Introduction

We initially covered Xiaomi (OTCPK:XIACF, OTCPK:XIACY) back in Feb 2023, offering our opinion on the company’s ecosystem strengths.

The Xiaomi SU7

After the release of the Q2 results report, we looked over the company's fundamentals. Particularly at SU7, its new electrified vehicle efforts, there seems to be even greater excitement.

The Xiaomi SU7 was released in March of 2024. Chinese buyers are lined up for SU7 as production heats up. According to its specifications, the SU7 is a premium midsize sedan car, and its price of 215k RMB puts it at the lower end of the luxury brand price range. Xiaomi wants to take market share from its competitors by providing a competitive price. The plan of action was successful. In the BEV car pricing category above 200k RMB, Xiaomi's SU7 model outsold both Tesla's Model 3 and NIO's ET5, with 13,120 units sold in July 2024. (see below chart)

Xiaomi's Business Model and Cross-Selling Strategy

We are already quite aware of Xiaomi's business model, which involves selling its products at a low profit margin to profit from cross-selling IOT items or advertising monetization. As anticipated, Xiaomi believed that the SU7's release would increase sales of high-end smartphones because it can unlock, start, and regulate the air conditioning and seat heating remotely. These features set Xiaomi's high-end phones apart from rival smartphone manufacturers like Apple and Samsung, who have decided not to enter the auto industry.

How does the possibility appear, then? Until July 2024, NIO (NYSE:NIO) had sold 557k units, whereas Tesla (NYSE:TSLA) had sold 1.9 million units since 2020. By the end of 2024, Xiaomi is predicted to sell 120k units, which would be 46346 EVs sold on average in Q3 and Q4, up 70% from Q2 and perhaps near to or higher than Tesla's total sales. Therefore, Xiaomi can further grow its share of high-end smartphones and bolster its brand if it can reach the same level of unit sales that Tesla did.

Furthermore, after one-quarter of delivery, Xiaomi's automobile division produced an impressive 15.4% gross margin—higher than that of its Chinese electric vehicle contemporaries, NIO and XPeng (NYSE:XPEV). As unit sales build up, management anticipates that the car's gross margin will rise. Given that Xiaomi revealed that it received over 75k reservations in April, we believe there is a good chance it will meet its sales target. If so, Xiaomi should increase its margin and become more competitive in the Chinese auto industry.

High-End Market Penetration

This is but one of the IOT tactics being used by Xiaomi to increase product cross-selling. Xiaomi has been progressively increasing its share of the high-end Chinese smartphone market since declaring its intention to enter this segment in 2022.

Making the transition from low-end to high-end investing appears to be very challenging for many brands. But Xiaomi managed to pull it off. We believe that Xiaomi's success is not solely due to their amazing high-end smartphone, but rather to the fact that the brand is well-established in China and that Xiaomi has not yet reached its full potential in terms of revenue. Thus, it turns out that Xiaomi's trip toward a high-end makeover is not as challenging as investors had anticipated.

This is not to argue, however, that Xiaomi should be allowed to expand unhindered in the high-end market, where formidable competitors like Apple and Huawei are present. All it did was give Xiaomi a head starts over competitors like OPPO and VIVO. To the astonishment of many, though, Xiaomi is still gaining ground in the high-end market as more and more of its IOT user base switches to owning expensive smartphones. 16.1 million people had five or more devices connected to Xiaomi's AIOT platform as of Q2 2024, yet the company sold fewer than 500k premium phones in China. (Based on an estimate of 2.1 million units sold in China, of which 22% were luxury units)

There is little penetration. Consequently, we draw the conclusion that Xiaomi still has a lot of room to grow in the luxury market.

Overseas Market Strategies

Xiaomi adopted different strategies to cater to customers in different countries. For example, consumers in France prefer quality over price and are active on social media. Thus, Xiaomi markets its product online and sells its premium phone in France at competitive prices but tries to increase profits from the cross sale of IOT products. On the other hand, consumers in Brazil behave differently. The hefty tariffs imposed by the Brazilian government on electronic goods make it difficult for direct-to-consumer strategies to succeed there. To draw in customers, Xiaomi partners with telecom providers and offers more discounts. Additionally, unaffiliated third-party stores sell Xiaomi products. Then, Xiaomi's main priority was to market its entry-level smartphone in Brazil. It anticipates a rise in earnings from Brazilian ad sales. For Xiaomi, the localization approach is effective.

However, we believe that Xiaomi's outstanding branding is also the primary factor in its success there. If so, we think Xiaomi's transition to a high-end product can succeed.

Valuation

We will examine Xiaomi's valuation in terms of Hong Kong dollars because the company lists its stock there and releases its financial statements in RMB. Investors can consult our estimate while making investing decisions because Xiaomi's over-the-counter stock typically moves in a manner comparable to that of its Hong Kong-listed shares.

Base Case

Our conservative projection is that Xiaomi will only experience inflation-rate growth after 2024. In our DCF valuation, we assumed that Xiaomi would expand by 30% in 2024 and then continue to increase at a rate of 3% each year after that. We base our assumption of a WACC of 11.7% on a 1.2x beta and an 8% country risk premium. A free cash flow margin of 7.6% is also assumed, which is comparable to the adjusted operating margin in the second half of 2024. As a result, our equity valuation of 387 HKD billion came to HKD15.2 per share (USD1.97), which is 13% lower than the current HKD 17.2(USD2.23).

Bull Case

Given that Xiaomi is likely to grow in the high-end market in China and continue to increase its IOT segment by leveraging its userbase strength. We think the 3% terminal growth rate is conservative. Analysts estimated Xiaomi can grow its revenues by 13.4% and 12.95% in 2025 and 2026. Hence, if we increase our terminal growth rate assumption by over 5%, the potential equity return becomes attractive. The return should surpass 45%%-138% if the growth rate assumption reaches 7-9% based on our sensitivity analysis. Further, the company is likely to see its car business increase margin as its unit sales increase. If the company can continue to expand its margin to over 10% from 7.6%, there will be over 10% more return for investors. We think the bull case is highly likely; therefore, we are comfortable to purchase at the current price.

Risk

Xiaomi is currently increasing its market share and profitability. But in contrast to its contemporaries in the smartphone market, like Apple and Huawei, or in the electric vehicle market, like BYD and Tesla, it has not achieved a leadership margin. Furthermore, Xiaomi's auto division continued to turn a deficit. As a result, Xiaomi's competitors have greater room to compete on pricing. Additionally, Xiaomi's business could be abruptly damaged by the geopolitical pressures that the Chinese company continues to confront on a worldwide scale. Then, Xiaomi's competitors would be pleased to take over the shares. Furthermore, Xiaomi's ecosystem strength is still lacking internationally because it does not have as many retail outlets and a wide range of products as it does in other markets. As a result, Xiaomi's global growth could not go as smoothly as management had hoped.

