their watchlist fall to the desired entry levels.

Fourth, the likely drop in interest rates will, perhaps counterintuitively, support BDC portfolios. Investors often focus on net investment income at the expense of net asset value. The reality is that it's the net asset value which is the primary factor behind the growth in longer-term portfolio wealth rather than income. A 20% yield alongside a 15% loss in the NAV is not as useful in building long-term wealth as an 8% yield with a 1% rise in the NAV. This is why we continue to put particular focus on resilient BDCs with high-quality portfolios.

Fifth, the yield curve remains highly inverted with the 3-month / 5-year yield spread not far off a record of -1.5%. The consensus is for short-term rates to level off a bit north of 3% which would bring the 3m/5y yield spread to around 0.7%. This would be significantly flatter than the historic average of around 1.1% as the chart below shows. And even this normalization is expected to take around 18 months.

Systematic Income

In other words, not only is the endpoint of yield curve normalization favorable to floating-rate assets in historic terms but investors will continue to enjoy an unusually high yield pickup over fixed-rate assets for a significant period of time until that normalization happens. This doesn't mean that investors should only hold floating-rate assets but it does mean that floating-rate assets should not be exited en masse just because the Fed is about to cut the policy rate.

Finally, while the public and private credit markets are not totally disjoint, they do not always move one-for-one. Specifically, BDC management commentary in the recent earnings round highlighted that while credit market spreads have tightened dramatically, private credit spreads have tightened much less. In part this is due to the slower-moving, lower-beta nature of private credit markets. This suggests that there is still decent value to be had in private credit markets over public markets.

What We are Doing

Over the past couple of weeks we have both rotated and added new positions in the BDC sleeves of our Core and High Income Portfolios. The sector has continued to rally so new positions in these BDCs are marginally less compelling at the time of this writing than when they were made.

Specifically, we have continued to rotate from OBDC to sister BDC Blue Owl Capital Corp III (OBDE). OBDE has continued to trade at a cheaper valuation than OBDE which will be a tailwind into the merger. The chart below shows the valuation difference between the two BDCs and where we made our rotations. At this point, the valuation differential has converged to just 2%. OBDE trades at an 11.45% dividend yield and an 8% discount.

Systematic Income

We also added the Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund (MSDL). The company had a lock-up expiry which pushed its stock into attractive territory. The company has consistently outperformed the sector, maintains a rock-bottom non-accrual level and below-average leverage. MSDL trades at a 12.1% dividend yield and a 5% discount.

Systematic Income

We couldn't pass by Bain Capital Specialty Finance (BCSF). The company continues to trade at a significant discount to the sector despite strong performance. Its interest expense of 5.1% is ultra-low which allows it to generate a very high yield spread of 8%. BCSF trades at a 11.1% dividend yield and a 12% discount.

Systematic Income BDC Tool

Finally, we recently added the Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp (NCDL). The stock jumped lower recently which gave us an opportunity to add the stock as illustrated below close to a 9% discount. It trades at a 12.8% dividend yield and a 5% discount. The company has a primarily first-lien portfolio - well above the sector average and has been consistently outperforming the sector over the last 2 years.

Systematic Income

What these BDCs have in common is that they have all come off recently and show above sector-average valuation-adjusted performance as shown below. Being relatively new as public entities, they are less liquid (in part due to still locked up investors) and also less familiar to retail investors which allows their valuations to trade at very attractive levels.

Systematic Income BDC Tool

Takeaways

The recent market hiccup has opened up a number of attractive opportunities in the BDC sector. This has been particularly the case with the recently IPO'd companies where liquidity and investor awareness are lower. We have picked up a number of outperformers at very attractive valuations by rotating away from several expensive CEFs. This doesn't change the fact that underlying credit markets contain vulnerabilities. However, a rotation to resilient assets with a decent margin of safety which takes advantage of an air pocket in prices is very worthwhile in our view.