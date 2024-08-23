AXA: Investment Managers Transaction Unlocks Significant Value

Aug. 23, 2024 11:23 AM ETAXA SA (AXAHF) Stock, AXAHY StockALIZF, BNPQF, ALIZY
Ivo Kolchev profile picture
Ivo Kolchev
577 Followers

Summary

  • AXA is an insurance company, deriving 25% of its revenue from France. The focus on insurance is set to increase with the divestment of its asset management unit, AXA IM.
  • AXA has outperformed iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in 2024 with a 23% total return.
  • I expect the outperformance to continue thanks to an attractive P/E multiple, value creation from the AXA IM transaction, and a valuation discount relative to Allianz.
  • H1 2024 results were robust, and the company remains on track to meet its 2026 financial goals.
  • A key risk to consider is the political situation in France.
AXA Insurance Company

noel bennett/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Introduction

AXA (OTCQX:AXAHF) has outperformed the iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (EUFN) so far in 2024, delivering a ~23% total return against the ~17% gain for the benchmark ETF:

I also covered

This article was written by

Ivo Kolchev profile picture
Ivo Kolchev
577 Followers
I ventured into investing in high school in 2011, mainly in REITs, preferred stocks, high yield bonds. More recently I have been combining long stock positions with covered calls and cash secured puts. I approach investing purely from a fundamental long-term point of view. Currently I mostly write articles for various websites. Previously I have worked as a data analyst at Dynamo Software serving clients in the asset management industry, at the Bulgarian stock exchange cash market operations desk using the T7 trading system, as an analyst/portfolio manager focused on Western Europe, as well as a junior accountant for special purpose vehicles issuing CLOs & CDOs . I just started year two of a PhD in Finance (topic is valuation of banks, REITs, insurance companies and asset managers) and have passed the Level 3 of the CFA exam.- Disclosure: I am not a financial adviser. All articles are my opinion - they are not suggestions to buy or sell any securities. Perform your own due diligence and consult a financial professional before trading.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About AXAHF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on AXAHF

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AXAHY
--
AXAHF
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News