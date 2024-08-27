2 Blue Chips Potentially Set To Soar And 1 You Should Ignore

Summary

  • After an impressive rally, the market is almost back to record highs, but it's always and forever a market of stocks, not a stock market.
  • Dozens of companies are trading at 52-week lows. Some are value traps to ignore, and some are blue-chip bargains potentially set to soar.
  • ALB is a dividend aristocrat with earnings that have collapsed by 95%. While its balance sheet is strong enough to keep the dividend intact, it offers negative return potential for several years.
  • DLB and MGA are wonderful companies at wonderful prices. Their bear markets were caused by a speculative Pandemic mania, which led to absurd valuations.
  • DLB is a debt-free company growing at 16% and offering 17% to 18% long-term return potential, while MGA yields nearly 5% and is growing 10% to 11%.
The market pullback appears to be ending.

The market is now less than 1% away from a record high. Good economic news (jobless claims) and Powell's dovish speech at Jackson Hole on Friday could be enough to end this pullback.

