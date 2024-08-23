Matt Cardy/Getty Images News

With momentum trades getting almost all of investors' attention in recent months, the energy sector has lost of its luster over the past year or so. Crude oil prices have also been relatively stable over that period and with that it comes as no surprise that The Energy Select Sector SPDR® Fund ETF (XLE) is roughly flat since October of last year (see below).

BP (NYSE:BP) stock, on the other hand, has fared far worse than the XLE over that period and is thus confirming my initial view that the company is one of the worst choices among the large cap Oil & Gas Majors.

Data by YCharts

As a result of its poor share price performance, BP now trades at single-digit earnings multiples - both on a historical and forward basis. It also trades at a discount to the sector median which is yet another reason for some value investors to look favourably at the stock's future returns.

Seeking Alpha

The stock also looks attractive once we factor-in operating profitability and compare that to the price-to-sales multiple of BP's stock. As we could see on the graph below, operating margin has fallen sharply over the past year but remains close to 10%, while the P/S multiple is already near record lows.

Data by YCharts

This dynamic shows that the market is currently pricing-in ongoing weakness in BP's profitability with operating margins expected to reach mid-single digits based on their historical relationships with the P/S multiple.

So far in the first half of 2024, we have seen a notable decline in adjusted profits in Gas & Low Carbon Energy Sector, alongside Customers & Products, which includes retail fuels, EV charging, the Castrol brand and midstream operations.

BP Quarterly Report

The recent guidance for Q3 2024 also wasn't very optimistic with expectations for lower upstream production and weaker refining margins.

We expect upstream production to be lower compared to the second quarter, including in higher margin regions. In customers, we expect fuels margins to remain sensitive to movements in cost of supply and seasonally higher volumes. In products, we expect realised refining margins to continue to be sensitive to relative movements in product cracks and North American heavy crude oil differentials. As you will have seen in July, industry refining margins have fallen below the second quarter average due to weaker gasoline cracks. In terms of turnarounds. we now expect 2024activity to have a lower financial impact compared to 2023, reflecting the lower margin environment. Source: BP Q2 2024 Earnings Release

All that is likely to continue to weigh down on BP's share price in short-run even as the stock's sales and earnings multiples look attractive from a historical point of view.

Long-term investors, however, should be more concerned about BP's capital allocation, return in invested capital and earnings quality.

Earnings And Return On Capital

When compared to other large integrated Oil & Gas Majors, BP remains at the very bottom in terms of Return on Total Capital.

prepared by the author, using data from Seeking Alpha

Although it is not the only thing that matters, the two companies with the highest Return on Total Capital - Exxon Mobil (XOM) and TotalEnergies (TTE), outperformed the XLE by a very wide margin over the past year.

Data by YCharts

One thing that sets BP apart from its peers is its well-developed commodity trading businesses, which is supposed to deliver strong results during periods of higher volatility.

As you look ahead, oil demand continues to be very strong, and there's not very much spare capacity outside Saudi really. So capacity is tight. (...) my own sense is that the world is quite volatile. It's quite volatile, and our businesses -- our trading business is set up to manage volatility and do well in a volatile time frame. Source: BP Q4 2023 Earnings Transcript

To an extent the recent calamity in the oil market could have been a headwind, but if we go back a few years oil prices have experienced an unprecedented volatility.

Data by YCharts

When comparing the quarterly net income figures of BP to those of XOM and TTE, however, we could see that BP's earnings are more volatile. Impairments, losses on sale of businesses and fixed assets, higher interest rates are also playing a role here which brings the question of long-term capital allocation at BP.

prepared by the author, using data from Seeking Alpha

Capex And Capital Allocation

When compared to other Oil & Gas Majors, BP appears to be the company with one of the most conservative approaches to organic growth. Just recently, BP's management has made the decision to tighten their capex guidance for fiscal year 2024 and 2025.

In terms of CapEx and share buybacks, so I wouldn't interpret the tightening of the CapEx guidance to 16 as being part of the affordability of the 14. I see the CapEx tightening is a real symbol of our focus on the fact that we are going to be hugely disciplined in how we allocate our capital and very much, very much returns driven. Source: BP Q4 2023 Earnings Transcript

Although their long-term guidance remained unchanged this appears to be a rather unusual approach at a time when competitors are increasing investments. As we could see on the graph below, BP is the only company alongside XOM which has their FY 2023 capex below the 2019 number.

prepared by the author, using data from Seeking Alpha

The current capex guidance for FY 2024 of around $16bn represents a 12% increase on the $14.3bn spent in 2023. In comparison, XOM's recent M&A activity is expected to bring the total capex for FY 2024 at around $28bn, which includes only 8 months of the recently acquired Pioneer (see below). But even if we only account for these 8 months Exxon's capex should increase by 15% on a year-on-year basis.

Exxon Mobil Investor Presentation

When adjusting these capex figures for size, things look even worse for BP. Fiscal year 2023 capex to depreciation & amortization ratio of BP is the lowest when compared to peers which is a red flag for BP's growth prospects.

prepared by the author, using data from Seeking Alpha

On a long-term basis, BP is also the Oil & Gas Major that experienced the lowest increase in capex during the 2012-14 period and still well-below its 2010 figures. This is clearly illustrated on the graph below where we could see capital expenditures being indexed to 100 in FY 2010.

prepared by the author, using data from Seeking Alpha

Since it is not easily observable on the graph above, below we could see the indexed numbers for fiscal year 2023 for each of the 5 companies. BP is once again with the lowest figure of 78, meaning that FY 2023 capex represents 78% of the FY 2010 figure.

prepared by the author, using data from Seeking Alpha

Conclusion

BP's recent underperformance relative to the sector is not a fluke. Although the stock could experience some short-term tailwinds on the back of its too low multiple, long-term challenges remain. BP remains as one of the Oil & Gas Majors with lowest return on capital and earnings volatility is also a red flag for investors. BP is also not fully capitalizing on recent trends within the energy space and in my view management is too conservative when it comes to increased investments and M&A activity.