Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCPK:TRMLF) has entered into a definitive arrangement agreement to acquire Crew Energy Inc. (OTCQB:CWEGF) in an all-share transaction, valuing the latter at approximately C$1.3 billion (18.778 million Tourmaline shares, net debt of C$240 million assumed, and all transaction costs). The deal is expected to close in early October 2024. Below, let's take an under-the-hood look at the transaction to assess its impact on Tourmaline as an investment.

Why the transaction?

Crew Energy has recently had difficulty raising capital to finance its ambitious gas development program, so it initiated a competitive process involving more than one bidder, which Tourmaline won. I believe Crew satisfies Tourmaline's acquisition criteria: geographic fit, material production and reserve growth potential, deep tier-1 inventory, growing free cash flow accretion, strong liquids production, infrastructure synergies, a myriad of facility and field optimization opportunities, and a modestly sized acquisition corporately, as illustrated in Figure 1.

Fig. 1. Maps showing the geographical fit of Crew Energy acreage and the Montney operated complex of Tourmaline Resources (modified from Tourmaline Oil)

The historically low AECO natural gas prices of late created an opportunity for Tourmaline, as its CEO Mike Rose said in an interview:

"Generally, the right time [for deals] is at the bottom of cycles, and we think we are near, at, or past the bottom in the natural gas pricing cycle. The future looks bright for Canadian and North American gas with the doubling of the LNG capacity in the U.S. and the startup of Canadian LNG on the West Coast." [We've been] "looking at Crew for several years, [but it] was never for sale."

Crew Energy's high-quality acreage lacks the necessary scale and corporate investment grade to secure long-term direct supply contracts with LNG terminals at premium prices. Given Tourmaline's proven track record as Canada's top natural gas producer, including its ability to secure highly priced long-term gas supply contracts, any additional assets acquired at a low cost are expected to further enhance its marketing position, especially as options for LNG operators to secure 'dirt cheap' natural gas supplies continue to dwindle. Therefore, Tourmaline's acquisition of Crew appears to make strategic sense.

What assets were acquired?

With the transaction, Tourmaline acquired:

29,000 - 30,000 boe/d production (72% natural gas, 20% light oil, 8% NGLs). This acquisition positions Tourmaline as a leading Montney producer, in addition to being the dominant Deep Basin producer. Crew's Groundbirch development project, including a planned and permitted 15-25 electrified deep-cut gas processing facility, has the potential to double Crew's existing production base to 58,000-60,000 boe/d. Tourmaline plans to proceed with the Groundbirch project within the next 5 years.

2P reserves of 473.2 MMboe in Northeast British Columbia, directly adjacent to Tourmaline's existing South Montney operated complex.

A drilling inventory of over 700 tier-1 locations, complementing Tourmaline's existing tier-1 inventory and adding 4 years of tier-1 locations, based on a break-even average gas price of C$1.50/GJ. This boosts Tourmaline's tier-1 inventory to 20 years and total inventory to over 75 years. Along with ARC Resources, Tourmaline now controls about 80.5% of the tier-1 (<US$2.00/Mcf breakeven) North American natural gas inventory, essentially securing a significant portion of future gas production in North America.

The impact on Tourmaline

The transaction has the following operational and financial impacts:

1. Synergies: The initial acquisition synergies identified by Tourmaline are estimated to have a before-tax NPV-10 of over C$0.6 billion. Additional synergies may be realized, e.g., by marketing Crew's gas volumes.

2. Production guidance: Should the acquisition close on October 1, 2024, the pro forma Tourmaline 2024 average production guidance will increase to 582,500-592,500 boe/d from 575,000-585,000 boe/d, as shown in Figure 2.

Fig. 2. Historical and projected production of Tourmaline Oil, pro forma the acquisition of Crew Energy, shown with the respective contributions from the company's three main operated complexes: Spirit River, Northeastern BC, and Deep Basin (modified after Tourmaline Oil)

3. FCF: The acquisition is estimated to add over C$200 million to 2025 FCF, including C$130 million of recurring FCF and one-time savings. The Groundbirch development, once completed, is estimated to generate FCF of C$220-270 million annually. According to Rose, "It's accretive out of the shoot in 2025 by 16%, and 25% FCF accretive once they get Groundbirch going. We would like to see prices higher going into 2025 and 2026 [before developing Groundbirch]."

4. The net debt to 2024 cash flow metric of Tourmaline is expected to remain below 0.6X, inclusive of the C$240 million debt on Crew's books.

Valuation metrics

In the transaction, Crew was valued at approximately C$6.69 per Crew share, implying a premium of 71.5% from the previous day's close. Such a high premium may have attracted a lot of attention.

However, Tourmaline only paid a price between the PDP NAV (C$4.33 per share) and the 1P NAV (C$9.70 per share), decidedly below the 2P NAV (C$18.61 per share) of Crew Energy. The EV/2P metric of US$2.00/boe and an 8.2X multiple of recurring FCF are both low. The metric of US$32,160 per boepd of flowing production is reasonable, especially considering that Groundbirch, once on stream, can double Crew's production and reduce the metric to approximately US$16,080 per boepd.

Overall, I believe Tourmaline Oil has made an excellent acquisition, one that is accretive to production, reserves, tier-1 drilling locations, and free cash flow (FCF). This positions the company well for supplying West Coast LNG terminals, while only incurring a 5.3% equity dilution and adding C$240 million in debt.

Tourmaline dividends

The majority of Tourmaline's free cash flow will be returned to shareholders now that the company has achieved its net debt goal. The company returns free cash flow to shareholders in three ways:

Base dividend: The base dividend will continue to grow alongside the base E&P business and will remain sustainable even in sub-US$2/Mcf gas prices. Special dividend: The special dividend offers an instrument for cash return to shareholders during accommodative commodity prices. Tactical share buybacks: Tactical share buybacks remain an opportunistic tool for shareholder returns.

Tourmaline's organic production growth, even without further acquisitions, could enable the company to generate increasing free cash flow over the next three years: C$1,295 million in 2024, C$1,365 million in 2025, C$1,485 million in 2026, and C$1,640 million in 2027, assuming July 15, 2024, strip pricing (gas prices at US$2.31/MMBtu 2024 NYMEX, C$1.62/Mcf 2024 AECO, US$11.54/Mcf 2024 JKM; oil prices at US$79.27/bbl 2024 WTI). This outlook suggests the potential for additional base dividend increases and special dividend declarations.

For the next quarter, Tourmaline has declared an increase in the quarterly base dividend by 6%, from C$0.33 per share to C$0.35 per share, yielding 5.4% when combined with the expected quarterly special dividends of C$0.50 per share. Year to date, the company has increased the base dividend by 25%.

Fig. 3. A history of increasing base dividends and generous special dividends and a five-year outlook of free cash flow that supports additional dividend increases and potential special dividends (modified from Tourmaline Oil)

Investor's takeaways

The Tourmaline stock has been consolidating in a narrowing range since November 2022 as natural gas prices collapsed and struggled at historically low levels. As the commercial startup of LNG Canada nears, the stock may break out from the current range, driven by strengthening AECO natural gas prices, which are expected to recover going into 2025 and 2026. RBC has a 12-month price target of C$80, implying an upside potential of 27%. I believe it is an opportune time to establish a position in Canada's largest natural gas producer, as the most difficult times are most probably behind us and a recovery of natural gas prices is on the horizon.

Fig. 4. Stock chart of Tourmaline Oil, shown with natural gas price (modified from Seeking Alpha and barchart)

Investors should remain mindful of the risks, even with a fortress-like business such as Tourmaline Oil. Natural gas prices are particularly volatile, potentially impacting the company's cash flow and dividend payments, although the company states that its base dividends will remain sustainable even at sub-US$2/Mcf gas prices. While shareholders benefit from a 5.4% yield as they await the AECO benchmark's recovery, the timing of that recovery remains uncertain. Moreover, the startup of LNG Canada, widely considered a significant catalyst for Canadian natural gas producers, could face delays. However, the natural gas agreement reached with the First Nations in April 2023 has mitigated a critical risk for producers operating in Northeast BC. AECO futures also appear promising, as shown in Figure 5. Additionally, LNG Canada has received a refrigerant shipment, suggesting that flaring and startup procedures may begin soon, possibly leading to the first LNG shipment this year, ahead of the mid-2025 schedule. Importantly, Mike Rose continues to bolster investor confidence through his ongoing stock purchases in the public market, further increasing his skin in the game.

Fig. 5. AECO C futures pricing (modified from Gas Alberta Inc.)

