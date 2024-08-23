FPA Flexible Fixed Income Fund Q2 2024 Commentary

acilo

Dear Shareholder:

FPA Flexible Fixed Income Fund (the “Fund”) returned 1.20% in the second quarter of 2024 and 2.39% year-to-date through June 30, 2024.

Sector As of 6/30/2024 Yield-to-worst1 6.00% Effective Duration 3.09 years Spread Duration 2.90 years High Quality Exposure 2 83% Credit Exposure 3 17% Click to enlarge

Most recently, citing “modest further progress” toward its inflation objective, the Federal Reserve left the Fed Funds rate unchanged during the quarter. 4 The Federal Reserve further explained that it is looking for “greater confidence that inflation is moving sustainably toward two percent” before reducing the Fed Funds rate. 5 Treasury yields increased by 9-22 bps across the yield curve during the quarter while, generally, debt market spreads did not change meaningfully, notwithstanding changes in spreads in certain segments of the market. We do not generally view Credit (investments rated BBB or lower) as attractively priced, but we continue to search and will seek to opportunistically invest in Credit when we believe that prices adequately compensate for the risk of permanent impairment of capital and near-term mark-to-market risk. On an absolute basis, we continue to see an attractive opportunity to buy longer duration, High Quality bonds (rated single-A or higher), which we believe will enhance the Fund’s long-term returns and the Fund’s short-term upside-versus-downside return profile. The Fund’s Credit exposure decreased to 17.0% on June 30, 2024 versus 19.5% on March 31, 2024. Cash and equivalents represented 7.4% of the portfolio on June 30, 2024 versus 5.8% on March 31, 2024.

Portfolio Attribution6

Second Quarter 2024

Collateralized loan obligations (CLO) backed by corporate loans were the largest contributor to performance because of coupon payments and higher prices due to lower spreads.

The second-largest contributors to performance were our corporate holdings, comprised primarily of corporate loans and bonds that benefited from coupon payments and price appreciation because of an overall decrease in spreads for these investments.

Agency mortgage pools were the third-largest contributor to performance owing to coupon payments and principal amortization applied to the pools’ discount dollar price, partially offset by lower prices caused by an increase in risk-free rates.

Although certain individual bonds detracted from performance during the quarter, there were no detractors at the sector level.

Portfolio Activity6

The table below shows the portfolio’s sector-level exposures at June 30, 2024 compared to March 31, 2024:

Sector % Portfolio 6/30/2024 % Portfolio 3/31/2024 ABS 28.7 32.7 CLO 7.5 8.5 Corporate 8.2 9.3 Agency CMBS 10.8 9.7 Non-Agency CMBS 5.8 6.0 Agency RMBS 14.1 11.4 Non-Agency RMBS 5.8 4.3 Stripped Mortgage-backed 0.1 0.1 U.S. Treasury 11.5 12.2 Cash and equivalents 7.4 5.8 Total 100.0% 100.0% Click to enlarge

Yield-to-worst 1 6.00% 6.18% Effective Duration (years) 3.09 2.96 Spread Duration (years) 2.90 2.79 Average Life (years) 3.76 3.73 Click to enlarge

We have been taking advantage of higher yields to buy longer-duration bonds because we believe these bonds not only offer an attractive absolute long-term return but also improve the short-term return profile of the portfolio. The duration of these investments is guided by our duration test, which seeks to identify the longest-duration bonds that we expect will produce at least a breakeven return over a 12-month period, assuming a bond’s yield will increase by 100 bps during that period. Consistent with this test, during the second quarter, we bought fixed-rate, High Quality bonds including agency-guaranteed residential mortgage pools, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), agency-guaranteed commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), asset-backed securities (ABS) backed by equipment, ABS backed by prime quality auto loans, non-agency CMBS backed by single-family rental properties, and ABS backed by credit card receivables. These investments had a weighted average life of 6.4 years and a weighted average duration of 5.3 years. We also extended the duration of the Fund’s Treasury holdings.

To fund investments, we used a combination of proceeds from maturing investments and sales of High Quality bonds with a weighted average life and duration of 1.5 years and 1.3 years, respectively. We also reduced the Credit exposure via maturities, amortization, and a corporate loan sale.

Market Commentary

As shown in the following chart and as noted by the Federal Reserve, there has been “modest further progress” in reducing inflation toward the Federal Reserve’s 2% target.

CPI Urban Consumers less Food and Energy Year/year Change

Source: US Department of Labor. As of June 30, 2024. The Consumer Price Index, or CPI, reflects the average change over time in prices paid by urban consumers for a market basket of consumer goods and services. The Federal Reserve seeks to achieve an average of 2% inflation rate. Dotted line represents the Federal Reserve target.

Noting the need for more data to instill “greater confidence that inflation is moving sustainably toward two percent,” the Federal Reserve opted to leave the Fed Funds rate unchanged at both its May and June meetings.

Despite lower inflation and growing confidence that the Federal Reserve is nearer to cutting rates, uncertainty as to the exact timing of such easing led to an increase in Treasury yields, as shown below.

U.S. Treasury Yield Curve

Maturity 1Y 2Y 3Y 5Y 7Y 10Y 20Y 30Y Change in yield (bps) during Q2 2024 9 13 14 17 17 20 21 22 Change in yield (bps) year-to-date 35 50 54 53 49 52 47 53 Click to enlarge

Source: Bloomberg; As of 6/28/2024

Perhaps contributing to higher risk-free rates is uncertainty created by the federal elections in November and the impact they could have on the direction of the federal government, fiscal policy, trade policy, economic growth, inflation, monetary policy, etc.

We won’t try to predict the macroeconomy, politics, elections, or other macro factors because we do not believe that can be done with any level of conviction. Betting on a specific event and tying prospective returns to that outcome would be speculative and create a less certain path to attractive long-term returns. All we can do is consider possible outcomes and weigh them against market prices. We seek investments at prices that we believe compensate for the possibility of negative outcomes. That said, because overall market prices have not changed materially in our view over the past few months, the implementation of our investment process has also not changed meaningfully during that period.

The following two charts show that Treasury yields and yields on High Quality bonds are still among the highest in over 15 years.

Treasury Yield

Source: Bloomberg. Data from 1/5/1962-6/28/2024.

Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond Index

Source: Bloomberg. As of June 28, 2024. YTW is Yield-to-Worst. Spread reflects the quoted spread of a bond that is relative to the security off which it is priced, typically an on the-run treasury.

As we have described in past commentaries, higher yields over the past couple of years have created what we believe is an attractive opportunity to buy longer-duration, High Quality bonds. We believe our investors will be better off in the long term earning today’s yields for multiple years. Therefore, we want to lock in today’s yields for as long as possible. However, because the future is uncertain, we also want to be thoughtful about limiting the short-term mark-to-market risk associated with increases in interest rates.

To help strike a balance between locking in yields for as long as possible and seeking some short-term price-related downside protection, we select the duration of our investments using our 100 bps duration test described above. The chart below illustrates this test.

Hypothetical 12-month U.S. Treasury Returns

Source: Bloomberg. ^ Yield-to-maturity is the annualized total return anticipated on a bond if the bond is held until it matures and assumes all payments are made as scheduled and are reinvested at the same rate. * Upside return estimates the 12-month total return assuming yields decline by 100 bps over 12 months. Downside return estimates the 12-month total return assuming yields increase by 100 bps over 12 months. Return estimates assume gradual change in yield over 12 months. The hypothetical stress test data provided herein is for illustrative and informational purposes only and is intended to demonstrate the mathematical impact of a change in Treasury yields on hypothetical Treasury returns. No representation is being made that any account, product or strategy will or is likely to achieve profits, losses, or results similar to those shown. Hypothetical results do not reflect trading in actual accounts, and does not reflect the impact that all economic, market or other factors may have on the management of the account. Hypothetical results have certain inherent limitations. There are frequently sharp differences between simulated results and the actual results subsequently achieved by any particular account, product or strategy. Past performance is no guarantee, nor is it indicative, of future results. Please refer to the end of the commentary for important disclosures.

The dark blue bars above show Treasury yields of various maturities at June 30, 2024. The green bars show the results of our 100 bps duration test and represent the short-term downside return potential for these bonds. For example, the 5-year Treasury purchased at a 4.38% yield would be expected to return 0.82% over twelve months if its yield increased by 100 bps from 4.38% to 5.38% during that time. A similar analysis applied to the 7-year Treasury would result in a total return loss of -0.70%. With a better-than-breakeven return, the 5-year Treasury would be a candidate for our portfolio but the 7-year Treasury would not because it produces an expected loss over twelve months.

Shorter-maturity bonds would also pass our duration test in today’s market and would be expected to produce positive short-term returns if yields increase by 100 bps, but longer-maturity bonds add more short-term upside potential to the portfolio. The light blue bars on the chart above show the short-term upside return potential, namely the potential total return over twelve months if rates decrease by 100 bps. The 5-year Treasury offers a potential upside return of 8.1%. Although the 7-year Treasury offers a higher potential total return in the upside scenario, that upside should be balanced with the prospect of losing money in the short term. The 5-year Treasury captures over 80% of the short-term upside return of the 7-year Treasury but with less short-term downside risk. Likewise, our investments in longer-duration bonds create the potential for the portfolio to capture a meaningful portion of the upside offered by longer-duration bonds like those represented in the Bloomberg Aggregate Bond Index but with better short-term downside protection against an increase in interest rates. If interest rates increase going forward (within reason), we believe we can preserve capital in the short-term – which would leave us well-positioned to take advantage of the cheaper investment opportunities that appear.

To that end, we have spent the past two-and-a-half years increasing the Fund’s duration. The Fund’s duration increased from 0.98 years at December 31, 2021 to 3.09 years at June 30, 2024, a 2.11 years increase. 7 When rates were very low in 2021, the Fund had a very short duration because we believed investors should take less risk when the market is expensive (i.e., when rates are low). Now that the market is cheaper (i.e., rates are higher), we believe investors should be willing to take on more duration risk because they are now being compensated for that risk through higher yields.

Although we see an attractive opportunity to buy longer-duration High Quality bonds, we do not generally see attractive investment opportunities in lower-rated debt. In the high yield market, yields also remain near 15-year highs, but spreads have retreated to the sixth percentile, as measured by the BB component of the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate High Yield index excluding Energy, an index we believe provides a more consistent view of high yield market prices over time with fewer distortions caused by changes in the composition of the overall high yield index.

Source: Bloomberg. As of June 28, 2024. YTW is Yield-to-Worst. Spread reflects the quoted spread of a bond that is relative to the security off which it is priced, typically an on the-run Treasury.

Further, the extra spread offered by high yield bonds in comparison to investment grade bonds has also compressed. For example, the spread on the aforementioned BB-rated high yield index, excluding energy, less the spread on investment grade corporate bonds, has decreased to the fourth percentile.

Bloomberg U.S. Corporate High Yield BB excl. Energy Spread less Bloomberg U.S. Investment Grade Corporate Spread

Importantly, measures of the high yield market such as yield and spread do not account for the underlying quality of bonds in the market at any given point in time. It is our opinion that, on a comparable ratings basis, there has been a degradation in the quality of high yield bonds over the past few years (most notably because of weaker structural protections for bondholders) which, all things being equal, makes high yield debt more expensive than the charts above would suggest. Given current prices in the high yield market, we generally find that, compared to investment grade bonds, the low spreads in the high yield market do not offer enough incremental compensation for the extra credit risk involved in high yield debt. We continue to research high yield and other lower-rated debt for investment opportunities, but these days we typically find High Quality bonds more appealing.

We invest with a flexible, opportunistic, patient, and long-term -oriented absolute value investment approach that seeks attractive short- and long-term risk-adjusted returns. FPA New Income Fund, managed by the same investment team that manages FPA Flexible Fixed Income, recently celebrated its 40th anniversary under FPA’s management. The attached letter describes the investment philosophy that drove FPA New Income’s class-leading risk-adjusted returns over 40 years. The same investment philosophy has also guided FPA Flexible Fixed Income since its inception over five years ago and has similarly resulted in attractive total and risk-adjusted returns:

FPA Flexible Fixed Income growth of $10,000 since inception

Source: Morningstar Direct. As of 6/30/2024. FPFIX performance is net of all fees and expenses and includes the reinvestment of distributions. This data represents past performance and investors should understand that investment returns and principal values fluctuate, so that if you redeem your investment in the Fund it may be worth more or less than its original cost. Past performance is no guarantee of future results and current performance may be higher or lower than the performance shown. Current month-end performance data for FPFIX, which may be higher or lower than the performance data quoted, may be obtained at fpa.com or by calling toll-free, 1-800-982-4372. FPFIX’s net expense ratio as indicated in its most recent prospectus is 0.55%. Please refer to the end of the commentary for Important Disclosures and a Glossary of Terms.

We are pleased with the Fund’s performance thus far but we are focused on the present and the investment opportunities in front of us. Our decades of long-term, absolute value investing have demonstrated the benefit of using current market prices to guide us toward investments that we believe have an attractive risk versus reward. At times, such an approach may be out of step with other fixed income managers but we have found – and our decades of experience have shown – that this approach can leave investors better off in the long term.8

Thank you for your confidence and continued support.

Abhijeet Patwardhan, Portfolio Manager