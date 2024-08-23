51Talk Online Education Group (COE) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 23, 2024 8:00 AM ET

Hello, everyone, and welcome to the second quarter 2024 earnings conference call of 51Talk. Mr. Jack Huang, our CEO; and Ms. Cindy Tang, our CFO, will begin with some prepared remarks. Following the prepared remarks, there will be a Q&A session.

Jack Huang

Jack Huang

Thank you, David. Hello, everyone. Thank you very much for joining our conference call today.

We have achieved strong growth in Q2, exceeding our guidance, and anticipate sustained momentum in the foreseeable future, as reflected in our Q3 guidance. Our strategic investments across a diverse portfolio of markets are yielding positive results, propelling us towards our objective of becoming a globally leading EdTech company.

Through our localization efforts, we have gained a deeper understanding of individual markets, allowing us to meet specific local needs. This approach has improved our product market fit. Additionally, we actively explore new market opportunities that align with our strategic direction and existing product offerings.

Our strategy hinges on global expansion based on local needs and platform strength enabled by AI. We make targeted investments to enhance team efficiency and local customer experience, aiming to drive higher retention rates and more customer referrals.

Cindy Tang

Cindy Tang

Thank you, Jack.

Now let me walk you through our second quarter financial details. Second quarter net revenues were US$11 million, a 75.1% increase from the same quarter last year largely driven by the increase of active students with attended lesson consumption. Gross margin for the second quarter was 78.1%. Gross billings grew by 61.3% from the same quarter last year to US$15.9 million.

Q2 operating expenses were US$11 million, an increase of 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Specifically, this has been driven by Q2 sales and marketing expenses of US$7.3 million, a 43.6% increase from the same quarter last year due to higher sales personnel costs related to increases in a number of sales and marketing personnel. Q2 product development expenses were US$0.9 million, a 22.6% increase from the same quarter last year.

Finally Q2 general and administrative expenses were US$2.8 million, a 35.8% increase from the same quarter last year. Overall Q2 operating loss was US$2.4 million, while net loss was US$1.3 million, an 18.1% and 56.5% decrease from the same quarter last year, respectively.

Due to GAAP and non-GAAP earnings per ADS were negative US$0.22 and US$0.18, respectively. The company's total cash, cash equivalents and time deposits were US$21 million at the end of the second quarter. Fees including deposits in third party payment channels, et cetera, the total balance would have been US$24.2 million. Advances from students were US$34.5 million at the end of the second quarter.

Looking forward to the third quarter of 2024, we currently expect the net gross billings to be between US$17 million and US$18 million. The above outlook is based on our current market conditions and reflect the company's current and preliminary estimates of the market and operating conditions and customer demand, which are all subject to change.

Question-and-Answer Session

Unidentified Analyst

Hi, thanks for letting me ask a question. Congratulations on a great quarter. Just a quick question on the new market you guys are going after. I know originally you guys were in China. It was 100% there, and the tutors were mostly Philippines. So then you went to Asia, but now it looks like you're spreading out in Japan and the Middle East. So I guess my question, when you go to these localized markets, are you using AI? Are you using local teachers and just try to explain a little on the new market you guys are looking to enter or are you looking to enter every market going forward? Thank you.

Jack Huang

Okay. Thank you very much for your question. Okay. Obviously, you have done a lot of research on our markets. Yes. So currently we are - our new markets include Southeast Asia, Japan includes the Middle East market. And right now, our core product - our core product is the foreign tutor [indiscernible] fitness model. Mostly we are using the filipino features. However, we are also utilizing the AI technology to enable the Filipino tutors as well.

So the Filipino tutors can use - can utilize the AI technology to make the lesson to be more interactive, to be more personalized. And also we are using AI technology to make the - to do the pre-lesson - the preview of the lesson and review of the lesson. And we are utilizing AI technology a lot.

So basically understanding our business model to be the model we were using in China, which means the Filipino tutors. However, we are utilizing the new AI technology to be part of the solution.

Unidentified Analyst

Excellent. Thank you. That was perfect. Thank you. You kind of broke it down. My final question, just because I know it was interesting because you guys basically did the same model in China, then what happened there and you moved it to overseas. So one of the questions I was thinking about is, like, I think in China, you guys got to close to about 250 million to 300 million gross billings. I was wondering when you left China, like, what the size of the market would be. Do you have a feeling like the markets as big or bigger than China, obviously, that you can get to in the next, say, five to 10 years?

Jack Huang

Yes, definitely. Actually, we are very confident about the market size, the outside of China. We believe that - we believe that it's not only China, it's all of the developing countries, like Thailand, like Malaysia, like Vietnam, and also some developed countries, like Japan, like Korea. They have the demand. And we believe that there are less competitors there comparing with heavily competing market in China. I believe, you know that.

So we definitely believe that the market size is at least as big as China market outside of China because if you look at the population and the economy scale. Right. And considering the competition situation, we believe that we can, even if we look at five to 10 years looking forward we believe that we can even we are optimistic about the market size we can achieve in the next five to 10 years.

Unidentified Analyst

Excellent. Thank you for detailed answers on all my questions. Great quarter and hopefully the momentum keeps coming for the next three to five years. Thank you.

Jack Huang

Thank you very much.

David Chung

Thank you once again for joining us today.

