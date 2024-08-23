First Pacific Co Ltd (FPAFY) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

First Pacific Co Ltd (OTCPK:FPAFY) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 23, 2024 5:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Sara Cheung - Vice President, Group Corporate Communications
John Ryan - Associate Director and Head of Investor Relations
Manuel Pangilinan - Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer
Stanley Yang - Associate Director and Head of Public Development
Joseph Ng - Chief Financial Officer and Associate Director

Conference Call Participants

Jeffrey Kiang - CLSA
Jash Punjabi - River Valley Asset Management

Sara Cheung

Good day, everyone. Thank you for joining this online briefing to discuss the First Pacific 2024 First Six Months Financial and Operating Results. This results presentation is available on First Pacific website, www.firstpacific.com under the Investor Relations section, Presentation page.

This results briefing is being recorded and a replay will be available on First Pacific's website this evening in the Investor Relations section. For participants from the media, please note that Q&A session is open for investors and analysts only. If you would like to ask us questions, please contact us when the meeting finished.

Today, we have with us Mr. Chris Young, our Executive Director; our Chief Financial Officer, Mr. Joseph Ng; Associate Directors, Mr. John Ryan and Mr. Stanley Yang; and other Senior Executive from First Pacific Head Office.

Over to you, John, for the presentation.

John Ryan

Thank you very much. A quick reminder on Page 2 of this presentation which went up at lunch time on our website. Our key assets are listed here via their logos. And we all recall we've got four areas of business that we love very much, particularly because they are in our preferred geography, emerging Asia. They're mostly [defense industries] fast-growing economies, and that's how we get to on Page 3, a compound annual growth rate in our gross asset value of 7% over the past 20 years.

