Tourmaline Oil Acquires Crew Energy To Dominate West Coast LNG Feedstock

Summary

  • Tourmaline Oil acquires Crew Energy in a C$1.3 billion all-share transaction, enhancing Tourmaline's position as a leading Montney operator and the largest natural gas producer in Canada.
  • The acquisition adds 29–30 Mboe/d in production, 473.2 MMboe of 2P reserves, and greater than 700 tier-1 drilling locations for Tourmaline, further solidifying its position as a leading gas producer in the future.
  • An in-depth analysis suggests it is a great transaction for Tourmaline, enhancing its FCF and dividend growth prospects.
  • In the wake of the acquisition, investors may consider establishing a position in Tourmaline, as tough times are probably behind us and I believe a recovery in gas prices is on the horizon.
Design concept of natural gas industry.

Evgeny Gromov/iStock via Getty Images

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCPK:TRMLF) has entered into a definitive arrangement agreement to acquire Crew Energy Inc. (OTCQB:CWEGF) in an all-share transaction, valuing the latter at approximately C$1.3 billion (18.778 million Tourmaline shares, net

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TOU:CA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

