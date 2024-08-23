chpua/iStock via Getty Images

I rate British American Tobacco (Malaysia) Berhad (OTC:BATMF) (KLSE:BAT) (ROTH:MK), or BAT Malaysia, as a Hold now, instead of my prior Sell rating for the name. BAT Malaysia's positive top-line outlook has prompted me to raise my rating on the stock to a Hold. But I have stopped short of upgrading the stock's rating to a Buy, as the company's future profitability is expected to remain under pressure.

My previous August 4, 2020, article touched on BAT Malaysia's performance during the COVID-19 pandemic when lockdowns had a negative impact on the company's operations. This write-up looks at BATMF's revenue prospects and profitability outlook.

In the company's media releases, BATMF describes itself as "the leading tobacco company in Malaysia and a subsidiary of the BAT (British American Tobacco) Group."

Investors can buy or sell the company's shares traded on Bursa Malaysia (Malaysia's stock exchange) and the OTC (Over-The-Counter) market. The trading liquidity for BAT Malaysia's OTC shares is poor. But the company's Malaysia-listed shares are reasonably liquid, with an average daily trading value of $400,000 for the past 10 trading days. Hong Kong's Monex Boom Securities and Singapore's OCBC Securities are among the international stockbrokers offering trading services for stocks listed in Malaysia.

Top-Line Outlook Has Become More Favorable

BAT Malaysia's revenue contracted by -11.0% to RM2,311 million in the previous year or FY 2023.

In its FY 2023 results announcement, BATMF attributed the decline in the company's top line last year to a "volume decline in the legal combustible industry," "intensified competition," and "a sustained downtrading trend." There are signs indicating that these key revenue headwinds for BAT Malaysia will be less of an issue in the quarters and years ahead.

Firstly, illegal cigarettes' share of the Malaysian tobacco market decreased in the most recent quarter.

BAT Malaysia revealed in the company's Q2 2024 earnings release that Malaysia's "tobacco black market incidence" went down by -110 basis points YoY to 54.8% for the latest quarter.

Notably, illegal cigarettes' share of the Malaysian tobacco market was much higher at 63.8% in 2020 as highlighted in BATMF's February 2024 investor presentation slides. As such, there has been meaningful progress made in tackling the issue of illegal cigarettes in Malaysia for the past few years. Looking ahead, there is sufficient motivation for the Malaysian regulatory authorities to crack down on illicit cigarettes in the country, as the annual amount of tax revenue leakage pertaining to illegal cigarettes is as much as RM5 billion or $1.1 billion.

Secondly, BAT Malaysia has continued to gain market share notwithstanding competitive pressures.

BATMF's overall share of the legal cigarette market in Malaysia expanded by +20 basis points QoQ to 50.9% in the second quarter of 2024. Moreover, the company's flagship premium tobacco brand, Dunhill, saw its market share grow by an even more significant +40 basis points QoQ for the latest quarter.

As indicated in its February 2024 investor presentation, BAT Malaysia has consistently boasted a market share exceeding 50% since 2019. BATMF's ability to retain its leadership in Malaysia's legal tobacco market for years suggests the company's brands are well-liked by consumers in the country.

Thirdly, the downtrading trend in the Malaysian cigarette market might lose momentum as the country's economy grows faster.

According to a recent August 16, 2024, Reuters report, Malaysia's GDP growth improved from +4.2% for Q1 2024 to +5.9% in Q2 2024. This was the country's fastest quarterly GDP expansion for the past six quarters and beat the consensus forecast by +10 basis points. As the Malaysian economy expands and consumer sentiment gets better, BAT Malaysia's top line has a good chance of surprising on the upside, with a fewer number of people downtrading to cheaper or lower-priced cigarettes.

BAT Malaysia's YoY top-line contraction is projected to improve from -11.0% in FY 2023 to -5.2% and -1.0% for FY 2024 and FY 2025, respectively, as per S&P Capital IQ's consensus data. I think this is realistic, considering the revenue tailwinds mentioned above.

Profitability Is Expected To Weaken Going Forward

BATMF's current consensus fiscal 2024 and fiscal 2025 normalized net margin estimates are 7.1% and 7.4% (source: S&P Capital IQ), respectively. In comparison, BAT Malaysia's actual FY 2022 and FY 2023 normalized net margins were better at 10.1% and 8.4%, respectively.

There is justification for the market's bearish profitability expectations for BAT Malaysia.

In its Q2 2024 earnings release, BATMF emphasized that it will "focus on growing the market share of (vaping brand) Vuse, which represents the Group's efforts to offer reduced-risk alternatives to adult smokers." The company also drew attention to the "lower margin of vapor products" and the "cost associated with the launch of its vapor product, Vuse" in its second-quarter earnings announcement.

Going forward, BAT Malaysia's overall profitability is most probably going to take a hit from an unfavorable sales mix (higher revenue contribution from the lower-margin Vuse product) and an increase in expenses relating to the new vapor offering.

BAT Malaysia's Plans To Expand The Reach Of Its Vapor Product Vuse

BAT Malaysia's February 2024 Investor Presentation Slides

When BAT Malaysia introduced Vuse to the Malaysian market in July last year, the product was only available in selected retail outlets in parts of the country. As per the chart presented above, BATMF plans to expand Vuse's reach to the whole of Malaysia by October this year, and this will likely translate into higher distribution costs in the future.

A Comparison Of Consumer Ratings For Vuse And Its Peer In The Malaysian Market

BAT Malaysia's February 2024 Investor Presentation Slides

As per the results of a Malaysian consumer survey highlighted in the chart above, Vuse is still far behind a competing brand in terms of key metrics like "awareness" and "active usage." It is reasonable to think that BAT Malaysia will have to ramp up marketing investments to boost the future sales of Vuse.

In summary, BAT Malaysia's profitability outlook is unfavorable, considering the company's efforts to venture into the vapor product segment.

Closing Thoughts

BAT Malaysia's financial prospects are mixed, considering expectations of a narrowing revenue decline and a decrease in net margin. Furthermore, the stock's valuations appear to be fair, and this provides further support for a Hold rating. BAT Malaysia is currently trading at 15 times the consensus next twelve months' normalized P/E, which is close to its 10-year historical mean forward P/E of 16 times and its international peer Philip Morris International's (PM) forward P/E of 17 times. The valuation metrics are sourced from S&P Capital IQ.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.